KFVS12
Some streets to reopen in Mayfield Monday
1 SIU student could win free tuition for spring semester at tonight's basketball game. One SIU student could win free tuition for the spring semester at tonight's basketball game.
KFVS12
Early morning camper fire in Cape Girardeau
MO voters decide on everything from marijuana to rewriting the State Constitution | Ballot Breakdown. We have a look at what voters are deciding on in the Show-Me State. Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash returns with help from Knights of Columbus.
KFVS12
Crash downs power lines, causes U.S. 51 closure near Bardwell, Ky.
Some streets are set to reopen in Mayfield Monday following the demolition of the Graves County Courthouse and American Legion building. Highway 61 reopened after gas leak in New Madrid County.
wkdzradio.com
House And Two Vehicles Hit In Greenville Road Shooting
Two vehicles and a house were hit in a shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the area for a report of shots fired just after 3 a.m. at the 2000 block of Greenville Road and located two vehicles and a home that had been hit several times.
KFVS12
Schmitt campaigns in Scott City Monday
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - State Attorney General Eric Schmitt was in southeast Missouri on Monday night, November 7. He’s campaigning for Roy Blunt’s seat in the U.S. Senate. Schmitt is taking on Democrat Trudy Bush Valentine. She campaigned in the St. Louis area on Monday. Valentine is...
KFVS12
Food Truck Rally in Cape Girardeau
Stars & Stripes National Museum and Library craft fair in Cape Girardeau. Hundreds came by the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau today to do a little shopping and support a great cause. 61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment.
Following General Election results in Hopkins County
HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – You can find the latest election results for the November 8 General Election in Hopkins County on this page. You can find more statewide results on our Kentucky results page.
KFVS12
Williamson Co. deputies looking for suspect, vehicle in reported possible battery
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for help identifying a suspect and a vehicle in connection with a reported possible battery. According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to the area of Spillway Road, about 1 mile south of Route 13, around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 5 for a report of a possible battery.
KFVS12
Lanes cleared in Caldwell and Trigg Counties after multiple crashes
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Multiple crashes, including at least one now-extinguished truck fire, had blocked I-24 in the morning of November 5. The truck fire was near the 58 mile marker on I-24 Eastbound. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash in Caldwell County at the 56.5 mile marker. KY...
KFVS12
61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment
Stars & Stripes National Museum and Library craft fair in Cape Girardeau. Hundreds came by the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau today to do a little shopping and support a great cause. Hundreds of hungry folks brought their appetite to a food truck rally held
KFVS12
U.S. 51 south of Bardwell reopened after crash, downed power lines
CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 51 at the south edge of Bardwell, Kentucky is has been reopened. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the road was closed early Monday morning, November 7 because a crash took out a utility pole and brought down power lines. This was in...
KFVS12
RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple firefighters responded to a fire in Cape Girardeau Sunday morning at the Landing Point RV Park. When crews arrived at the scene they saw a camper on fire with lots of smoke. Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the...
KFVS12
County clerks prepare for midterm election
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With polls opening up in less than 24 hours for the midterm election, county clerks prepared for the influx of voters. We caught up with workers in Cape Girardeau County on Monday, November 7 as they were setting up a polling place at St. Andrew’s Church.
whopam.com
Woman, infant injured in Parkway accident
A mother and infant were injured in a single-vehicle accident Monday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County. The Christian County Sheriff’s Department report says 31-year old Sagar Patel of Clarksville was southbound near the 8 mile-marker when his car went off the right shoulder of the road and flipped multiple times.
KFVS12
Chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 in Marshall County, Ky. treated with salt; site clear
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - While the site of a chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 is clear, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said drivers should be aware that there is salt on the driving surface. According to KYTC, chicken offal, also known as chicken waste, was spilled along the highway...
KFVS12
Demolition work in Mayfield, Ky. completed; Some streets to reopen
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Demolition work on the Graves County Courthouse and the American Legion Building has completed, according to a contractor for the City of Mayfield. This means some streets in the downtown area could reopen during the day on November 7. With this in mind, motorists should look...
Debris removal for Twin Bridges set for Nov. 9-10
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Drivers that use the US 41 Twin Bridges at Henderson during their commute should expect southbound lane restrictions beginning November 9. KYTC says crews will be clearing trash and other debris from the bridge, and debris removal will begin southbound in the driving lane and will take place from 7 a.m. […]
Daviess deputies seek help in wanted person case
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen him? The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help them find someone alleged of multiple crimes. The sheriff’s office shared a photo of Daqwuan Vinson, who they say has five active warrants for his arrest. According to authorities, Vinson is also known to go by […]
radionwtn.com
Murder Case Dismissed After Death Of Accused
Paris, Tenn.–A first-degree murder case that had been pending in Henry County since 2020 has been dismissed due to the death of the man who was accused in the murder. James Caddell, age 77, of Puryear was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of his wife, Stella Caddell, at their home. Stella was 67.
whopam.com
Home, vehicle hit by gunfire on Greenville Road
A home and two vehicles were hit by gunfire early Monday morning in a shooting incident on Greenville Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says the shots were fired from a southbound vehicle and two bullets struck a home in the 2200 block of Greenville Road just before 3:30 a.m.
