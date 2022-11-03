Daylight saving time ends Sunday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY ) — Daylight saving time is coming to an end this Sunday, which means an extra hour of sleep. YEAH!!!!

The ending of daylight-saving time means that the sun will be out earlier in the morning and the evenings will get darker sooner, likely around 5 p.m.

Daylight saving ends at 2 a.m. local time on Nov. 6, 2022, and resumes on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

According to a National Institutes of Health study from 2020, daylight saving time beginning and ending impacts a quarter of the world population and disturbs people’s work and rest schedules and “possibly the body’s biological clock.”

People are more prone to cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attacks, injuries, mental disorders and immune-related illnesses, because of daylight saving time shifts in the U.S. and Sweden, according to the study.

“We estimate that each spring DST shift is associated with negative health effects — with 150,000 incidences in the U.S. and 880,000 globally,” researchers wrote.

