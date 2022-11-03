ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reward increased for wanted Midland fugitive

By Erica Miller
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KMID/KPEJ)- Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Antonio Gonzalez has been named November’s Featured Fugitive. The reward is increased this month to $8,500 if information leading to his arrest is received from tips.

Antonio Martinez Gonzalez, 41, of Midland, is affiliated with the West Texas Tango gang and has been wanted since February 2021, after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation. In May 2021, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant for his arrest for assault by impeding breath/circulation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14GZb0_0ixnt86F00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RMx8Z_0ixnt86F00



In 2006, Gonzalez was convicted of injury to a child and sentenced to two years of probation. That was later revoked and replaced with a six-month sentence in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility. In 2009, he was convicted of assault against a public servant and received a two-year sentence. In 2017, Gonzalez was convicted of possession of a controlled substance and received an eight-year sentence. He was released on parole in June 2019.

Gonzalez is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has tattoos on his head, neck, chest, abdomen, back, left shoulder and hand, fingers, both ears, arms, wrists and legs. In addition to Midland, he also has ties to Mexico.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Commission, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2022, DPS and other agencies have arrested 59 people off the lists, including 21 gang members and 32 sex offenders. In addition, $80,000 in rewards have been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

  • Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
  • Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.
  • Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).
