Jacksonville, AL

wvtm13.com

Pedestrian safety concerns after JSU student hit and killed

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Student safety is a heightened concern following the death of Leah Tarvin. Alabama Highways 21 and 204 both run through Jacksonville State University’s campus and are heavily traveled between vehicles and pedestrians. While the case remains under investigation, students are hoping something can be done...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
AL.com

Jacksonville State student Leah Tarvin dies 2 days after she was struck by vehicle near campus

A Jacksonville State University student died Friday after she was hit by a vehicle in a crosswalk near campus earlier this week. UAB Hospital officials on Saturday confirmed the death of 22-year-old Leah Grace Tarvin. An “Honor Walk” was held Friday afternoon as Tarvin, an organ donor, was escorted from UAB Hospital to the Legacy of Hope, Alabama’s Organ and Tissue Donation Alliances.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Lane closure planned for Interstate 65 at Cullman-Blount county line

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — Expect slow traffic on one section of Interstate 65 this week. The Alabama State Troopers say the right, northbound lane of I-65 at the Cullman-Blount county line will be closed for road maintenance. Crews will be working from about 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from...
CULLMAN, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Several buses destroyed in fire at Anniston plant

Several buses burned Monday morning at New Flyer in Anniston. According to Jackson Hodges with the City of Anniston, firefighters are still on the scene Monday afternoon due to the type of batteries used in the buses. These batteries can take several hours or days to extinguish. New Flyer manufactures...
ANNISTON, AL
weisradio.com

JSU Student Struck By Vehicle

A JSU student Leah Tarvin was struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk near Brewer Hall on Wednesday near the Jacksonville State University campus. She was treated by medical personnel on the scene and was soon after transported to UAB hospital via helicopter. The injuries are reported to be very...
CBS 42

Man found dead in bullet hole-ridden car in Jefferson County

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old man was found dead in a car covered in bullet holes that was overturned on the side of the road in Pinson Sunday night, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies were notified of a car accident near the intersection of Highway 79 and […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Man from Arab killed in late Thursday wreck on Highway 69

The Marshall County Coroner says an Arab man is dead after he was involved in a crash late Thursday. It happened about 7:45 p.m. on State Highway 69 near Warrenton Road, about a mile west of Guntersville. Wesley Darnell, 43, was pronounced dead on the scene. The Alabama Law Enforcement...
ARAB, AL
wbrc.com

‘Located safe and sound’: Missing man reunited with his family

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man reported as missing has been found, according to an update from the Lincoln Police Department. “Mr. Kirkland has been located safe and sound and is being reunited with his family,” the department said in a Facebook post on Sunday. Edward Kirkland, 90, had...
LINCOLN, AL
wvtm13.com

Woman found dead after being shot in St. Clair County

PELL CITY, Ala. — A woman was found dead after being shot Sunday morning in Pell City. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at 11 a.m. and discovered the woman off of Cook Springs Road. She was later identified as 54-year-old Victoria Malet of Lincoln.
PELL CITY, AL
AL.com

Flu outbreak forces Alabama school district virtual for a week

Students and teachers in the Marshall County School District in north Alabama will switch to virtual learning from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10 due to an increase in flu cases. District officials announced the switch Friday with a tweet and a statement on the district website. Schools across the state will be closed for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Missing Person Alert cancelled for 90-year-old man

LINCOLN, Ala. — UPDATE: This missing person alert has been cancelled. The Lincoln Police Department said that Mr. Kirkland was located safe is being reunited with his family. ----- The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help from the public to find a missing man who may have a...
LINCOLN, AL
wvtm13.com

JSU student’s high school band teacher shocked by accident

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Leah Tarvin's high school band director Evan Curtis said the Holly Pond community is deeply saddened. Holly Pond native Leah Tarvin was hit in a crosswalk on the campus of Jacksonville State University. He describes her as a hard worker who is loved by many. Curtis...
JACKSONVILLE, AL

