Watch The 2023 Corvette Z06 Race The Last Three Z06 Generations

In October last year, the all-new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was finally revealed to the world. As expected, it arrived with 670 horsepower courtesy of a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8, and despite six-figure pricing, demand for the car has been a source of financial success for Chevy. But is it worth its asking price of over $106,000, or can you find similar performance in the nameplate's recent front-engine predecessors?
MotorTrend Magazine

Chevy’s 427 Aluminum “Better Mousetrap”

It all began in 1965 ... well, 1961. At that time, Chevrolet called it the Z-11. Some people called it the "Mystery Engine," and later they called it the offshoot that produced the 348 "truck" engine. But now it really doesn't matter, for in keeping with their continuing series of "Z" engines, Chevrolet Division is pulling the wraps off their newest offering: the ZL-1. No, it isn't just a revamped L-88. Yes, it has an all-aluminum block. And no, Chevrolet wouldn't permit us to divulge exact power levels ... but 625 from a single 4-bbl gasoline "consumer" is probably more than you'll see sprouting out of your neighbor's Rider-Mower. (And it's about 160 pounds lighter than its cast iron brother.)
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
topgear.com

This custom Camaro is a real... horrorshow

Ringbrothers’ *other* latest creation channels... John Carpenter’s mute psychopath? Er, OK. Skip 15 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. You might have seen that Ringbrothers just finished work on a 1,200bhp Chevy Blazer, which they’ve called the...
Motorious

Barn Find Mustang Literally Torn Out

They had to take down part of a wall to get it out…. For about 40 years, a classic Ford Mustang sat tucked away in a pole barn in the middle of rural Michigan. Until recently, not many people knew of its existence, that is until a barn find hunter tracked it down, bagging the kind of car he had always dreamed of finding. In fact, the guy said the day before he extracted the classic pony car he couldn’t even sleep out of sheer excitement.
TheStreet

Looking to Buy a New or Used Car? Wait Six Months

U.S. auto prices remain in high gear in late 2022, with the average vehicle transaction price up 6.3% on a year-to-year basis from September 2021 to September 2022. The good news is that prices are coming down this autumn. The average new-vehicle retail transaction price in September is expected to...
insideevs.com

Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp

Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
Reader's Digest

What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. They aren’t just weird car features, either. Here’s what’s really...
CAR AND DRIVER

These Vehicles Are Dead for 2023

The checkered flag is waving for a number of vehicles after the 2022 model year. It’s time to bid farewell to fuel-sipping economy cars such as the Chevrolet Spark and Hyundai Accent, and supercars including the Acura NSX, Ford GT, and Lamborghini Aventador. Not even functional little work vans...
Carscoops

1,204-HP Hennessey Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 Kicks Sand In Shelby’s Face

If ever there was a car crying out for a humongous injection of extra horsepower, the Shelby GT500 isn’t it. Torturing its engine mounts, transmission, driveshafts and tires to the tune of 760 hp (771 PS) and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm), the GT500 is already more powerful than several supercars. So what does John Hennessey do? He gives it another 444 hp (450 PS), of course.
