Clinton, TN

Clinton man accused of child sex crimes held without bond

By Gregory Raucoules
 4 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced multiple sexual offense charges brought against a Clinton man.

Michael Scott Lightner. Photo: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Russell Barker announced that Michael Scott Lightner, 70, has been indicted by an Anderson County Grand Jury. Sheriff’s deputies and the U.S. Marshals Service executed an arrest warrant Thursday at his home in Clinton.

Lightner faces two counts of aggravated of rape, two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure and two counts of incest. He is being held at the Anderson County Detention Facility with no bond.

ACSO detective Jeff Gilliam led the investigation and presented findings to the grand jury this week.

“Anderson County is safer today because of the excellent work by Detective Gilliam,” Barker said. “The bravery and courage of the victims in this case was incredible.”

Editor’s note: A law enforcement spokesperson initially said Lightner faced two counts of conspiracy to commit rape of a child rather than aggravated rape of a child.

