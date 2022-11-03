Read full article on original website
KFVS12
East Prairie R-2 School District cancels classes Monday because of water outage
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - All East Prairie R-2 Schools will be closed Monday, November 7, giving students a three day weekend. District leaders said the closure is because water will be shut off citywide for repairs. All district buildings and offices will be closed. This is the second time...
KFVS12
County clerks prepare for midterm election
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With polls opening up in less than 24 hours for the midterm election, county clerks prepared for the influx of voters. We caught up with workers in Cape Girardeau County on Monday, November 7 as they were setting up a polling place at St. Andrew’s Church.
KFVS12
Some streets to reopen in Mayfield Monday
KFVS12
Early morning camper fire in Cape Girardeau
KFVS12
61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment
KFVS12
Schmitt campaigns in Scott City Monday
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - State Attorney General Eric Schmitt was in southeast Missouri on Monday night, November 7. He’s campaigning for Roy Blunt’s seat in the U.S. Senate. Schmitt is taking on Democrat Trudy Bush Valentine. She campaigned in the St. Louis area on Monday. Valentine is...
KFVS12
Ill. Democrats campaign in Marion
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Amendment 1 in Illinois would enshrine workers’ rights to collective bargaining into the Illinois Constitution. That Illinois amendment was the focus of a campaign stop in southern Illinois on Monday morning, November 7. Most of the Democratic statewide officeholders, including Governor JB Pritzker, spoke to...
Several Ky. school districts closing due to spike in influenza cases
At least 14 of Kentucky’s 171 school districts will close or have non-traditional instruction in coming days due to high cases of flu.
KFVS12
Ill. Community College System records enrollment growth for 1st time since 2009
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - For the first time since 2009, the Illinois Community College System recorded fall-to-fall enrollment growth. Statewide, fall 2022 enrollments increased in both headcount (+1.5 percent) and Full-time Equivalent (+0.3 percent) from the previous year, according to the Illinois Community College Board Fall 2022 Enrollment Report. But...
radionwtn.com
Murder Case Dismissed After Death Of Accused
Paris, Tenn.–A first-degree murder case that had been pending in Henry County since 2020 has been dismissed due to the death of the man who was accused in the murder. James Caddell, age 77, of Puryear was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of his wife, Stella Caddell, at their home. Stella was 67.
KFVS12
Crash downs power lines, causes U.S. 51 closure near Bardwell, Ky.
KFVS12
Rand Paul campaigns in Paducah; Charles Booker campaigns in Louisville
KFVS12
Williamson Co. deputies looking for suspect, vehicle in reported possible battery
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for help identifying a suspect and a vehicle in connection with a reported possible battery. According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to the area of Spillway Road, about 1 mile south of Route 13, around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 5 for a report of a possible battery.
KFVS12
U.S. 51 south of Bardwell reopened after crash, downed power lines
CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 51 at the south edge of Bardwell, Kentucky is has been reopened. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the road was closed early Monday morning, November 7 because a crash took out a utility pole and brought down power lines. This was in...
KFVS12
Food Truck Rally in Cape Girardeau
KFVS12
Stars & Stripes National Museum and Library craft fair in Cape Girardeau
KFVS12
Lanes cleared in Caldwell and Trigg Counties after multiple crashes
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Multiple crashes, including at least one now-extinguished truck fire, had blocked I-24 in the morning of November 5. The truck fire was near the 58 mile marker on I-24 Eastbound. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash in Caldwell County at the 56.5 mile marker. KY...
KFVS12
Demolition work in Mayfield, Ky. completed; Some streets to reopen
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Demolition work on the Graves County Courthouse and the American Legion Building has completed, according to a contractor for the City of Mayfield. This means some streets in the downtown area could reopen during the day on November 7. With this in mind, motorists should look...
KFVS12
3 inmates accused of damaging new Graves Co. temporary judicial center
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Three inmates are accused of damaging the new judicial center. William Clay Mathis, 50, of Melber, Ky., is facing a charge of theft by unlawful taking. Gregory V. Wilson, 21, of Mayfield, is facing a charge of third-degree criminal mischief. Gabriel Anthony Vejar, 25, of...
KFVS12
Carbondale man sentenced to 10 years for ‘indecent solicitation of a child’
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for “indecent solicitation of a child.”. According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez’ office, Travis D. Parrish, 37, of Carbondale, was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by two years of mandatory supervised release.
