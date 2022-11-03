Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shocked while raking leaves from a sewer, and his dog was electrocuted near 59th and McKinley on Friday, Nov. 4. Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. A 56-year-old Milwaukee man was raking leaves from a sewer when his dog approached a pole and was electrocuted. The man also received an electric shock.
WAUKESHA (CBS 58)--Paint a canvas and brighten some UWM at Waukesha students. This Thursday evening, "A Stroke of Genius Paint Wine Studio" in Waukesha is hosting a fundraiser to benefit the UWM at Waukesha Foundation. Money raised helps students assure they have the tools they need to help reach their education goals. The event called "Paint for A Purpose" is holiday themed with step-by-step instruction provided.
HARTLAND, Wis. - The Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that Jessica McKisick’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted. Jessica McKisick is one of six people found dead after an apartment fire in Hartland on Oct. 21. Her husband, 34-year-old Connor McKisick's gunshot wound also appeared to be self-inflicted.
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee parents want answers after their 4-year-old son was allowed to wander away from his Milwaukee public school Thursday at Hawley Road and Wisconsin Avenue. His parents readily admit 4-year-old Jayden Spaights-Brown keeps them busy. He has autism and was transferred to Hawley Environmental School because his...
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha County judge sentenced Darnell Ridgeway on Monday, Nov. 7 to life in prison in the shooting death of 18-year-old Dayshawn Davis in May 2021. Ridgeway will be eligible for extended supervision, but not for 30 years. A Kenosha County jury convicted Ridgeway in April 2022...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Children's Wisconsin has noted a surge in the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), reporting unprecedented numbers of hospitalized patients. RSV causes mild cold-like symptoms affecting children younger than one year old. Most recover within a week or two. Others can have much more serious symptoms, causing bronchiolitis and pneumonia. Those severe cases are flooding the Children's Wisconsin emergency room.
GREENFIELD, Wis. — Greenfield police are not selling sweatshirts, said the police department on their Facebook page. They have blocked 12 false profiles that claim to sell police department hoodies and continue to look for other illegitimate profiles. People are advised not to click on any 'order now' link.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are reporting that a 35-year-old Milwaukee man was wounded in the arm and in the chest at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 near 21st St. and Keefe Ave. Police say that the man succumbed to his injuries during surgery after being transported...
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Frewerd family thought they getting a tour of the Tri-County YMCA, instead Operation Finally Home surprised U.S. Army Specialist Jesse Frewerd, his wife Katie, and young child Dean with a mortgage-free home in Menomonee Falls Saturday. The home will be built by Belman Homes.
WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A man, 44, was shot in West Milwaukee early Sunday, Nov. 6 near 50th and National. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Police said the man suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released. West Milwaukee...
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - An arrest was made at a home near 60th and Dixon after a Wauwatosa police pursuit that started near 59th and Vliet Sunday, Nov. 6. Wauwatosa police said near 65th and Dixon, the driver ran from the vehicle, going into a home near 60th and Dixon. That...
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- During this holiday season, stories of giving warm the heart!. As Halloween came and went, Racine & Me is sharing the story about a really caring dentist who's out to save kids' teeth. Dr. Debbie Reddick, of Blue Door Dental in Racine, is seeking to...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Monday, Nov. 7, Gee's barbershop on Milwaukee's north side took their look good, feel good mission a cut further. The shop teamed up with Andis Company and The Confess Project of America, a nationwide organization, equipping hair stylists from across the city and county of Milwaukee on how to notice when their clients, Black men, need more than a haircut, but mental health advocacy.
Yes I know Halloween is over, but if the price for candy goes up even more next year, perhaps we should all take inspiration from this family in Milwaukee, Wisconsin that added a little more trick to their treats this year. Trick-Or-Treat Candy Must-Haves. When it comes to the kinds...
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police were involved in a pursuit early Monday morning, Nov. 7. It began around 2 a.m. after officers responded to a domestic violence situation at a residence on Greenfield Avenue. According to police, one of the involved individuals left the scene in a vehicle, which officers...
Emily Herbert never imagined she would be spending the last two weeks moving from nebulizers to emergency rooms with her two young daughters.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a deadly car crash that happened on Monday, Nov. 7 around 11:43 p.m. near Teutonia and Villard. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office, a 22-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man died in the crash. CBS 58 has called out to...
WEST BEND, Wis. - A 38-year-old West Bend man faces multiple charges for alleged placing and sending notes with vulgar or profane language around West Bend – and to lawmakers. The accused is Michael Miecielica – and he faces the following counts:. Disorderly conduct (three counts) Computer message-threaten/obscenity...
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an arson that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 6 near 71st and Hampton. It happened at approximately 4 a.m. Police say an unknown suspect intentionally set a vehicle on fire. That fire spread and caused damage to another car and a garage. No arrests have...
