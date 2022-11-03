Major League Soccer (MLS) and Liga MX have overhauled the Leagues Cup for 2023, turning it into a World Cup-like club tournament that will involve every team in both leagues and create new commercial opportunities. The Leagues Cup launched in 2019 with four teams from each league participating. Next summer, all 29 MLS clubs and 18 Liga MX clubs will pause their respective seasons from July 21 to August 19 to participate in the tournament. The new format is already paying off, as the tournament signed its first commercial partner, Molson Coors Company, on Tuesday. The multiyear, multimillion-dollar deal is one of many partnerships the...

16 MINUTES AGO