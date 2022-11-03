Read full article on original website
Decisions await voters heading to polls in Schuylkill County
On Tuesday, Schuylkill County voters who like to do it the old-fashioned way will head to the polls. Along with casting ballots for U.S. senator from Pennsylvania and representative in the redrawn 9th Congressional District, they will choose representatives in the four state legislative districts in the county, which also were redrawn.
Shankweiler's Drive-In sold to new owners
OREFIELD, Pa. -- America's Oldest Drive-In is located right in Lehigh County, and now it's been sold to new owners. Matthew McClanahan and partner Lauren McChesney have purchased Shankweiler's Drive-In Theatre in Orefield. And, they're no strangers to show biz. They also own The Moving Picture Cinema in Allentown, and...
State announces tax credit for Hazleton WYCA renovation project
A project to renovate the shuttered YWCA building in Hazleton is eligible for a $806,250 tax credit through a state program that helps nonprofit groups and businesses complete community projects, state officials announced Thursday. State officials announced a $806,250 Special Program Priorities (SPP) tax credit for Greater Wyoming Valley Area...
Bethlehem Area School District investigating alleged incident involving Superintendent Joseph Roy
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The Bethlehem Area School District school board president tells 69 News the district is investigating an "alleged incident" involving the superintendent and a district employee. WFMZ reached out to district officials after receiving information that Superintendent Joseph Roy was involved in an alleged altercation with an employee.
Fostering Hope looking for volunteers, donations in Berks
AMITY TWP., Pa. — A local nonprofit is looking for volunteers and donations to help get set up. Fostering Hope originally started in Montgomery County when foster moms there saw the need for additional items when placing foster kids. "They wanted to fill in the gap and also make...
39 taken to hospital after LVA Regional Charter School evacuated
HANOVER TWP., Pa. – Students and staff at the high school building of Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School in Hanover Township, Northampton County, were evacuated Friday afternoon. In an email from LVA CEO Susan Mauser to the school community just after 1 p.m., she wrote that the upper...
PSP fire marshal investigating fire in Exeter
EXETER TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner and a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal are investigating a house fire in Berks County. Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday to the 1100 block of Church Lane Road in Exeter Township for the reports of smoke and flames coming from a home.
Fairmont Village near Coopersburg to welcome new retailer in 2023
U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. – The announcement of a new tenant in the Fairmont Village shopping center in Upper Saucon Township is music to the ears of budding and seasoned pianists. Like New Pianos, offering sales of new and pre-owned pianos as well as servicing, restoration and moving of...
Swaby guilty on all charges related to rape, assault of Lehigh, Lafayette students
EASTON, Pa. – A man accused of assaulting five college students at Lehigh University and Lafayette College was found guilty on 26 charges Friday afternoon at Northampton County Courthouse. Clement Swaby, 36, was accused of rape, burglary, and the assault of five different female college students in three separate...
Bacon Fest is back in Easton with a few changes
EASTON, Pa. – As many people know, Easton's Centre Square gets completely transformed for Bacon Fest year after year. Looking in the distance this year, though, there's some remaining construction around Easton's Circle. Event organizers shared how things will come together for the weekend as Bacon Fest kicks off...
PPL to raise electric rates starting in December
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – PPL customers will soon be paying more for their electricity. The company says it's hiking its default rate by another 18%. That means the average homeowner will be paying about $22 more per month. That increase will start Dec. 1. The latest hike is the third...
New Burger King restaurant set to open in Berks
BETHEL TWP., Pa. — Whopper fans in Berks County will soon have a new place to get their fill of the famous burger. Royal Food Group announced Friday that it is preparing to celebrate the grand opening of a new Burger King in Bethel Township. The restaurant is located...
Police ask for help locating West Chester man
WEST CHESTER, Pa. -- The West Chester Borough Police Department is searching for Francis Bango, 22. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bango. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bango is asked to contact the West Chester Borough Police Department at 610-696-2700 ext. 126 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.
Berks coroner called to crash on I-176 in Robeson Twp.
ROBESON TWP., Pa. -- The Berks County Coroner's Office was called to a crash on I-176. The crash happened Saturday afternoon on the northbound side of the highway near mile marker 7 in Robeson Township. The coroner's office confirmed to 69 News Saturday afternoon that they were called to the...
Police investigate deadly crash on Route 611 in Northampton County
Police are investigating a deadly crash in Lower Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County. The two-car crash happened around 1:40 p.m. Sunday at Route 611 and Berry Hollow Road. 69 News is told that at least one person died and others were injured. The coroner was called to the scene, according...
Drive-thru event featuring animatronic dinosaurs at Jim Dietrich Park
READING, Pa. -- Reading is taking a step back in time this weekend. Jim Dietrich Park is hosting "Jurrassic Wonder." It's a drive-thru event featuring an animatronic dinosaur show where dinosaurs come alive right before your eyes. You can learn about each dinosaur while driving through by downloading a free...
Construction in Easton's Centre Square in homestretch, city says
EASTON, Pa. – While Bacon Fest will have some changes this year to accommodate ongoing construction, many wonder if other upcoming events and traditions will be impacted by the work in downtown Easton. Event organizers say it gets better every year, but this year things will look a little...
Carbon County teen who allegedly stabbed his mother is charged with attempted homicide
KIDDER TWP., Pa. -- A 19-year-old Carbon County man is charged with attempted homicide for allegedly stabbing his mother. State Police said the stabbing happened shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday at the Plateau Motel on Route 940 in Kidder Township. Police said the victim told troopers her son Jonathan Sacerdote...
Unattended cooking blamed for fatal fire in Reading
READING, Pa. — Investigators have determined the cause of a two-alarm fire that claimed the life of a man in Reading last weekend. Jeremy Searfoss, the city's fire marshal, said Friday that unattended cooking sparked the fire on the first floor of 203 Schuylkill Ave. Firefighters were dispatched to...
Two men suffer gunshot wounds after Reading shooting
READING, Pa. -- The Reading Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of S 16th St., Reading on Saturday morning around 5:20 a.m. A 38-year-old male victim was transported from the scene to RHMC and is presently in critical condition. A second 24-year-old male victim...
