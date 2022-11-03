Read full article on original website
Discounted parking approved for redesigned movie theatre complex in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo City Commission announced last week, that plans are in motion for a movie theatre to return to downtown Kalamazoo. The new complex will take over the space formerly occupied by three other cinema operators; Rave, The Alamo Drafthouse and, most recenly, AMC which closed in November of 2020.
WWMT
Financial tips released to help prevent damage caused by winter weather
LANSING, Mich. — With winter right around the corner, it might be a good idea to take a look at your insurance documents in case of any winter damage. The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services provided tips Monday to ensure residents are protected if severe winter weather hits West Michigan in the coming months.
WWMT
Kalamazoo man found dead, Michigan State suspends players & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Kalamazoo County woman $100,000 richer after winning Powerball Lottery. A Kalamazoo County woman got a sweet treat instead of a trick this Halloween. Anne Vantongeren, 64, of Portage, won a $100,000 Powerball prize Monday from...
WWMT
Battle Creek police officer recalls finding 2-year-old bleeding from gunshot wound
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two teenagers charged in the drive-by shooting that killed 2-year-old Kai Turner appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Monday. Martavon Nelson, 18, and Jaylen Smith, 17, were both charged with one count of open murder and six counts of weapons charges during their arraignments in Calhoun County District Court in September.
WWMT
From Old to New: Kalamazoo College plans to build and renovate residence halls, dorms
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo College is planning to renovate historic residence halls that haven’t seen major construction since the last ones were built in the 1960's. Officials said Kalamazoo College recently got approval from city commissioners to move along with a master plan on how the campus will develop over the next decade. This includes plans to add and improve residential life on campus.
WWMT
Consumers Energy crews work overnight to restore power after strong storms
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Damaging winds and storms resulted from a severe thunderstorm warning last weekend. Consumers Energy crews restored power to over 132,000 customers, according to their Monday report. Nasty weather: National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warning. The storm brought wind gusts of over 65 mph, knocking down...
WWMT
National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warning
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a severe thunderstorm warning Saturday. The following counties affected include Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren. The warning is until 4:15 p.m. Outages: Consumers Energy prepare for power outages this weekend due to wind, storms. Stay with News...
WWMT
Holland man in critical condition following crash
PARK TOWNSHIP. Mich. — A 22-year-old Holland man is in critical but stable condition after crashing his vehicle into a tree early Sunday morning, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded to the crash just before 2 a.m. Sunday on Quincy Street near 152nd Avenue. The driver was...
WWMT
Man left with skull fractures after Battle Creek assault, undergoes surgery
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 66-year-old man was taken to the hospital after an assault that left him with multiple skull fractures, a possible fractured jaw, and a brain injury that required surgery, according to the Battle Creek Police. The assault happened in the area of Green Street and...
WWMT
Martin soars, Constantine falters as high school playoffs play on
MARTIN, Mich. — It wasn't the fastest start for the Martin Clippers, but the finish was a stellar one, as Martin came away with a 56-14 win over Adrian Lenawee Saturday to win their regional final in the 8-player Division 1 playoffs. The win was the seventh of the...
WWMT
Another day, another hat trick for Polin as WMU takes down Miami (OH), 5-2
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan senior captain Jason Polin recorded his second straight hat trick as the WMU hockey team swept Miami after a 5-2 win on Saturday night at Lawson Ice Arena. Polin also had two assists to have a hand in all five goals and a career-high...
WWMT
Michigan State earns first Top 25 win of the year, downs Illinois for road victory
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Payton Thorne threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns as Michigan State ended a troubling week where eight players were suspended for a post-game fight with Michigan last week by defeating No. 14 Illinois 23-15 on Saturday. The Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) stopped the Illini...
