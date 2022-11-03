ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

‘It is a powder day’: Loveland Ski Area opens amid snowstorm, making for soft turns and thrilling runs

By Cody Jones
Summit Daily News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Autoblog

At least 50 cars crash on Denver overpass, the season's first big pileup

Winter won't officially be here for another six weeks. That didn't stop two to five inches of snow from falling in Denver, Colorado overnight as temps dropped into the mid-twenties Friday morning, the first substantial fall of the year in the mile-high city. Traffic didn't do so well with the suddenly slick roads, Denver police tweeting that 100 motorists got into a multi-car pileup on 6th Avenue between Klamath Street and Federal Boulevard. Worse, the mess shut down the heavily trafficked thoroughfare in both directions. The Weather Channel called it a 100-car pileup, but we're not sure how many vehicles were involved beyond "a lot." A thread on a Denver subreddit posted early Friday morning warned locals to "Avoid 6 eastbound," leading with a photo (above) containing about 50 cars that we could count.
DENVER, CO
1037theriver.com

Colorado Police Will Cite You for Driving With Snow on Your Car

Colorado has a lot to offer in the winter, from skiing to sledding to snowy mountain cabins. However, there are downsides to colder weather in the Centennial State. You'll have to be more careful on the roads, pack on extra layers of clothing, and get up early to clean off your car on a snowy day.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

LIVE RADAR: Snow begins to fall along the Front Range

DENVER — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Colorado's mountains with several inches of new snow while Denver will likely get its first measurable snowfall. A cold front that arrived in Colorado early Thursday has brought steady snow to the mountains. Mountain roadways will become snow covered Thursday evening.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado road conditions: Snowy conditions close I-70 in the mountains

GEORGETOWN, Colo. — A November storm system is bringing snow, slush and rain to Colorado Thursday night. We're expecting a slushy 1-2 inches of accumulation likely in the Denver area by the time the snow ends around midnight on Friday morning. The foothills and Palmer Divide could see up to 4 or even 5 inches, especially above 7,000 feet in elevation.
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Trucker: Wyoming Side of Highway Much Worse Than Colorado During Thursday Storm

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Truckers know, the weather in southern Wyoming in the wintertime can make or break a haul. What some are wondering, though, is why the conditions on Highway 85 just across the Colorado state line were so much better than those in Wyoming during and after a major storm hit the southern part of the state Thursday?
WYOMING STATE
OutThere Colorado

Event celebrating 'frozen dead guy' canceled in Colorado mountain town

According to organizers of the Frozen Dead Guy Days event that takes place each year in Nederland, Colorado, the event has been canceled for 2023. This news is the result of a number of factors, including operational hurdles faced after a two-year COVID-related hiatus (though the show did return in 2022), a lack of partnership with the Town of Nederland, and challenges related to "safety and security fronts."
NEDERLAND, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy