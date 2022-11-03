‘It is a powder day’: Loveland Ski Area opens amid snowstorm, making for soft turns and thrilling runs

Read full article on original website
Autoblog
At least 50 cars crash on Denver overpass, the season's first big pileup
Winter won't officially be here for another six weeks. That didn't stop two to five inches of snow from falling in Denver, Colorado overnight as temps dropped into the mid-twenties Friday morning, the first substantial fall of the year in the mile-high city. Traffic didn't do so well with the suddenly slick roads, Denver police tweeting that 100 motorists got into a multi-car pileup on 6th Avenue between Klamath Street and Federal Boulevard. Worse, the mess shut down the heavily trafficked thoroughfare in both directions. The Weather Channel called it a 100-car pileup, but we're not sure how many vehicles were involved beyond "a lot." A thread on a Denver subreddit posted early Friday morning warned locals to "Avoid 6 eastbound," leading with a photo (above) containing about 50 cars that we could count.
100 cars involved in crash, 6th Avenue reopens
The snow may have moved out, but road conditions across the metro were still icy and wet Friday morning. The conditions led to multiple crashes including a 100-vehicle pileup on 6th Avenue.
Dash camera video shows 100-car pileup in Denver
New video shows a portion of the 100-car pileup that happened in Denver on Friday morning after the first snowfall of the season.
Photos: Dozens of cars totaled in 100-vehicle crash
While Thursday night's snow wasn't the worst the city has seen, the impacts lingered into Friday morning. One hundred vehicles were involved in a massive pileup at 6th Avenue and Kalamath.
Video: Drone shows scene of 100-vehicle crash in Denver
FOX31's drone flew over the scene of the crash on 6th Avenue and Kalamath Street.
