ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Total lunar eclipse slated for Election day. Here's how to view it in Arizona.

By Kye Graves, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bGPjv_0ixnrnwF00

A total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout Arizona during the early morning of Nov. 8, hours before voters head out to polls to cast their ballot in the general midterm elections .

This will be the second total lunar eclipse in 2022, but another one will not occur until 2025, according to NASA.

Here's what to know.

What is a total lunar eclipse?

A total lunar eclipse is one of three different types of lunar eclipses (penumbral, partial and total). Total lunar eclipses occur when the Earth is positioned well enough between the sun and the moon causing the Earth's shadow to engulf its only natural satellite.

Total lunar eclipses will always dawn a reddish hue dubbing them "Blood Moons," outside of scientific circles.

Planning for the moon: NASA practices rover operations for future Artemis mission at Black Point Lava Flow near Flagstaff

Arizonans were last treated to the spectacle in May of this year.

Why will the moon have a reddish hue?

NASA calls it Rayleigh Scattering. Colors such as blues and violets have much shorter wavelengths causing them to scatter easily as opposed to reds and oranges. The longer wavelengths of reds and oranges allow them to penetrate the Earth's atmosphere giving the Moon its reddish appearance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2egiL0_0ixnrnwF00

"The Earth's atmosphere scatters blue light and so the light that, if you will, falls on the Moon is those reddish wavelengths," Mount Lemmon SkyCenter Director Alan Strauss told The Arizona Republic.

Additionally, the more dust or clouds present in the Earth's atmosphere at the time of the eclipse, the redder the moon will appear.

"The depth of that, how dark it is, depends on literally the content of the atmosphere," Strauss said. "If there's a massive volcanic eruption, that's going to make for a darker eclipse."

When will it be visible?

The main event will begin around 3:16 a.m. on the morning of Nov. 8, when totality begins, NASA said.

Eclipses take place in phases though, so it requires patience for those who want to see it in its entirety. Avid night sky enjoyers will need to set their alarms for the late-night show beginning roughly at 1 a.m.

  • 1:02 a.m.: Penumbral Eclipse begins
  • 2:09 a.m.: Partial Eclipse begins
  • 3:16 a.m. Total Eclipse begins
  • 3:59 a.m.: Peak Eclipse
  • 4:41 a.m.: Total Eclipse ends
  • 5:49 a.m.: Partial Eclipse ends
  • 6:56 a.m.: Penumbral Eclipse ends

All times are MST.

Where will it be most visible?

Arizona is situated right in the path of totality meaning those in the Copper State can witness the eclipse from beginning to end.

"You don't need to get out of the city at all," Strauss said. "The full moon is bright; you can see it from anywhere. As those partial phases begin to happen it is still very bright, you don't have to go anywhere. That's the beauty of the eclipse."

The forecast however may not be so beautiful for eclipse viewing come Nov. 8.

"It does look like we're gonna have some cloudiness around," said Austin Jamison, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix. "During the preceding day, it'll be pretty clear but we're anticipating a slow increase of cloudiness as the night goes on."

If you're unable to view the eclipse or want a different perspective, the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff will be live streaming the eclipse on its YouTube channel beginning at 2 a.m.

Those looking to take it up a notch can purchase tickets for an overnight fundraising event located at the summit of Mt. Lemmon. Details about the event are listed here .

Reach breaking news reporter Kye Graves at klgraves@gannett.com or on Twitter @kyegraves

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Total lunar eclipse slated for Election day. Here's how to view it in Arizona.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

When and how to watch Tuesday’s total lunar eclipse

A total lunar eclipse will turn the Moon red for some observers on Tuesday 8 November, the last chance to catch such an eclipse until 2025.A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes behind the Earth with respect to the Sun, passing through our planet’s shadow. A lunar eclipse is considered a total eclipse when the Moon passes through the deepest part of Earth’s shadow, the umbra, dimming the Moon’s light and shading it red as the only light reaching the lunar surface is filtered through Earth’s atmosphere.The 8 November lunar eclipse will appear total for observers in Asia,...
HAWAII STATE
Outsider.com

Last Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse for 3 Years to Hang in Sky on Election Day Morning

The last blood moon lunar eclipse for three years is expected to hang in the sky on Election Day 2022 morning (November 8th). NASA announced on Wednesday (November 2nd) through its Twitter account that the blood moon eclipse is among the various activities that stargazers will see within the coming days. “There are plenty of reasons to watch the skies in November: a total lunar eclipse, the Leonid meteors, and chances to see Mars, Saturn, and the star Spica! Check out the best times to spot these celestial bodies.”
Ingram Atkinson

Religious leaders believe that the recent drying of the Euphrates River is a sign of end of days

Is it just speculation, or are the end times near?. As the Euphrates has began drying up, very interesting and peculiar objects have been found by archaeologists. Things like a 3400 year old city, gold, ancient castle and eerie caves. Some have even gone on to say that these caves were prisons, however it's just speculation. Religious leaders have pointed to passages from the book of Revelation as confirmation that the end times are near, however this is also, once again, nonevidence based speculation.
a-z-animals.com

Where Do Hummingbirds Go In The Winter?

Hummingbirds are tiny, brightly colored birds native to North and South America. There are over 300 hummingbird species, and they inhabit various habitats, such as temperate woodlands, mountain meadows, and tropical rainforests. These fast-hovering birds are long-distance migrants who make their way down south in late summer and fall. Discover where hummingbirds go in the winter, why they migrate, and how you can help them in the colder months.
ARIZONA STATE
Narcity USA

Daylight Saving Time Ends Soon & Here's Why 2022 Might Be The Last Time We 'Fall Back'

The weather is getting colder and the days are getting shorter, which means it’s almost time to set your clocks back by an hour with the end of Daylight Saving Time. If you're not a fan of the bi-annual time change then you'll be happy to hear this may be the last time you'll ever have to change your clocks in November. That is, assuming you live somewhere where they still do it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Columbia Insight

Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest

Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
OREGON STATE
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Headed For Trouble This Week, Thanks to a Full Moon Lunar Eclipse

Welcome to the most emotionally charged Scorpio season of all time. The sky is supercharged with transformative energy and astrology is encouraging you to dig deep and embrace your truth. A full moon lunar eclipse is also on the way, and three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 7 to 13. That said, if you’re feeling a contradicting push and pull of energies—both accelerated and stagnant—it’s all thanks to the eclipse energy portal, as well as the perplexing influence of Mars retrograde clashing with Neptune.  The week begins on a somber note, as Venus goes head-to-head with taskmaster...
msn.com

Scientists Shocked As Black Hole Spews Out Something They've Never Seen Before

It’s not significant news when a black hole shreds and consumes a star — that’s just what black holes do. However, when that black hole starts ejecting material from a star years later, then scientists start paying attention. Scientists were recently caught by surprise when a black hole in a galaxy located 665 million light years away exhibited this exact phenomenon.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy