ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, AR

Comments / 0

Related
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 case numbers rise in South Arkansas

COVID-19 cases were up in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties during the weekend, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas, including Lafayette County. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,402. Total Active Cases: 14,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
cenlanow.com

Candlelight Vigil held for missing El Dorado woman

EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado, Ark., community will be holding a candlelight vigil for Ieshia Jackson on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Jackson has been missing since November of 2020, shortly after there were 2 break-ins in her home in the span of one week. The vigil...
EL DORADO, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Prosecutor confirms that charges will not be filed against former Union County Deputy investigator

El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Criminal charges will not be filed against former Union County Sherrif’s Office investigator Josh Lumen. Emily White, an attorney with the state Office of the Prosecutor Coordinator, confirmed that charges would not be filed. According to an El Dorado Police Department report, Lumen was arrested and charged after an alleged domestic […]
UNION COUNTY, AR
cenlanow.com

Rachel’s Challenge makes its way to El Dorado

EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Rachel’s challenge is a non-religious, non-profit, non-political organization in the United States that works to reduce violence. It is run by Darrell Scott and his wife, Sandy, stemming from the inspiring story of Darrell’s daughter, Rachel Scott, after she became the first victim in the Columbine High School shooting tragedy in 1999.
EL DORADO, AR
lincolnparishjournal.com

Two arrested at local restaurant

Ruston Police arrested two people at the Dawg House Sports Grill on North Homer St. Thursday evening in connection with the theft of a purse and failure to pay for a meal. When officers arrived, the manager stated two security guards were following a woman who took a purse belonging to another customer. Officers caught up with the woman Tellena Moreno, 38, of Ruston, and took her into custody.
RUSTON, LA
magnoliareporter.com

U.S. 371 collision early Saturday kills Magnolia driver

The second fatal wreck in Columbia County in less than a day claimed the life of a Magnolia man early Saturday. Brandon J. Bailey II, 20, died in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 371 southwest of Magnolia about 4:54 a.m. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Bailey was...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

El Dorado announces holiday celebration plans

Main Street El Dorado invites the community to celebrate the “Best Christmas Ever” as preparations begin for the holiday season. According to Executive Director Beth Brumley, “Christmas is our bright and shining star. We’re working with other groups to make El Dorado the destination for the Best Christmas Ever.”
EL DORADO, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Three people arrested on controlled substance with intent charges

WARREN, Ark. – The Warren Police Department arrested three individuals Friday for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022 the WPD arrested Robert A. Anderson, Etta J. Edwards, and Christopher D. Ewing on the drug related charges at 512 Sturgis Street in Warren. The trio were also arrested on gun-related charges.
WARREN, AR
KTBS

Man killed in Minden motel shooting

MINDEN, La. - A man has died after a shooting broke out at a Minden motel late Saturday night. According to Minden Police, the man was taken to Minden Medical Center, where he was stabilized, and then transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he later died. Police said this...
MINDEN, LA
KNOE TV8

Shooting suspect wanted by Monroe police, no deaths reported

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is searching for information regarding a shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. MPD responded to the shooting around 1:45 a.m. at 565 MLK Drive. Police say one man was shot, but his injuries are...
MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Free Thanksgiving community dinner in El Dorado

EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Meet Me at the Court, a mentoring program out of El Dorado, Ark. that focuses on encouraging youth and building self-esteem, is hosting a free Thanksgiving soul food community dinner. The Sharon Bailey-Whitlock community dinner will be on November 12, 2022 starting at Noon....
EL DORADO, AR
WREG

Judge dismisses Quinton Tellis’ murder charge in the 2015 fatal stabbing in La.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials announced Wednesday that Quinton Tellis, who was tried twice for the murder of a Mississippi woman, will not face trial for the murder of a University of Louisiana-Monroe graduate. Last week, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Larry Jefferson dismissed the indictment against Tellis on the basis of information that the […]
MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Bulldog Blitz, sponsored by Jim Taylor Ford in Ruston: Louisiana Tech’s defense hasn’t had the year they wanted – but is there an easy fix?

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
RUSTON, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Severe weather possible later today in South Arkansas

Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely to begin affecting South Arkansas late Friday afternoon and continue through the evening and overnight hours. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the threat will occur along a frontal boundary that will shift east across the region with very warm and unstable air ahead of the front along with increasing shear. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes will all be possible. A few particularly strong and significant tornadoes cannot be ruled out, especially across the western half of the region to include Southeast Oklahoma, East Texas and the adjacent areas of Southwest Arkansas and Northwest Louisiana.
MAGNOLIA, AR
myarklamiss.com

Magnolia church building burnt and used for training

MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the old parsonage building at Calvary Baptist Church in Magnolia, Ark., was destroyed in a controlled burn. The fire was started around 6 PM with multiple fire department trucks waiting to douse the flames and control them if needed. Greg...
MAGNOLIA, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Off-duty officer arrests man for gun and drug offenses at Monroe bar

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 3, 2022, an officer of the Monroe Police Department was working off-duty at Sippers Bar located on Sterlington Road in Monroe, La. According to the officer, they made contact with 29-year-old Darius D. Jackson who possessed two arrest warrants […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Carroll beats Union

Lawrence Williams was murdered Nov. 2, 2019 in Ruston, LA. His family has been searching for answers and justice for him the past three years.
RUSTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy