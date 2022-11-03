Read full article on original website
A junky 1959 Chevrolet Impala without an engine just sold for $88,500, but why was it worth so much?
Chevrolet Impalas from the late 1950s and early 1960s are selling for astonishing amounts even without engines because they are popular with custom car builders.
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
Watch The 2023 Corvette Z06 Race The Last Three Z06 Generations
In October last year, the all-new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was finally revealed to the world. As expected, it arrived with 670 horsepower courtesy of a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8, and despite six-figure pricing, demand for the car has been a source of financial success for Chevy. But is it worth its asking price of over $106,000, or can you find similar performance in the nameplate's recent front-engine predecessors?
MotorTrend Magazine
Chevy’s 427 Aluminum “Better Mousetrap”
It all began in 1965 ... well, 1961. At that time, Chevrolet called it the Z-11. Some people called it the "Mystery Engine," and later they called it the offshoot that produced the 348 "truck" engine. But now it really doesn't matter, for in keeping with their continuing series of "Z" engines, Chevrolet Division is pulling the wraps off their newest offering: the ZL-1. No, it isn't just a revamped L-88. Yes, it has an all-aluminum block. And no, Chevrolet wouldn't permit us to divulge exact power levels ... but 625 from a single 4-bbl gasoline "consumer" is probably more than you'll see sprouting out of your neighbor's Rider-Mower. (And it's about 160 pounds lighter than its cast iron brother.)
The Worst Car Brands in America
The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
ClickOnDetroit.com
Catalytic converter theft is on the rise: Here are the most targeted cars
Having something stolen from your car isn’t fun, and catalytic converters have been a hot item thieves have been interested in. In 2020, there was a 325% increase in converter theft, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. I was just a victim of this crime last week, and...
How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel?
The cost to charge an electric car at a Cracker Barrel depends on the charger you need and whether you have an EVgo subscription. The post How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Watch: Crazy C7 Corvette Jet Boat Chased by Water Police in Florida
Check out this video of a bizarre boat in Florida that has the body of a C7 Corvette. It caught the attention of the water police, who pursued it on a high-speed chase. The post Watch: Crazy C7 Corvette Jet Boat Chased by Water Police in Florida appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
topgear.com
This custom Camaro is a real... horrorshow
Ringbrothers’ *other* latest creation channels... John Carpenter’s mute psychopath? Er, OK. Skip 15 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. You might have seen that Ringbrothers just finished work on a 1,200bhp Chevy Blazer, which they’ve called the...
Barn Find Mustang Literally Torn Out
They had to take down part of a wall to get it out…. For about 40 years, a classic Ford Mustang sat tucked away in a pole barn in the middle of rural Michigan. Until recently, not many people knew of its existence, that is until a barn find hunter tracked it down, bagging the kind of car he had always dreamed of finding. In fact, the guy said the day before he extracted the classic pony car he couldn’t even sleep out of sheer excitement.
Newswest9.com
No, it doesn’t cost between $25-30K to replace most electric vehicle batteries
Electric vehicles are growing in popularity worldwide, with sales doubling in 2021 to a new record of 6.6 million, the International Energy Agency said in May. But some research has shown that it’s more costly to repair an electric vehicle than a gas-powered one. VERIFY reader Donald wants to...
The Forgotten V12 Pontiac With A Firebird Body And Ferrari Soul
Pontiac was shuttered in 2010, but before its untimely demise, the automaker was responsible for some truly special pieces of automotive history.
One man's 325 classic American cars parked in Colorado field up for auction
Colorado towing company owner Randy Milan is auctioning a collection of 325 classic cars in need of repair, with several worth top dollar even in poor condition.
Looking to Buy a New or Used Car? Wait Six Months
U.S. auto prices remain in high gear in late 2022, with the average vehicle transaction price up 6.3% on a year-to-year basis from September 2021 to September 2022. The good news is that prices are coming down this autumn. The average new-vehicle retail transaction price in September is expected to...
insideevs.com
Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp
Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?
Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. They aren’t just weird car features, either. Here’s what’s really...
Most popular car colors in the U.S. revealed including which colors to avoid as they have the highest depreciation
A NEW study evaluated over six million cars on the road this year to see which vehicle colors were the most popular. Black and white were the most popular shades by a long shot, but drivers can find more value in other automobile colors. The iSeeCars study showed that 25.8...
CAR AND DRIVER
These Vehicles Are Dead for 2023
The checkered flag is waving for a number of vehicles after the 2022 model year. It’s time to bid farewell to fuel-sipping economy cars such as the Chevrolet Spark and Hyundai Accent, and supercars including the Acura NSX, Ford GT, and Lamborghini Aventador. Not even functional little work vans...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
Carscoops
1,204-HP Hennessey Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 Kicks Sand In Shelby’s Face
If ever there was a car crying out for a humongous injection of extra horsepower, the Shelby GT500 isn’t it. Torturing its engine mounts, transmission, driveshafts and tires to the tune of 760 hp (771 PS) and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm), the GT500 is already more powerful than several supercars. So what does John Hennessey do? He gives it another 444 hp (450 PS), of course.
SlashGear
