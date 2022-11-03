Read full article on original website
Airbnb's 'Display Total Price' Tool Lets Guests See Listing's Actual Price, Including Those Dreaded Cleaning Fees
Airbnb users are about to have a better sense of what they’re signing up for when they book supposedly affordable weekend getaway listings. CEO Brian Chesky announced a number of new transparency features impacting the way it displays prices in a tweet Monday, including a new toggle feature which will display cleaning fees and other additional compulsory charges. Users who click the new “Display total price” toggle feature will see the true total price of their trip, before taxes, in search results as well as on the app’s map and on listing pages. The tool attempts to address growing criticism from some users who claimed the app’s nightly rates, which don’t clearly include additional fees, made certain listings appear more affordable than they actually were.
Apartment conversions jumped 25% over the past two years, meaning that swanky place you're renting likely used to be an office space, hotel room, or church.
More than 77,000 apartments are expected to be created out of old and unused buildings in the coming years as the work-from-home becomes permanent.
Meta Plans to Lay Off Thousands of Employees Starting This Week: Report
Meta, the parent company that owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, is expected to start mass layoffs as early as this week, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal. And while it’s not clear exactly how many of Meta’s roughly 87,000 employees will lose their jobs, it’s in the “thousands,” according to the new report.
Please Don't Lick the DMT Toads, Begs the National Park Service
If you kiss a frog, you don’t get a prince. But if you lick a Sonoran desert toad (Incilius alvarius, formerly Bufo alvarius) you might have a transformative, quasi-religious psychedelic experience—or you might get sick and die. And either way, the National Park Service is asking that you don’t do it on the agency’s land.
