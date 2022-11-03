It’s General Election Eve and here are a few logistical things to keep in mind about the big day tomorrow. Those who haven’t voted early, there are dozens of polling places around West Philadelphia; to find your polling place, go here. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. An ID is not required to vote unless you are voting for the first time or have recently moved. As long as you are in line by 8 p.m., you can vote.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO