ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dog electrocuted, pet owner shocked while raking leaves from sewer

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shocked while raking leaves from a sewer, and his dog was electrocuted near 59th and McKinley on Friday, Nov. 4. Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. A 56-year-old Milwaukee man was raking leaves from a sewer when his dog approached a pole and was electrocuted. The man also received an electric shock.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

"Paint for A Purpose" & help UWM at Waukesha students have an enriched college education

WAUKESHA (CBS 58)--Paint a canvas and brighten some UWM at Waukesha students. This Thursday evening, "A Stroke of Genius Paint Wine Studio" in Waukesha is hosting a fundraiser to benefit the UWM at Waukesha Foundation. Money raised helps students assure they have the tools they need to help reach their education goals. The event called "Paint for A Purpose" is holiday themed with step-by-step instruction provided.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hartland apartment fire; mother's gunshot wound self-inflicted

HARTLAND, Wis. - The Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that Jessica McKisick’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted. Jessica McKisick is one of six people found dead after an apartment fire in Hartland on Oct. 21. Her husband, 34-year-old Connor McKisick's gunshot wound also appeared to be self-inflicted.
HARTLAND, WI
WISN

4-year-old boy with autism wanders away from Milwaukee school

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee parents want answers after their 4-year-old son was allowed to wander away from his Milwaukee public school Thursday at Hawley Road and Wisconsin Avenue. His parents readily admit 4-year-old Jayden Spaights-Brown keeps them busy. He has autism and was transferred to Hawley Environmental School because his...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha fatal shooting; Darnell Ridgeway sentenced, life in prison

KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha County judge sentenced Darnell Ridgeway on Monday, Nov. 7 to life in prison in the shooting death of 18-year-old Dayshawn Davis in May 2021. Ridgeway will be eligible for extended supervision, but not for 30 years. A Kenosha County jury convicted Ridgeway in April 2022...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

As RSV cases surge in Milwaukee, doctors urge parents to be more cautious this holiday season

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Children's Wisconsin has noted a surge in the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), reporting unprecedented numbers of hospitalized patients. RSV causes mild cold-like symptoms affecting children younger than one year old. Most recover within a week or two. Others can have much more serious symptoms, causing bronchiolitis and pneumonia. Those severe cases are flooding the Children's Wisconsin emergency room.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Greenfield police alert: We are not selling sweatshirts

GREENFIELD, Wis. — Greenfield police are not selling sweatshirts, said the police department on their Facebook page. They have blocked 12 false profiles that claim to sell police department hoodies and continue to look for other illegitimate profiles. People are advised not to click on any 'order now' link.
GREENFIELD, WI
CBS 58

Military family gifted mortgage-free home by Operation Finally Home

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Frewerd family thought they getting a tour of the Tri-County YMCA, instead Operation Finally Home surprised U.S. Army Specialist Jesse Frewerd, his wife Katie, and young child Dean with a mortgage-free home in Menomonee Falls Saturday. The home will be built by Belman Homes.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Milwaukee shooting, man wounded

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A man, 44, was shot in West Milwaukee early Sunday, Nov. 6 near 50th and National. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Police said the man suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released. West Milwaukee...
WEST MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa police pursuit, arrest near 60th and Dixon

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - An arrest was made at a home near 60th and Dixon after a Wauwatosa police pursuit that started near 59th and Vliet Sunday, Nov. 6. Wauwatosa police said near 65th and Dixon, the driver ran from the vehicle, going into a home near 60th and Dixon. That...
WAUWATOSA, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee barbershop teams up with national organization to go beyond the cut, focusing on mental health of Black men

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Monday, Nov. 7, Gee's barbershop on Milwaukee's north side took their look good, feel good mission a cut further. The shop teamed up with Andis Company and The Confess Project of America, a nationwide organization, equipping hair stylists from across the city and county of Milwaukee on how to notice when their clients, Black men, need more than a haircut, but mental health advocacy.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Two people dead in overnight crash near Teutonia and Villard

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a deadly car crash that happened on Monday, Nov. 7 around 11:43 p.m. near Teutonia and Villard. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office, a 22-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man died in the crash. CBS 58 has called out to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend man accused; creating notes with vulgar, profane language

WEST BEND, Wis. - A 38-year-old West Bend man faces multiple charges for alleged placing and sending notes with vulgar or profane language around West Bend – and to lawmakers. The accused is Michael Miecielica – and he faces the following counts:. Disorderly conduct (three counts) Computer message-threaten/obscenity...
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

71st and Hampton arson; vehicle fire spread to garage, 2nd vehicle

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an arson that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 6 near 71st and Hampton. It happened at approximately 4 a.m. Police say an unknown suspect intentionally set a vehicle on fire. That fire spread and caused damage to another car and a garage. No arrests have...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy