Pair of Bengals youngsters injured in win over Panthers
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals second-year running back Chris Evans and rookie safety Dax Hill were injured in the 42-21 win over the Panthers on Sunday. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said after the game that the training staff needed to gather more info on the injuries to make a determination on their status going into the bye week.
Browns return to work and have good news on the injury front: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns were back on the practice field on Monday following their bye week. They travel to Miami this week to take on the Dolphins and get the second half of their season started. They are still hanging on to their playoff hopes. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley...
DraftKings promo code: Ravens-Saints Monday Night Football $200 bonus
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As Week 9 comes to a close, our DraftKings promo code offer for Ravens-Saints Monday Night Football still allows new users to click...
Kareem Hunt overcome with emotion before Bengals game; Josh Allen’s elbow being evaluated: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio -- Kareem Hunt came to tears during the national anthem before the Browns’ 32-13 Monday night victory over the Bengals, not knowing if it was his last game with this hometown Browns. “Definitely it was mixed emotions,” Hunt said Monday. “I love Cleveland. I’m from the city...
Watch the Bengals go up 14-0 vs. the Panthers on Joe Burrow’s QB sneak
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Bengals’ domination of the NFC South looks like it’s going to continue after a hot start Sunday against the Panthers. A 29-yard rush from Joe Mixon and a short completion to Tyler Boyd set up a QB sneak touchdown for Joe Burrow. The Bengals...
Joe Mixon silences critics in record-setting performance against Panthers: ‘The best I’ve ever seen’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Tyler Boyd has been in Cincinnati for every game of Joe Mixon’s career. The two were drafted a year apart in the second-round — Boyd out of Pittsburgh in 2016 and Mixon out of Oklahoma in 2017 — and have been teammates ever since.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Ravens-Saints MNF offer brings $1,250 bet
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer is here to start Monday off right. This latest offer is giving new users the chance...
Watch Joe Mixon become the first player in Bengals history with five touchdowns in a game vs. the Panthers
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Joe Mixon is running his way into the record books with his five total touchdown performance against the Panthers. The Bengals running back is the franchise’s first player with five touchdowns in a game. His most recent one was a 14-yard rumble, and his fourth TD of the afternoon.
Justin Fields runs for most yards by a quarterback in a regular season game: Ohio State NFL roundup
Justin Fields continues to play some of the best football of his young NFL career. It hasn’t shown up in the standings, however, as his Bears came up short vs. the Dolphins, 35-32. But Fields was sensational once again, setting a record for rushing yards by a quarterback in...
Browns Pro Bowlers Denzel Ward and Wyatt Teller trending toward facing Dolphins; David Njoku hopes to play
BEREA, Ohio - The Browns got some good news on the injury coming off their bye and heading into their big AFC matchup Sunday in Miami against the 6-3 Dolphins. Cornerback Denzel Ward, who’s missed the past three games with his concussion, was cleared to practice on Monday, but hasn’t yet completely cleared the concussion protocol.
Denzel Ward cleared to practice after missing 3 games with concussion
BEREA, Ohio -- Denzel Ward was cleared to practice on Monday following the bye weekend after missing three games with his concussion. If all goes as hoped, Ward will be fully cleared from the concussion protocol to play Sunday in Miami against the 6-3 Dolphins, who feature receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
‘He’s been struggling a bit’: Why Bengals punter Kevin Huber’s days could be numbered
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Age is catching up to the longest tenured player in Cincinnati Bengals history. Bengals punter Kevin Huber is in his 14th season with his hometown team. The city of Cincinnati is all Huber knows. A former Archbishop McNicholas High School Rocket and Cincinnati Bearcat, the 37-year old Huber has played the most games in Bengals history (216).
Mike Hilton laughs off quitter label in plotting return to Bengals’ lineup following bye week
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati defensive back Mike Hilton was surprised to see a small yet vocal contingent of fans questioning his commitment to the team last week. The comments filled Hilton’s timeline on Twitter after the Bengals announced he would be sidelined against Carolina with an injured finger in the days leading up to the game.
MLS and Liga MX Land First Spoils of Reformatted Leagues Cup Tournament
Major League Soccer (MLS) and Liga MX have overhauled the Leagues Cup for 2023, turning it into a World Cup-like club tournament that will involve every team in both leagues and create new commercial opportunities. The Leagues Cup launched in 2019 with four teams from each league participating. Next summer, all 29 MLS clubs and 18 Liga MX clubs will pause their respective seasons from July 21 to August 19 to participate in the tournament. The new format is already paying off, as the tournament signed its first commercial partner, Molson Coors Company, on Tuesday. The multiyear, multimillion-dollar deal is one of many partnerships the...
Cleveland Cavaliers at Los Angeles Clippers: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
LOS ANGELES -- One day after topping the Lakers 114-100, the Cavaliers will return to Crypto.com Arena to take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Cleveland will be in search of its ninth straight victory when the two teams tipoff at 10:30 p.m. EDT on Monday night. The Cavs pulled off...
Despite terrific start, Cleveland Cavaliers still have plenty to learn -- and Monday night proved it
LOS ANGELES -- Donovan Mitchell has been to the playoffs. He knows the look. Understands the feel. Very few of his teammates have the same experience. That greenness showed up late Monday night, as the Cleveland Cavaliers inexplicably blew a double-digit lead in the final minutes and had their eight-game winning streak snapped by the battle-tested Los Angeles Clippers.
Zac Taylor updates Bengals’ injuries, hopes DJ Reader’s return will ‘sooner rather than later’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The bye week comes at a good time for a Bengals team with a growing list of injured concerns. Rookie safety Dax Hill (shoulder) and second-year running back Chris Evans (knee) were added to that group on Sunday after leaving the game with injuries. Taylor spoke...
Winners and losers from the Bengals’ 42-21 shellacking of the Panthers
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals put a hurting on the Panthers on Sunday at Paycor Stadium by way of a 42-21 romp. But who stood out, for good and bad reasons?. Here are a few winners and losers from the afternoon in Cincinnati:. Winner: The Cincinnati Bengals. Yes, the...
Cavaliers at Clippers: Live updates as Cleveland goes for 9th straight win
LOS ANGELES -- The Cleveland Cavaliers are going for their ninth straight win as they take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night. Tipoff from Crypto.com Arena is at 10:30 p.m. EDT. The Cavs (8-1) picked up their eighth win in a row on Sunday afternoon, a 114-100 victory...
What is the timeline for Deshaun Watson’s return to the team, and how will the Browns handle it? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In this week’s Hey, Mary Kay! I answer questions about Deshaun Watson, Kareem Hunt, and more. Hey, Mary Kay: What is the timeline for Deshaun Watson’s return to the team, and how will the Browns handle it? — Sean N., Chicago, Ill. Hey, Sean:...
