Battle Creek, MI

WWMT

Financial tips released to help prevent damage caused by winter weather

LANSING, Mich. — With winter right around the corner, it might be a good idea to take a look at your insurance documents in case of any winter damage. The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services provided tips Monday to ensure residents are protected if severe winter weather hits West Michigan in the coming months.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

From Old to New: Kalamazoo College plans to build and renovate residence halls, dorms

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo College is planning to renovate historic residence halls that haven’t seen major construction since the last ones were built in the 1960's. Officials said Kalamazoo College recently got approval from city commissioners to move along with a master plan on how the campus will develop over the next decade. This includes plans to add and improve residential life on campus.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Consumers Energy crews work overnight to restore power after strong storms

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Damaging winds and storms resulted from a severe thunderstorm warning last weekend. Consumers Energy crews restored power to over 132,000 customers, according to their Monday report. Nasty weather: National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warning. The storm brought wind gusts of over 65 mph, knocking down...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warning

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a severe thunderstorm warning Saturday. The following counties affected include Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren. The warning is until 4:15 p.m. Outages: Consumers Energy prepare for power outages this weekend due to wind, storms. Stay with News...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Holland man in critical condition following crash

PARK TOWNSHIP. Mich. — A 22-year-old Holland man is in critical but stable condition after crashing his vehicle into a tree early Sunday morning, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded to the crash just before 2 a.m. Sunday on Quincy Street near 152nd Avenue. The driver was...
HOLLAND, MI

