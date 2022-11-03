ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Newsweek

Putin Just Discovered the Limits of His Power

Russia's climbdown from blocking grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports followed pressure from emerging economies and shows Vladimir Putin cannot bend the Global South to his will, a think tank has said. In a marked U-turn, the Kremlin said it would rejoin the grain-export corridor after threatening to abandon...
Newsweek

Donetsk 'Littered' with Russian Bodies as Hundreds Killed Daily: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that Russian troops in Donetsk are suffering large daily losses, leaving the region "littered" with Russian bodies. During his nightly televised address on Monday, Zelensky said that Ukrainian counteroffensives were "gradually moving forward" and "pushing back" Russian forces in parts of eastern and southern Ukraine.
thecomeback.com

Shocking Herschel Walker poll released before Election Day

Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, faces Democratic incumbent Reverend Raphael Warnock in one of the most pivotal elections of the midterm cycle. The race bruising race could ultimately decide which political party controls the powerful legislative chamber come January. Both sides have eclipsed a combined $241...
GEORGIA STATE
Advocate

Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
The Independent

King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims

A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Former New York Times public editor Margaret Sullivan talks distrust in media, experience holding newsrooms accountable

Former New York Times public editor Margaret Sullivan shared the reasons behind declining trust in media and how to combat it on Thursday. Sullivan, who will join Duke as the 2023 Egan Visiting Professor, was also a Washington Post media columnist. During the event, titled “How Americans Lost (and Can Regain) Trust in the Press,” Sullivan spoke about her book, “Newsroom Confidential: Lessons (and Worries) From an Ink-Stained Life." She discussed her opinions on objectivity in journalism and her personal experiences on holding a newsroom accountable. She also answered questions posed by students and Duke community members.
WASHINGTON STATE

