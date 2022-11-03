Doughnut shop that hosted drag event vandalized for second time, Oklahoma video shows

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grades from KU Jayhawks’ 37-16 win over Oklahoma State and looking ahead to Texas Tech
Here are grades for KU’s offense, defense and special teams following the Jayhawks’ win over Oklahoma State, as well as Saturday’s play of the game.
Devin Neal-led Kansas crushes OSU. Jayhawks are bowl eligible for first time since ’08
Kansas running back Devin Neal rushed for 224 yards on 32 carries and caught six passes for 110 yards as the Jayhawks improved to 6-3.
KU running back Devin Neal does it all in Jayhawks’ 37-16 victory over Oklahoma State
He became the first KU back to record more than 200 yards rushing and 100 yards receiving in a single game.
Players, fans celebrate as Jayhawks attain bowl eligibility for first time since 2008
KU is 6-3 on the season. It takes six wins to qualify for a bowl game.
The Kansas City Star
Kansas City, MO
20K+
Followers
945
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.https://www.kansascity.com/
Comments / 0