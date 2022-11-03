ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Best restaurants for delicious sandwiches in Sarasota, Bradenton and Venice

By Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago

Great restaurants in Sarasota and Manatee for all kinds of sandwiches, from Cubans and deli classics to grouper and fried chicken faves.

Sarasota Herald-Tribune

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17xH7B_0ixnr6GN00

National Sandwich Day, which was Nov. 3, got me thinking about some of the best sandwiches being served at restaurants in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

I love pretty much any well-made sandwich — from peanut butter and jelly to a muffuletta — but as a longtime Floridian, my favorite is probably an awesomely authentic Cuban sandwich. I also adore classic sandwich shop options such as Reubens, Philly cheesesteaks and Italian hoagies.

And let's not forget about another Sunshine State favorite, the beloved grouper sandwich, which is served at pretty much all of the best local seafood restaurants. Oh, and no column about tastiest sandwiches would be complete without mentioning recommendations for fried chicken sandwiches!

Let's begin, though, with a look back at a few of my favorite places for Cubanos, followed with picks for best sandwich shops, seafood restaurants for grouper sandwiches, and eateries serving fabulous fried chicken sandwiches in Sarasota and Manatee.

Best waterfront restaurants in Sarasota:And what to eat and drink there!

Best waterfront restaurants on Anna Maria Island:And what to eat and drink there!

Who lives here? 21 celebrities with homes in Sarasota and Manatee

Ticket Newsletter:Sign up to receive restaurant news and reviews plus info on things to do every Friday

Best restaurants for Cuban sandwiches in Sarasota and Manatee

For a genuine Cuban sandwich prepared Tampa-style (with salami), there's probably not a better place to visit in the entire country than the Columbia Restaurant that originated in Tampa's Ybor City and has been operating the equally excellent Sarasota location at 411 St. Armands Circle since 1959. For those in the mood for an authentic Cuban sandwich served Miami-style (no salami), try J.R.’s Old Packinghouse Cafe at 987 S. Cattlemen Road in Sarasota. I also highly recommend Mirna's Cuban Cuisine, which is located in Manatee County across from SRQ Airport at 7980 N. Tamiami Trail. For more great local options, check out my story on "Best restaurants in Sarasota and Bradenton for real Cuban sandwiches" published in August.

Tampa or Miami-style? Best restaurants in Sarasota and Bradenton for real Cuban sandwiches

Best restaurants open Thanksgiving Day:in Sarasota and Manatee for dine-in, takeout

Best sandwich shops in Sarasota and Bradenton

Main Bar Sandwich Shop, at 1944 Main St., Sarasota, opened in 1958 and I've been trying my best for the past two decades to eat the more than 50 sandwiches on the menu. All-time faves include the Famous Italian with a winning blend of oil, garlic and spices on a toasted bun as well as The Aztec (roast beef) and Mayan (smoked turkey) with Main Bar's habit-forming jalapeno dressing smeared across a toasted Kaiser roll. For more great Sarasota options, check out my restaurant review titled "Best sandwich shops, delis in Sarasota for classics and signature items" published about a year ago.

In Bradenton, my favorite sandwich shop these days is Uncle Nick's at 5917 Manatee Ave. W. and their house-made roast beef, which I've enjoyed in the Aunt Philly and French dip. They make their own outstanding bagels, as well, which you can also order along with their bagel sandwiches on Saturdays at the Downtown Bradenton Public Market. For the best Italian and meatball sandwiches, on superb homemade bread, be sure to visit Fav's Italian Cucina (419 Old Main St), which also serves some of the region's best pizza.

Restaurant review:Best sandwich shops, delis in Sarasota for classics and signature items

Restaurant review:Uncle Nick's for bagels, burgers, roast beef and Cuban sandwiches, fries

Which restaurants make the best pizza? Here are 22 of our favorites in Sarasota and Bradenton

Best seafood restaurants for grouper sandwiches in Sarasota and Manatee

While spending a good chunk of October dining across Sarasota and Manatee counties for my story "12 best seafood restaurants in Sarasota and Manatee serving fresh Florida stone crab," I also enjoyed quite a few excellent grouper sandwiches. If I had to pick one favorite in Sarasota County, it would probably be the blackened grouper sandwich with sweet chili sauce they serve at Dry Dock Waterfront Grill (412 Gulf Of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key), which places you right on Sarasota Bay. For Manatee County, again if forced to choose among many fine options, it would be the grouper sandwich at Star Fish Company or sister restaurant Tide Tables, both in the historic fishing village Cortez.

12 best seafood restaurants:in Sarasota and Manatee serving fresh Florida stone crab

Best waterfront restaurants in Cortez Village:and what to eat and drink there!

Restaurant review:Dry Dock for blackened grouper, citrus grouper entree and bacon scallops

Restaurant review:Tide Tables for fish tacos, grouper, scallops and Key lime pie

Best restaurants for fried chicken sandwiches in Sarasota and Manatee

Back in November, I compiled a story on the "12 best restaurants for fried chicken sandwiches in Sarasota-Bradenton." Since then, The Overton has closed, but the rest of the places appear to still serve the same tasty fried chicken sandwiches. If you're craving one in downtown Sarasota, visit Brewster's Tavern, Made or Mattison's; and if you're in the downtown Bradenton area, go to Mattison's Riverwalk location, Oak & Stone, Pier 22, O'Bricks or Sage Biscuit. Also, be sure to consider Food + Beer, which has locations in Sarasota, Bradenton and now in Venice at 301 S. Tamiami Trail.

Fried chicken, please! 12 best restaurants for fried chicken sandwiches in Sarasota-Bradenton

More recent columns by Wade Tatangelo about restaurants in Sarasota and Manatee

Wade Tatangelo is Ticket Editor for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, and Florida-Georgia Regional Dining and Entertainment Editor for the USA TODAY Network. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. He can be reached by email at wade.tatangelo@heraldtribune.com. Support local journalism by subscribing.​​​​​​

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Longboat Observer

3 condos under construction bring a new level of luxury to the keys

There was a time, not too long ago, when a $5 million residential listing in the Sarasota-Manatee condo market was like a Florida cool breeze in September: rare, but not unheard of. Winds, of late, are starting to swirl with more frequency. A trio of projects at varying stages of...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Gov. DeSantis stops in Sarasota ahead of Election Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis held a campaign rally at Universal Flight Training located at the Sarasota Bradenton Airport Sunday evening. With approximately 1,000 people gathered inside the airplane hangar, the governor spoke on several topics such as his pro-life stance on abortion, support for law enforcement, and his approach to education.
SARASOTA, FL
SuncoastPost

Moving Mountains and Changing Lives In North Port, Florida

Some people have the heart for giving. It doesn’t matter who has the need, or what is required, they just show up, often helping people they have never met. Such is the case with North Port’s own, Nicole Nappi who heads the non-profit Move Mountains. When Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, Nappi mobilized new and seasoned volunteers alike to provide assistance to people who lost everything. Here is her story of giving back, community-building, and leading with heart.
NORTH PORT, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

The Best Italian Restaurants in Sarasota

Sarasota’s love affair with Italy goes back to the city’s earliest days. There’s the Ca’ d’Zan, John Ringling’s immense Venetian-style mansion on Sarasota Bay, plus, of course, the man’s immense Renaissance art collection, which includes the famous replica of Michelangelo’s David—so recognizable that the City of Sarasota made it its logo. But that’s just scratching the surface. There’s also the city of Venice, not to mention the Asolo, named after a small town in Italy’s Veneto region where the 18th century interior of the theater was sourced, and Lido Key, which shares a name with a barrier island in the Venetian lagoon.
SARASOTA, FL
travellemming.com

17 Best Day Trips from Tampa in 2022 (By a Local)

I am a Tampa local and I’m excited to share 17 of the best day trips from Tampa. Whether you’re in town for a visit or have lived in Tampa your whole life, this list is sure to have at least a few excursions that are new to you.
TAMPA, FL
941area.com

Where to Eat a Calzone in Bradenton & Sarasota?

We all love pizzas, but what about the inside-out pizza? We’re talking about calzones!. Lately, they have been quite popular in Bradenton & Sarasota. And why not — these delectable pizza doughs, stuffed with meats, sauces, cheeses, and vegetables, taste cheesy, saucy, and so satisfying. So if you’d...
SARASOTA, FL
travelyouman.com

Clearwater Florida The 14 Best Restaurants (You Need To Taste)

Florida’s Clearwater is located on a peninsula that separates Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico. Many people who desire to escape the icy northern winters frequent this highly well-liked holiday resort. Each restaurant in Clearwater serves more than 100,000 permanent inhabitants and over 5 million tourists annually. Check out some of Clearwater’s top restaurants and let us know which ones are your favorites! You can go through the list of Clearwater Florida best restaurants and make your travel plans accordingly.
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa Greek Festival returns for first time since the pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. - After a two-year pause during the pandemic, one of Hillsborough County's oldest cultural celebrations is back. For four decades, St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in South Tampa has hosted Tampa Greek Festival, which celebrates heritage and faith with food, fun and dancing. Marina Choundas gave...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

18th annual Sarasota Medieval Fair begins

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 18th annual Sarasota Medieval fair has begun. The event will take place at the Woods of Mallaranny in Myakka City. The medieval fair features local artisans, performers, food, rides, games, and much more. The theme this year is Vikings vs. English, and the Battle of Assandum, 1016 AD.
SARASOTA, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Tampa Bay? Here’s the latest forecast track

Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are in the extended forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, which is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane and storm surge watches are in effect for the east coast from Hallandale Beach to Titusville. A tropical storm watch extends from ...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Red tide detected in Sarasota County beaches

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — It seems like the woes of red tide are back as samples have detected the pesky algae bloom along some Sarasota County beaches, in addition to lower southwest Florida beaches. In the last week, red tide, or Karenia brevis, was found in 50 samples taken...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Rotonda and Englewood preparing for Nicole while recovering from Ian

So many areas in the Southwest Florida community are still, over a month later, devastated by Hurricane. In places like Englewood and Rotonda, debris and trash continue to lay piled up while tarps cover countless rooves. Meanwhile, Subtropical Storm Nicole is moving toward Florida with conditions that could be worrisome.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Top Chef TV star to expand tavern concept into Sarasota, Tampa, Naples

Chuck Lager America’s Tavern is expanding to several locations in Florida, including Tampa and Sarasota. The concept was founded by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, Chuck Lager, Craig Colby and Michael Colby. Viviani was previously voted a fan favorite on reality TV competition series "Top Chef." The restaurant brand is...
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota County breaks ground on expanded 17th Street Park

Tossing a few shovelfuls of infield clay in front of photographers on Friday just wasn’t enough for county officials at 17th Street Park as they ceremonially launched a comprehensive remake of the North Sarasota recreation site. Preceding their traditional smile-for-the-camera moment was at least a symbolic out-with-the-old, in-with-the-new moment...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
ncf.edu

WEATHER INFORMATION: Subtropical Storm Nicole

Subtropical Storm Nicole has developed in the Atlantic, with a projected path along Florida’s east coast. The National Hurricane Center indicates the storm will make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday, November 9, into Thursday morning along the east coast. Forecasts place most of Florida’s west coast...
FLORIDA STATE
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy