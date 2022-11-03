Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 case numbers rise in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases were up in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties during the weekend, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas, including Lafayette County. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,402. Total Active Cases: 14,...
cenlanow.com
Candlelight Vigil held for missing El Dorado woman
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado, Ark., community will be holding a candlelight vigil for Ieshia Jackson on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Jackson has been missing since November of 2020, shortly after there were 2 break-ins in her home in the span of one week. The vigil...
Prosecutor confirms that charges will not be filed against former Union County Deputy investigator
El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Criminal charges will not be filed against former Union County Sherrif’s Office investigator Josh Lumen. Emily White, an attorney with the state Office of the Prosecutor Coordinator, confirmed that charges would not be filed. According to an El Dorado Police Department report, Lumen was arrested and charged after an alleged domestic […]
cenlanow.com
Rachel’s Challenge makes its way to El Dorado
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Rachel’s challenge is a non-religious, non-profit, non-political organization in the United States that works to reduce violence. It is run by Darrell Scott and his wife, Sandy, stemming from the inspiring story of Darrell’s daughter, Rachel Scott, after she became the first victim in the Columbine High School shooting tragedy in 1999.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Two arrested at local restaurant
Ruston Police arrested two people at the Dawg House Sports Grill on North Homer St. Thursday evening in connection with the theft of a purse and failure to pay for a meal. When officers arrived, the manager stated two security guards were following a woman who took a purse belonging to another customer. Officers caught up with the woman Tellena Moreno, 38, of Ruston, and took her into custody.
magnoliareporter.com
U.S. 371 collision early Saturday kills Magnolia driver
The second fatal wreck in Columbia County in less than a day claimed the life of a Magnolia man early Saturday. Brandon J. Bailey II, 20, died in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 371 southwest of Magnolia about 4:54 a.m. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Bailey was...
magnoliareporter.com
El Dorado announces holiday celebration plans
Main Street El Dorado invites the community to celebrate the “Best Christmas Ever” as preparations begin for the holiday season. According to Executive Director Beth Brumley, “Christmas is our bright and shining star. We’re working with other groups to make El Dorado the destination for the Best Christmas Ever.”
KNOE TV8
Ruston family spends three years searching for justice for their loved one
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Lawrence Williams was just 22 years old when he was shot and killed in Ruston on Nov 2, 2019. Since then, Williams’ family has been searching for answers and justice for their loved one. Ruston Police arrested a suspect on Nov 7, 2019, but he...
salineriverchronicle.com
Three people arrested on controlled substance with intent charges
WARREN, Ark. – The Warren Police Department arrested three individuals Friday for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022 the WPD arrested Robert A. Anderson, Etta J. Edwards, and Christopher D. Ewing on the drug related charges at 512 Sturgis Street in Warren. The trio were also arrested on gun-related charges.
KTBS
Man killed in Minden motel shooting
MINDEN, La. - A man has died after a shooting broke out at a Minden motel late Saturday night. According to Minden Police, the man was taken to Minden Medical Center, where he was stabilized, and then transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he later died. Police said this...
KNOE TV8
Shooting suspect wanted by Monroe police, no deaths reported
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is searching for information regarding a shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. MPD responded to the shooting around 1:45 a.m. at 565 MLK Drive. Police say one man was shot, but his injuries are...
myarklamiss.com
Free Thanksgiving community dinner in El Dorado
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Meet Me at the Court, a mentoring program out of El Dorado, Ark. that focuses on encouraging youth and building self-esteem, is hosting a free Thanksgiving soul food community dinner. The Sharon Bailey-Whitlock community dinner will be on November 12, 2022 starting at Noon....
Judge dismisses Quinton Tellis’ murder charge in the 2015 fatal stabbing in La.
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials announced Wednesday that Quinton Tellis, who was tried twice for the murder of a Mississippi woman, will not face trial for the murder of a University of Louisiana-Monroe graduate. Last week, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Larry Jefferson dismissed the indictment against Tellis on the basis of information that the […]
myarklamiss.com
Bulldog Blitz, sponsored by Jim Taylor Ford in Ruston: Louisiana Tech’s defense hasn’t had the year they wanted – but is there an easy fix?
KNOE TV8
El Dorado high school students to go through detectors entering school
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - The El Dorado Superintendent’s Office has announced that El Dorado High School will begin using the Opengate Detection System on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Staff will receive training on how to properly use the equipment, and the building will be open at 7 a.m....
magnoliareporter.com
Severe weather possible later today in South Arkansas
Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely to begin affecting South Arkansas late Friday afternoon and continue through the evening and overnight hours. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the threat will occur along a frontal boundary that will shift east across the region with very warm and unstable air ahead of the front along with increasing shear. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes will all be possible. A few particularly strong and significant tornadoes cannot be ruled out, especially across the western half of the region to include Southeast Oklahoma, East Texas and the adjacent areas of Southwest Arkansas and Northwest Louisiana.
myarklamiss.com
Magnolia church building burnt and used for training
MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the old parsonage building at Calvary Baptist Church in Magnolia, Ark., was destroyed in a controlled burn. The fire was started around 6 PM with multiple fire department trucks waiting to douse the flames and control them if needed. Greg...
Off-duty officer arrests man for gun and drug offenses at Monroe bar
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 3, 2022, an officer of the Monroe Police Department was working off-duty at Sippers Bar located on Sterlington Road in Monroe, La. According to the officer, they made contact with 29-year-old Darius D. Jackson who possessed two arrest warrants […]
KNOE TV8
Carroll beats Union
Lawrence Williams was murdered Nov. 2, 2019 in Ruston, LA. His family has been searching for answers and justice for him the past three years.
magnoliareporter.com
Intoxicated woman who wrecked car with three grandchildren inside gets probation
A grandmother who was driving while intoxicated and hit a pole this past March with three of her grandchildren unrestrained in the vehicle pleaded no contest in court on October 20. Because of mercy from her daughter’s and the children’s mother, Glenda Lawson of Taylor avoided jail and received five...
