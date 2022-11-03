ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside Heights, NJ

Man Sentenced To Prison For Drink Driving, Hit-And-Run Crash

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 4 days ago
Antwan McPhatter (Photo courtesy Ocean County Jail)

SEASIDE HEIGHTS – A Staten Island man has been sentenced to five years in New Jersey State Prison after a drunk driving and hit-and-run incident that led to a police chase, officials said.

Antwan McPhatter, 27, of Staten Island, previously pleaded guilty to Eluding as well as Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Property Damage in connection with an incident that occurred in Seaside Heights on August 19, 2021.

Around 6:30 p.m., authorities received a report of a hit-and-run in the area of Blaine Avenue and the Boulevard. A 2015 Jeep Cherokee had crashed into an unoccupied car and fled the scene.

Officers attempted to pull over a Jeep matching the description that was found traveling in the wrong direction on Sheridan Avenue. Once police activated their lights and sirens, the suspected car sped away at a high rate of speed traveling northbound on Route 35.

According to police, the Jeep made a right turn onto Beach Drive in Ortley Beach, then came to a stop at the end of Beach Drive but accelerated westbound towards Route 35. The car then failed to stop at a stop sign, entered Route 35, and collided with a marked Seaside Heights Police vehicle. The Jeep collided into a utility pole, which subsequently fell on top of the Jeep.

The driver, who was identified as McPhatter, tried to flee the scene on foot but was apprehended. Officials said two Seaside Heights Police Officers were transported to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where they were treated for minor injuries and released.

McPhatter was also brought to Community Medical Center, where his blood was drawn. He was then brought to the Ocean County Jail, where he has been lodged since the date of his arrest.

Laboratory results revealed that McPhatter was under the influence of both alcohol and marijuana at the time of the incident.

In addition to five years in New Jersey State Prison, McPhatter’s driving privileges are suspended for a period of six months as a result of the Eluding conviction. McPhatter was also sentenced to 30 days in the Ocean County Jail in connection with his guilty plea of Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Property Damage and likewise imposed a concurrent six-month loss of his driving privileges.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer acknowledges the diligent efforts of Senior Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Schron who handled the case on behalf of the State, and commends the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Seaside Heights Police Department, Toms River Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, for their collaborative efforts in connection with this investigation leading to McPhatter’s apprehension, guilty plea, and now his state prison sentence.

