Read full article on original website
Related
Mom still waiting for justice in son’s Freeport shooting death
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The mother of a 32-year-old man who fell victim to gunfire on the streets of Freeport last year is still waiting for justice to be served. Justin Capp was one of two Freeport men who were shot and killed on Nov. 18, 2021, as they left the gymnasium where they played in […]
Police: Roscoe man broke into home, attacked residents
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Timothy Noonen, 43, was arrested Saturday after police said he went into a neighbor’s home and attacked two people within. According to the Roscoe Police Department, police received a call regarding a domestic issue transpiring in the 500 block of Santolina Drive around 9:05 p.m. Police said Noonen was still inside […]
Armed Rockford man arrested after argument, car crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Lawerance Sanders, 30, and charged him with possession of a defaced firearm after he fled from police and crashed into a parked car. According to police, officers were initially called to the 300 block of North Church Street to investigate a report of an armed person who […]
Rockford teens arrested in stolen car
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four Rockford teens, including a 14-year-old, were arrested over the weekend after officers spotted a stolen vehicle at a local gas station. Police say just before 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, officers observed the vehicle at the Mobil station at 7250 E. State St. “Officers observed the vehicle drive eastbound towards Bell […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Police Arrest 2 Suspects On Multiple Charges, After They Attempted To Flee In A Stolen Vehicle
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
nrgmediadixon.com
Police Say Teen Left Vehicle Following Single Vehicle Crash, Facing Several Charges Including Aggravated DUI
Shortly After 2:30 in the Morning of Saturday October 29, Ogle County Deputies responded to the intersection of East High Road and Junction Road, for a reported vehicle accident. Upon arrival, Deputies located a disabled and unoccupied Ford Fusion. During the investigation, Deputies discovered that 19-year-old Alex J. Anderson of...
WIFR
Five years since officer Jaimie Cox was shot and killed
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Today marks five years since Rockford police officer Jaimie Cox was killed in the line of duty. The Jaimie Cox Memorial page on Facebook asks residents to light up the outside of their homes and businesses with blue. From now until Tuesday, November 8, to honor his memory.
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted on multiple warrants
MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Marshals arrested a man Friday who they said was wanted on multiple warrants in multiple jurisdictions. Officials said Kolby Smith, 24, has warrants issued for charges of felon in possession of a firearm, use of a dangerous weapon, possession of an illegal article, 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, violating parole and battery. Police in Beloit tried to...
Community remembers Emil and Grace Diewald, sibling killed in Campton Hills bus crash
A heartbroken community held a vigil as family and friends shared tearful memories of Emil and Grace Diewald.
KWQC
1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash
CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead and one man is injured after a crash in Carroll County Thursday. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4:30 p.m Thursday to a report of a crash in the intersection of Illinois Route 78 and Golding Road, according to a media release.
WIFR
Fire causes Winnebago Co. Courthouse to close
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire Saturday at the Winnebago County Courthouse put a halt to operations for the time being. The Winnebago County Courthouse, located at 400 West State St. in Rockford, will remain closed Tuesday. Details about the fire have not been disclosed, but in-person court appearances are...
Rockford woman ejected from car, dies after hitting tree
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 50-year-old Rockford woman died Saturday after she was ejected from her car after hitting a tree. The Winnebago County Coroner responded to a local hospital around 9:59 a.m. for a woman that had been involved in a single motor vehicle crash, according to the coroner’s office. An investigation showed that […]
WIFR
Five years since Rockford officer Jaimie Cox killed in the line of duty
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - November 5, 2022 marks five years since Rockford police officer Jaimie Cox was killed in the line of duty. The Jaimie Cox Foundation is asking the community to honor the fallen officer’s memory by displaying a blue light outside their home during the first week of November.
nbc15.com
Suspect took own life after Lafayette Co. deputy fired at him during chase
BROWNTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The man who died late last month during a confrontation in which a Lafayette Co. deputy fired a shot took his own life, state law enforcement officials determined. In an update released Thursday morning, the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice (DOJ) stated its Division of Criminal Investigation...
Woman fights for her life after Saturday morning shooting in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – An early-morning shooting on Saturday has left one woman fighting for her life. Rockford Police say a 32-year-old woman was shot in the 2100 block of Charles Street. Police described her condition as “serious.” The police department made a Twitter post about the incident at 3:20 a.m. The public is asked […]
rockfordscanner.com
Sad, ALL THIS VIOLENCE, AND NO TRANSPARENCY : Reports of a double shooting, on the East side. 1 Report said it was possibly officer involved.
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
Fatal Rock County car crash leaves three people dead, three hurt
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) – Three people are dead and three others are recovering from injuries following a car crash in Rock County Saturday night. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, a white Nissan Maxima failed to stop at West State Highway 11 while traveling southbound on North County Highway H in Center Township. […]
Rockford man accused of molesting children for years
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been accused of molesting two children over the course of several years. Rockford Police arrested Michael Paulson, 55, at his residence on Arizona Avenue and charged him with two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault and two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse. According to court documents, […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner Paranormal Files: Alleged Haunted House in Winnebago County
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
Reward offered for info on Sycamore High School vandals
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb County Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of vandals who have damaged Sycamore High School. According to Sycamore Police, the damage has been occurring over the past six months, specifically involving damage to the school buses and the tennis shed located next to the […]
Comments / 1