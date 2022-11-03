ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

talkbusiness.net

Rheem to add 100 jobs at Fort Smith plant

Rheem, which produced its first unit in Fort Smith in August 1970, is investing another $20 million into the Fort Smith plant in an expansion that will add an estimated 100 jobs, the company announced Monday (Nov. 7). Atlanta-based Rheem said the investment is part of its 10-year strategy to...
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

64.6 Downtown, UAFS partner on Invest Fort Smith event

64.6 Downtown will partner with the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith Center for Economic Development and The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center (ASBTDC) to host the fifth annual Invest Fort Smith Nov. 16 during Global Entrepreneurship Week. Global Entrepreneurship week is Nov. 14-20. This year’s summit will...
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Fort Smith metro permits top $400 million through October

Folks continue to hammer in the Fort Smith metro. Greenwood, Van Buren and Fort Smith building permits totaled $413.469 million through the first 10 months of the year, up 44.7% compared with the same period in 2021. The three cities had $60.865 million in recorded permit values in October, up...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith, Arkansas, crews rescue drivers from flooded roads

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Drivers in Fort Smith got stuck on flooded roads as storms hit the area Friday night. Law enforcement said they performed about half-a-dozen swift-water rescues in the city. Drivers said they didn't realize just how high the water had gotten. Some of the worst spots...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Damage reported from Friday's severe storms

Severe storms damaged parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday evening. According to law enforcement in Sebastian County, there were six swift water rescues. There were no injuries reported in the area. According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 6-year-old girl is dead and a 43-year-old...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Severe storms cause damage across Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Several tornados and thunderstorms caused damage across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday, Nov. 4. According to Sebastian County Office of Emergency Management Travis Cooper, as of Friday night, a total of 10 homes were damaged in Mansfield and surrounding areas. About nine of the...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
nwahomepage.com

Tyson CFO arrested, allegedly fell asleep in wrong home

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson was arrested early Sunday morning after becoming intoxicated and falling asleep in the wrong home. According to a preliminary arrest report, at approximately 2:05 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, Tyson, 32, was found asleep in a woman’s...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

River Valley cleaning up from storm damage

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Multiple Sebastian County residents are spending the day cleaning up from Friday night's storm damage. Sebastian County Emergency Manager, Travis Cooper, said assessments have shown about 16 homes with some type of damage - including porches, carports, broken windows, siding blown off and debris. He...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
KTUL

52-year-old Stilwell woman dies after Adair County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One woman is dead following an Adair County crash according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. On November 1 just before 8 a.m., 52-year-old Connie Clark of Stilwell was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra southbound on US-59 near Bethel Road when she struck a 49-year-old Spiro man driving a 2019 Peterbilt heading northbound.
TULSA, OK

