wvtm13.com
Pedestrian safety concerns after JSU student hit and killed
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Student safety is a heightened concern following the death of Leah Tarvin. Alabama Highways 21 and 204 both run through Jacksonville State University’s campus and are heavily traveled between vehicles and pedestrians. While the case remains under investigation, students are hoping something can be done...
Jacksonville State student Leah Tarvin dies 2 days after she was struck by vehicle near campus
A Jacksonville State University student died Friday after she was hit by a vehicle in a crosswalk near campus earlier this week. UAB Hospital officials on Saturday confirmed the death of 22-year-old Leah Grace Tarvin. An “Honor Walk” was held Friday afternoon as Tarvin, an organ donor, was escorted from UAB Hospital to the Legacy of Hope, Alabama’s Organ and Tissue Donation Alliances.
wvtm13.com
Lane closure planned for Interstate 65 at Cullman-Blount county line
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — Expect slow traffic on one section of Interstate 65 this week. The Alabama State Troopers say the right, northbound lane of I-65 at the Cullman-Blount county line will be closed for road maintenance. Crews will be working from about 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from...
Pedestrian Accident on Highway 21 Drives Plea from Jacksonville State University President
Jacksonville, AL – At approximate 6:45 pm on Wednesday, November 2nd, JSU sent out an alert regarding a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian that had occurred on Hwy 21 near Brewer Hall stating to avoid Hwy 21 from Hwy 204 to 11th Street. While the traffic investigation was being conducted the road was closed.
ABC 33/40 News
Several buses destroyed in fire at Anniston plant
Several buses burned Monday morning at New Flyer in Anniston. According to Jackson Hodges with the City of Anniston, firefighters are still on the scene Monday afternoon due to the type of batteries used in the buses. These batteries can take several hours or days to extinguish. New Flyer manufactures...
weisradio.com
JSU Student Struck By Vehicle
A JSU student Leah Tarvin was struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk near Brewer Hall on Wednesday near the Jacksonville State University campus. She was treated by medical personnel on the scene and was soon after transported to UAB hospital via helicopter. The injuries are reported to be very...
wvtm13.com
Parents of Leah Tarvin who died after being hit at a Jacksonville State crosswalk speak out for the first time
They laughed through their tears as they spoke about their daughter. The more they spoke about Leah, the more Mark and Cindy Tarvin felt comforted. Days after they lost their 22-year-old daughter, Mark and Cindy called. “We haven’t talked to anyone yet," said Cindy. “But we want everyone to know...
ABC 33/40 News
'We are going to give you hope': Gadsden mayor, city council and school board sworn in
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — New Gadsden city leaders and school board members were sworn in today during a ceremony at the Venue at Coosa Landing. "Knocking on doors twice for this election cycle, I noticed one thing in common was hope. People in Gadsden want hope. We are going to give you hope," said Mayor Craig Ford.
Jacksonville State student struck by vehicle near campus, flown to UAB Hospital with critical injuries
A Jacksonville State University student was critically injured when she was struck by a vehicle Wednesday near campus. Leah Tarvin was struck at 5:54 p.m. in a crosswalk on Highway 21 near Brewer Hall. According to JSU and police officials, she was treated on scene by Jacksonville Fire and EMS medics and then airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.
Young man found dead in crashed, bullet-riddled vehicle in eastern Jefferson County
An investigation is underway after a young man died following a Sunday-night crash in Pinson. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded at 9:30 p.m. to a report of a wreck near the intersection of Highway 79 and Cleage Drive, said Lt. Joni Money. When they arrived at the location, they...
Man found dead in bullet hole-ridden car in Jefferson County
PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old man was found dead in a car covered in bullet holes that was overturned on the side of the road in Pinson Sunday night, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies were notified of a car accident near the intersection of Highway 79 and […]
Pedestrian struck near JSU campus
Officers are investigating a pedestrian versus vehicle crash near Jacksonville State University Wednesday.
WAAY-TV
Man from Arab killed in late Thursday wreck on Highway 69
The Marshall County Coroner says an Arab man is dead after he was involved in a crash late Thursday. It happened about 7:45 p.m. on State Highway 69 near Warrenton Road, about a mile west of Guntersville. Wesley Darnell, 43, was pronounced dead on the scene. The Alabama Law Enforcement...
wbrc.com
‘Located safe and sound’: Missing man reunited with his family
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man reported as missing has been found, according to an update from the Lincoln Police Department. “Mr. Kirkland has been located safe and sound and is being reunited with his family,” the department said in a Facebook post on Sunday. Edward Kirkland, 90, had...
wvtm13.com
Woman found dead after being shot in St. Clair County
PELL CITY, Ala. — A woman was found dead after being shot Sunday morning in Pell City. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at 11 a.m. and discovered the woman off of Cook Springs Road. She was later identified as 54-year-old Victoria Malet of Lincoln.
43-year-old killed in Marshall County crash
One man from Arab was killed in a three-car crash Thursday night, according to the Marshall County Coroner's Office.
Flu outbreak forces Alabama school district virtual for a week
Students and teachers in the Marshall County School District in north Alabama will switch to virtual learning from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10 due to an increase in flu cases. District officials announced the switch Friday with a tweet and a statement on the district website. Schools across the state will be closed for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
wvtm13.com
Missing Person Alert cancelled for 90-year-old man
LINCOLN, Ala. — UPDATE: This missing person alert has been cancelled. The Lincoln Police Department said that Mr. Kirkland was located safe is being reunited with his family. ----- The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help from the public to find a missing man who may have a...
wvtm13.com
JSU student’s high school band teacher shocked by accident
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Leah Tarvin's high school band director Evan Curtis said the Holly Pond community is deeply saddened. Holly Pond native Leah Tarvin was hit in a crosswalk on the campus of Jacksonville State University. He describes her as a hard worker who is loved by many. Curtis...
Marshall County Schools to go virtual for the remainder of the week
Due to an increase in flu cases, schools in Marshall County will go virtual starting on Nov. 7.
