Oregon, IL

Police: Roscoe man broke into home, attacked residents

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Timothy Noonen, 43, was arrested Saturday after police said he went into a neighbor’s home and attacked two people within. According to the Roscoe Police Department, police received a call regarding a domestic issue transpiring in the 500 block of Santolina Drive around 9:05 p.m. Police said Noonen was still inside […]
ROSCOE, IL
Rockford teens arrested in stolen car

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four Rockford teens, including a 14-year-old, were arrested over the weekend after officers spotted a stolen vehicle at a local gas station. Police say just before 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, officers observed the vehicle at the Mobil station at 7250 E. State St. “Officers observed the vehicle drive eastbound towards Bell […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Five years since officer Jaimie Cox was shot and killed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Today marks five years since Rockford police officer Jaimie Cox was killed in the line of duty. The Jaimie Cox Memorial page on Facebook asks residents to light up the outside of their homes and businesses with blue. From now until Tuesday, November 8, to honor his memory.
ROCKFORD, IL
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted on multiple warrants

MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Marshals arrested a man Friday who they said was wanted on multiple warrants in multiple jurisdictions. Officials said Kolby Smith, 24, has warrants issued for charges of felon in possession of a firearm, use of a dangerous weapon, possession of an illegal article, 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, violating parole and battery. Police in Beloit tried to...
BELOIT, WI
1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash

CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead and one man is injured after a crash in Carroll County Thursday. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4:30 p.m Thursday to a report of a crash in the intersection of Illinois Route 78 and Golding Road, according to a media release.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
Fire causes Winnebago Co. Courthouse to close

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire Saturday at the Winnebago County Courthouse put a halt to operations for the time being. The Winnebago County Courthouse, located at 400 West State St. in Rockford, will remain closed Tuesday. Details about the fire have not been disclosed, but in-person court appearances are...
ROCKFORD, IL
Sad, ALL THIS VIOLENCE, AND NO TRANSPARENCY : Reports of a double shooting, on the East side. 1 Report said it was possibly officer involved.

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford man accused of molesting children for years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been accused of molesting two children over the course of several years. Rockford Police arrested Michael Paulson, 55, at his residence on Arizona Avenue and charged him with two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault and two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse. According to court documents, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Reward offered for info on Sycamore High School vandals

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb County Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of vandals who have damaged Sycamore High School. According to Sycamore Police, the damage has been occurring over the past six months, specifically involving damage to the school buses and the tennis shed located next to the […]
SYCAMORE, IL

