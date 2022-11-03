Read full article on original website
talkbusiness.net
Rheem to add 100 jobs at Fort Smith plant
Rheem, which produced its first unit in Fort Smith in August 1970, is investing another $20 million into the Fort Smith plant in an expansion that will add an estimated 100 jobs, the company announced Monday (Nov. 7). Atlanta-based Rheem said the investment is part of its 10-year strategy to...
talkbusiness.net
64.6 Downtown, UAFS partner on Invest Fort Smith event
64.6 Downtown will partner with the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith Center for Economic Development and The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center (ASBTDC) to host the fifth annual Invest Fort Smith Nov. 16 during Global Entrepreneurship Week. Global Entrepreneurship week is Nov. 14-20. This year’s summit will...
talkbusiness.net
Fort Smith metro permits top $400 million through October
Folks continue to hammer in the Fort Smith metro. Greenwood, Van Buren and Fort Smith building permits totaled $413.469 million through the first 10 months of the year, up 44.7% compared with the same period in 2021. The three cities had $60.865 million in recorded permit values in October, up...
KHBS
City director candidates discuss the issues that affect Fort Smith residents
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Six candidates are on the ballot for three Fort Smith city director positions. The seats are considered at-large and will be voted on by the entire city. City directors serve a four year term in office. Thursday evening, the candidates discussed the issues that affect...
KHBS
Fort Smith, Arkansas, crews rescue drivers from flooded roads
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Drivers in Fort Smith got stuck on flooded roads as storms hit the area Friday night. Law enforcement said they performed about half-a-dozen swift-water rescues in the city. Drivers said they didn't realize just how high the water had gotten. Some of the worst spots...
Driver dies after collision with tractor trailer on I-40
A Little Rock man has died after an accident involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 40.
KHBS
Damage reported from Friday's severe storms
Severe storms damaged parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday evening. According to law enforcement in Sebastian County, there were six swift water rescues. There were no injuries reported in the area. According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 6-year-old girl is dead and a 43-year-old...
Flooding in Oklahoma leaves child dead and man missing
Around 8:48 p.m. on Nov. 4 a car was swept into water northbound on County Road 4643, leaving a 43-year-old missing and a six-year-old dead.
Severe storms cause damage across Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Several tornados and thunderstorms caused damage across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday, Nov. 4. According to Sebastian County Office of Emergency Management Travis Cooper, as of Friday night, a total of 10 homes were damaged in Mansfield and surrounding areas. About nine of the...
nwahomepage.com
Tyson CFO arrested, allegedly fell asleep in wrong home
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson was arrested early Sunday morning after becoming intoxicated and falling asleep in the wrong home. According to a preliminary arrest report, at approximately 2:05 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, Tyson, 32, was found asleep in a woman’s...
Suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at a Fort Smith officer arrested
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) has arrested a suspect after he allegedly pointed a gun at an officer on Saturday, Nov. 5. FSPD says they initiated a traffic stop at an apartment complex in the 8800 block of South 28th Street on 26-year-old Jarred Cole Watson.
OHP: Adair 6-year-old drowns in floodwaters
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 6-year-old has drowned due to floodwaters in the Adair County area.
Man found dead at Fort Smith park
Fort Smith Police found a dead man around noon on Nov. 5 at Martin Luther King Park.
NWA mom says she was almost target of woman charged in death of Ashley Bush
A Northwest Arkansas mom says she's grateful to be alive after she almost fell victim to the online profile, "Lucy", also known as the Amber Waterman, the woman charged in the death of Ashley Bush and her unborn baby.
KHBS
River Valley cleaning up from storm damage
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Multiple Sebastian County residents are spending the day cleaning up from Friday night's storm damage. Sebastian County Emergency Manager, Travis Cooper, said assessments have shown about 16 homes with some type of damage - including porches, carports, broken windows, siding blown off and debris. He...
Father’s body found near Stilwell after 6-year-old drowns Friday
STILWELL, Okla. — UPDATE (11/7/22 1:40 P.M.) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the body of 43-year-old Tylen Turman was found around 9:45 a.m. about 11 miles northwest of where he was lost in floodwaters on Friday. ---------- Fire Chief Terry Smith with the Highway 100 West Volunteer...
Oklahoma woman killed in Adair County crash
Officials say an Oklahoma woman has died following an accident in Adair County.
Fall Market to host more than 250 vendors
ore than 250 vendors will be featured at the NWA Makers Fall Market on Nov. 6 at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
KTUL
52-year-old Stilwell woman dies after Adair County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One woman is dead following an Adair County crash according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. On November 1 just before 8 a.m., 52-year-old Connie Clark of Stilwell was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra southbound on US-59 near Bethel Road when she struck a 49-year-old Spiro man driving a 2019 Peterbilt heading northbound.
KHBS
University of Arkansas professor on the biggest races he's watching
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Andrew Dowdle with the University of Arkansas talked about the biggest races he's watching Tuesday.Part 1 is above. Part 2 is below. Questions about elections? The 40/29 Arkansas Voting Guide will help.
