Read full article on original website
Related
The Shady Story of How “Idaho” Got its Name
The name "Idaho" was originally going to be the name of what is now Colorado. Boise Dev notes, "In 1860 when Colorado needed a name, mining lobbyist George M. Willing presented the name “Idaho” to Congress, claiming it was a Native American Shoshone word meaning “Gem of the Mountains.”
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Economy Blows Past October Projections
BOISE - On Monday, Idaho Governor Brad Little commented on state revenues for the month of October coming in $48 million ahead of projections, bringing the state budget nearly even with the forecast for the current budget year. "Idaho's powerful economy and enduring budget stability are proof that fiscal conservatism...
Escape Boise to These 3 Sunny Vacations For Under $150 Round Trip
When it comes to getting OUT of the Treasure Valley, it seems there's never much of a hurry for locals. The ongoing joke of course is that thousands of people are flocking to Boise and surrounding cities-- but nobody is really leaving? This certainly isn't true in terms of moving statistics--plenty of Idahoans have been "priced out" of the area or have taken off for various other reasons.
KIVI-TV
Round of low pressure system hits Idaho
The current low-pressure system that's hitting southern/central Idaho today has unsettled dynamics which contribute to some stormy conditions in the Gem State. As the cold front pushes northeast, we could see some lightning strikes and brief heavy rain/snow showers. Later this morning around 11 AM, the system will be gone...
Post Register
Coldest air of the season about to slam Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A slow moving trough of low pressure is currently located along the Oregon Coast. This low is going to drop into Northern California, then southeast into Nevada. Idaho will not take a direct hit from this system. But, it will pass close enough that we could see a few showers Tuesday night. This will be followed by a rain/snow chance on Wednesday morning. The mountains should see several inches of snow on Wednesday. Snow will also be a concern from Twin Falls to southeast Idaho. Here in the western part of the state, we're going to be on the edge of this Low. It can go either way, we’ll either see rain snow early Wednesday, or we get very little. It all depends on where the center of the Low tracks.
Have a Fourth Grader? You Get a Free Christmas Tree in Idaho This Year!
When it comes to the family Christmas tree is your family Team Real Tree or Team Fake Tree? If you're #TeamRealTree all the way and happen to have a fourth grader, your tree could be free this year!. What's interesting about #TeamRealTree is that it has its own subdivisions. There...
kmvt
Idaho ranks No. 1 in five ag commodities
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho ranked No. 1 in the nation in five different ag commodity categories last year: potatoes, barley, alfalfa hay, peppermint oil and food trout, according to the Idaho Farm Bureau. The state also ranked No. 2 in the United States in 2021 in sugar beets and...
eastidahonews.com
After dog disappears from Idaho yard, Fish and Game officials issue warning about wildlife
The following is a news release and photos from Idaho Fish and Game. Last month, Fish and Game Southwest Region staff received a report from a Boise resident, near 8th St. and Hulls Gulch, that their dog had been taken from their backyard by a wild animal the prior morning.
Idaho Braces For Bundy Republican Political Tsunami
After logging thousands of miles on Idaho highways, meeting Idahoans at hundreds of town hall meetings, and endless media interviews, Idahoans will decide who will be the state's next governor Tuesday. Does anyone know who is the Democrat running for governor in Idaho? In years past, Democrats would feel a...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Average Fuel Prices in Idaho Dip Slightly as National Average Jumps Four Cents
BOISE - Global concerns about a tight crude oil supply are putting pressure on gas prices across the country this week, but Idaho prices are still falling – for now. According to AAA, as of Monday, November 7 the national average price for regular gasoline is $3.80 per gallon, which is a four-cent jump from a week ago. Meanwhile, Idaho’s average price for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.30, which is four cents less than a week ago and 12 cents less than a month ago.
Top 10 Most Common Fast-Food Restaurants in Idaho
And believe it or not McDonald's is NOT number one. We don’t like to admit it sometimes, but the majority of us go out to eat almost every day — I’m guilty as charged. Whether you’re going out to eat all the time like me, or you’re just noticing the signs as you drive by them, you’ve probably noticed there are a lot of the SAME restaurants all over Idaho. You could hop on the highway and drive to the other side of Idaho and likely pass a McDonald’s on every highway on and off ramp.
Ideal Option: for Idahoans struggling with addiction issues
BOISE, Idaho — Now six years sober, Pebbles Willis helps others reclaim their lives. “I had a drug and alcohol counselor that did everything by the book, he never had life experience,” she said. “So, it was really hard to connect with that person.”. Willis uses her...
eastidahonews.com
Big game on the move in eastern Idaho
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by The Healing Sanctuary. “Elk on the right – elk on the left!!!! I exclaimed as my rock-hunting partner was driving us across the INL early Tuesday morning. Mike was able to dodge the elk as they crossed the road. That...
Idaho Has A Better Chance of ______ Than Winning The Lottery
With a record-breaking Powerball jackpot up for grabs, people across the country are loading up on lotto numbers in hopes of striking it rich. I can’t begin to imagine how many offices are pulling their money together to increase their odds…. That being said - what are the actual...
eastidahonews.com
Winter storm moving into eastern Idaho Sunday night through Wednesday
IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm is moving through eastern Idaho starting Sunday night through Wednesday. On Sunday night and through Monday, moderate to heavy snowfall is expected along the Montana/Idaho border. Between three to five inches of snow is predicted at higher elevations in Fremont, Clark, Butte and Custer counties. The snow could get as high as eight inches in the mountain passes.
Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho tonight through Wednesday
A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory have been issued for East Idaho in anticipation of a snowstorm that's forecast to hit the region starting Sunday evening. The storm is expected to even bring snow to East Idaho's lower elevation areas including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg. The storm is forecast to make for pretty slushy conditions on Election Day, bringing both rain and snow to...
Winter storm forecast to bring snow to East Idaho's lower elevations starting this evening
The National Weather Service says up to 3 inches of snow could fall on East Idaho's lowlands Monday evening through Tuesday morning. The weather service has issued a special weather alert warning the public about the incoming lower elevation snow from the storm that arrived in East Idaho on Sunday night and is not expected to exit the region until Wednesday afternoon or evening. Thus far the storm has brought...
The Most Horrific Reviews Of Idaho Hotels Of All Time
We're quickly approaching the busiest travel time of the year and perhaps it's an unpopular opinion, but I would rather sleep in a hotel instead of someone's house. There's just something about using someone else's shower that bothers me. I wish I could explain to you exactly what it is that bothers me about it, but maybe it has something to do with sharing an area that was designed to wash away your "dirtiness"?
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Foodbank Working to Alleviate Hunger with 'Hope for the Holidays' Campaign
MERIDIAN, ID - November marks the beginning of The Idaho Foodbank’s 'Hope for the Holidays' Campaign, which runs through November and December. The Idaho Foodbank’s goal is to provide food for approximately 3.8 million meals each month. Unfortunately, for many Idaho families the winter season brings additional financial...
Head-on collision in north Idaho sends 5 to hospital
BOISE, Idaho — Five people were sent to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a head-on collision on Highway 95 Saturday night, in Latah County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), a 16-year-old boy was driving a Honda Minivan with several of his family members, when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the center dividing line and collided head-on with a Hyundai SUV.
Comments / 6