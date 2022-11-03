Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
1 arrested after Albany armed robbery
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was arrested after he and two other suspects robbed two men at gunpoint, an Albany Police Department incident report states. The incident happened on Friday around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of Dorsett Avenue in an alley. Two people told police they were robbed at gunpoint by three men after handing out political surveys in the area.
WALB 10
APD: Albany man injured by possible gunshot, suspect unknown
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was injured after likely being hit by a bullet during an aggravated assault, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) incident report. On Friday, Oct. 4, around 11: 20 p.m. Albany police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of South Cleveland Street. The responding officer found the victim was injured in the right part of his chest, according to the incident report.
SWAT team apprehends suspect with no injuries
ALBANY — The Albany-Dougherty SWAT team was able to apprehend a suspect with no injuries during a standoff in Albany on Saturday. A news release from the Albany Police Department indicated that APD officers responded to the 800 block of South Street before 9 a.m. Saturday in response to an aggravated assault call.
douglasnow.com
Ben Hill officers serve search warrant, arrest three on drug charges
On October 31, in the early morning hours, the Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office Special Operations team conducted an undercover narcotics operation in Ben Hill County. During the operation, agents and deputies served a search warrant at 408 West Magnolia Street in Fitzgerald. During the execution of the search, agents...
wfxl.com
Albany police looking for missing elderly 85-year-old man
Albany police are looking for a elderly missing person. Police say that 85-year-old Elton Dumas was reported missing in October, 2022. Police say that he was last seen walking around his neighborhood which is N Riverview Circle. Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229)...
WCTV
Man wounded in Putnam Drive shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man sustained non-life threatening injuries Saturday after a shooting outside The Gardens apartment complex on 401 Putnam Drive. According to Tallahassee Police Department, preliminary findings indicated the shooting was the result of an argument between the victim and suspect. The victim was transported to a...
wfxl.com
Police: Three teens arrested in Albany after robbing two men and firing shots at them
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Three teens are facing charges are Albany Police say they robbed two men Friday. In a media release, the Albany Police Department says their officers were called to the 900 block of Dorsett Avenue about an armed robbery. Two men told investigators that three teenagers pointed a gun at them and stole their AirPods, money, cellphones, and other items. As the teens were leaving, the men said the teens shot at them.
JCSO: Two behind bars after allegedly kidnapping a minor
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Alabama man and woman have been arrested after allegedly kidnapping a minor. Around 6:15 Saturday morning, Jackson County deputies responded to a call regarding a possible abduction. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, upon arrival, deputies found a minor with her hands bound behind her back. Investigators determined […]
WALB 10
APD: Man arrested after firing shots at police leads to hours-long standoff
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested Saturday after police said he fired shots at one person and at law enforcement that then turned into an hours-long standoff, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened in the 800 block of South Street before 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Albany police officer involved in vehicle accident
ALBANY — An Albany Police Department officer was involved in a vehicle accident while responding to a burglary call Friday, APD said in a news release. The officer was traveling northbound on North Jefferson Street at around midnight in response to a burglary in progress call. As the police vehicle entered the intersection, it collided with another vehicle that was traveling westbound on West Broad Avenue.
SWAT arrests barricaded man in Albany
ALBANY — A man who police say fired shots at another man before barricading himself at an address on South Street in Albany was apprehended by SWAT officers Saturday. Officers responded to the 800 block of South Street, before 9 a.m. Saturday. The victim told officers that once he...
southgatv.com
Albany Police need your help finding wanted man
Albany, GA – The Albany Police Department has requested the publics help located wanted suspect via their social media platform. “We would like your assistance with locating Tyrone Mays Jr. Mays is wanted for Aggravated Battery, Criminal Damage to Property 2nd Degree, and Criminal Trespass.”. Anyone with information regarding...
WALB 10
3 charged in Albany armed robbery
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people, including two teenagers, were charged in connection to an armed robbery that happened Friday in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Mason Swan, 18, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were charged in connection to the armed robbery. It happened in the 900...
WCTV
Gretna police investigate Saturday night homicide
GRETNA, Fla. (WCTV) - Police in Gretna are investigating a shooting that claimed a life Saturday evening. According to a press release from Gretna Police Chief Brian Alexander, officers arrived at the intersection of Railroad and Broad Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. They discovered a man lying on the...
WALB 10
Albany officer: Gang violence is increasing in Albany
Lee Co. dog’s puppies all adopted while she still waits for ‘furever’ home. It’s been three months since the black lab known as “Mama dog” was reunited with her puppies. And since then, all of her babies have been adopted. She hasn’t.
WALB 10
APD vehicle involved in Friday crash
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany Police Department (APD) fleet vehicle was involved in a crash on Friday. The crash happened at the intersection of North Jefferson Street and West Broad Avenue. The officer was responding to a burglary in progress, according to APD. The officer and the other driver...
wfxl.com
Man wanted for burglary and stealing a vehicle in Thomas County
The Thomas County Sheriff's Office needs the public’s assistance in locating help in the person in the photos. He is a suspect of stealing a vehicle and attempted burglary. If you have information, please contact the Thomas County Criminal Investigations Division at (229)-225-3315.
Suspects arrested after high-speed chase
ALBANY — A pair of suspects were arrested in Albany Thursday after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through two counties. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, who were in a stolen pickup truck, were initially pursued by officers in Mitchell County. That pursuit continued into Dougherty County and ended on the 1100 block of Van Deman Street. Police said Gardner shot at Mitchell County law enforcement officers after the chase ended.
wfxl.com
South Central Drug Task Force arrests 4, seized narcotics during Ocilla hotel bust
Four have been arrested in Ocilla for warrants and possessions of drugs. Thursday, November 3, 2022, the Fitzgerald Police Department, agents with the South Central Drug Task Force, Irwin County Deputies, and Ocilla Police Officers executed a search warrant at the Regents Inn, in Ocilla. According to the report, upon...
South Georgia police chief accused of burglary
ATKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — A South Georgia police chief is accused of burglarizing a home last month, authorities said. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Anthony Williams, 49, of Adel, surrendered to authorities on Wednesday. He was charged with burglary stemming from an incident at a home on Oct. 11, WALB-TV reported.
Comments / 1