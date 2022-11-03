ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canandaigua, NY

Town of Canandaigua announces water contamination level is corrected

By George Gandy, Gio Battaglia
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TD89p_0ixntqPc00

Editor’s Note: The original story has been updated to say that the original total number of trihalomethanes in the water was 86, according to the Town of Canandaigua.

UPDATE: The Town of Canandaigua announced that the contamination level in the district’s water has been corrected and town officials say there is no risk to public health or safety.

Town officials also added that there is currently no boil advisory in effect and there are no restrictions on water usage.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Water quality tests conducted by the Canandaigua-Farmington Water District found severe contamination in the district’s water.

The tests indicated the presence of total trihalomethanes at 86 micrograms per liter (ug/l) which is above the maximum contaminant level allowed in a public water supply of 80 ug/l. This is a maximum contaminant level violation of the New York State Sanitary Code. This violation requires public notice be provided to all customers on a quarterly basis for as long as the violation exists.

At this time, there are no precautions needed from customers or residents in the area. The Canandaigua-Farmington Water District says they are responding to the violation by more frequent flushing of the system and discussion of possible solutions with the city of Canandaigua, their water supplier.

Trihalomethanes are a group of chemicals formed in drinking water during treatment with chlorine, which is the most commonly used disinfectant in New York State. The amount of trihalomethanes formed in drinking water during disinfection can change from day to day, but according to studies observed by the Canandaigua-Farmington Water District, those who drink elevated levels of trihalomethanes for longer periods of time may have an increased risk of certain health effects, such as certain types of cancer.

Anyone with concerns in the Canandaigua & Farmington area can contact Water & Sewer Superintendent David Conti at (585) 924-3158.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Water Scare: Canandaigua corrects typo in water report

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Canandaigua has issued a correction in the water level reports released back in October. Water is safe to use and drink like you normally would, officials said. According to the town, a public notice was released on Oct. 19, saying there was a presence of trihalomethanes far beyond the […]
CANANDAIGUA, NY
News 8 WROC

Your Local Election HQ: Key races we’re watching

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Election day is coming up on Tuesday. Polls will be open from 6:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. News 8 has put together a complete voter guide for the occasion. Aside from the battle for New York Governor, here are a few of the key local races we’ll be watching when results […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy