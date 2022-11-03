ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Terry Mansfield

Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities

The Commonwealth of Virginia is home to many cities, towns, and villages, but only some of them are equally safe. Some of Virginia's cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
VIRGINIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpit

William Maxwell is the pastor of New Beech Grove Baptist Church in New Port News Virginia and is running for a seat on the local City Council. Maxwell is an independent who desires to represent the North District section B. On Sunday the preachers used the pulpit to solicit campaign donations from congregants and now he is being investigated by the Interna Revenue for breaking rules.
VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

What is Amendment 4 on the West Virginia ballot?

Early voting is underway now in communities throughout West Virginia. One of the issues voters are considering is whether or not to the West Virginia Legislature should have a say in education rules and policies. Amendment 4 is officially called the Education Accountability Amendment.
CHARLESTON, WV
WJHL

Airdropped threat closes Southwest Virginia high school, charges pending

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A high school in Smyth County, Virginia closed at noon on Monday after a student allegedly sent threatening messages to classmates through Apple’s Airdrop feature. According to a release from Smyth County school officials, several students at Marion Senior High School told administrators that a message had been airdropped to their […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas

There is always something interesting to do in the Roanoke Valley if you know where to look for and weekends especially can be fun. It's typical for the happenings to be in downtown Roanoke or close to it but on November 5 the action is happening in other locations. Following is a list of events taking place on Saturday, November 5 in various locations beginning in the early morning until noon and lasting as long as 6:00 pm. You can obtain additional information by clicking on the links.
ROANOKE, VA

