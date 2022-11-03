ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Pair of Bengals youngsters injured in win over Panthers

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals second-year running back Chris Evans and rookie safety Dax Hill were injured in the 42-21 win over the Panthers on Sunday. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said after the game that the training staff needed to gather more info on the injuries to make a determination on their status going into the bye week.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Ravens-Saints MNF offer brings $1,250 bet

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer is here to start Monday off right. This latest offer is giving new users the chance...
Cleveland.com

‘He’s been struggling a bit’: Why Bengals punter Kevin Huber’s days could be numbered

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Age is catching up to the longest tenured player in Cincinnati Bengals history. Bengals punter Kevin Huber is in his 14th season with his hometown team. The city of Cincinnati is all Huber knows. A former Archbishop McNicholas High School Rocket and Cincinnati Bearcat, the 37-year old Huber has played the most games in Bengals history (216).
CINCINNATI, OH
Sportico

MLS and Liga MX Land First Spoils of Reformatted Leagues Cup Tournament

Major League Soccer (MLS) and Liga MX have overhauled the Leagues Cup for 2023, turning it into a World Cup-like club tournament that will involve every team in both leagues and create new commercial opportunities. The Leagues Cup launched in 2019 with four teams from each league participating. Next summer, all 29 MLS clubs and 18 Liga MX clubs will pause their respective seasons from July 21 to August 19 to participate in the tournament. The new format is already paying off, as the tournament signed its first commercial partner, Molson Coors Company, on Tuesday. The multiyear, multimillion-dollar deal is one of many partnerships the...
Cleveland.com

Despite terrific start, Cleveland Cavaliers still have plenty to learn -- and Monday night proved it

LOS ANGELES -- Donovan Mitchell has been to the playoffs. He knows the look. Understands the feel. Very few of his teammates have the same experience. That greenness showed up late Monday night, as the Cleveland Cavaliers inexplicably blew a double-digit lead in the final minutes and had their eight-game winning streak snapped by the battle-tested Los Angeles Clippers.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
86K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy