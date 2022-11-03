Read full article on original website
Dangerous Gangs, Organized Crime Problem
In America, organized crime and gangs have become increasingly dangerous. Young street gang members.Image by Augusto Ordóñez from Pixabay. According to the FBI, around 33,000 motorcycle, violent street, and prison gangs are criminally active in America today. Gangs participate in 13% of all murders in the United States. Every year, around 2,000 murders are gang-related.
Settlement reached in suits over FBI posing as AP reporter
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press will get a $145,000 settlement following a pair of lawsuits filed after an FBI agent posed as a reporter for The Associated Press and created a fake story. Attorney Adam Marshall says the long-running Freedom of Information Act cases led to appeals court decisions that will help bolster access to public records. The cases also shed light on FBI agents posing as members of the media, a tactic that free press advocates say undermines media credibility and blurs lines between law enforcement and the press. The FBI declined to comment Friday.
FBI identifies suspect accused of threatening New Jersey synagogues
The FBI says it has identified a suspect who allegedly threatened synagogues in New Jersey and that they no longer pose a threat to the public.The agency’s Newark office said on Thursday it had received credible information of a “broad threat” to New Jersey synagogues and urged Jewish leaders to take appropriate security precautions.In a statement posted to Twitter on Friday, the FBI’s Newark office said there was no ongoing danger to the community. It did not specify if any arrests had been made or charges laid.“Upon receipt of threat information against an unspecified New Jersey area synagogue, the FBI notified...
Dog Stole a Human Head From a Crime Scene and Ran With It
MEXICO CITY — Residents of a small Mexican town witnessed a gruesome scene that seemed out of a horror movie last week when a dog was caught on video running down a street gripping a human head in its teeth. The video was reportedly filmed in the town of...
Ohio woman stuck in Mexico has a warning for travelers
CLEVELAND (WJW) — To celebrate her birthday and their anniversary, Michelle Smith of Parma and her husband Mark planned a tropical getaway to Cancún, Mexico, in Early October. Just weeks before, however, she injured herself falling down stairs. Following surgery, Michelle was cleared to travel, but just one day into their trip she started feeling […]
12 dead after gunmen open fire on customers and staff at bar in central Mexico
Twelve people were killed in a shooting at a bar in central Mexico on Saturday, local authorities said, with growing cartel violence making the region one of the country's most dangerous. Police believe Saturday's attack in Guanajuato state took place when an armed group entered the bar in the city of Irapuato at around 8 pm and opened fire on customers and staff.
U.S. protects Ethiopian immigrants from deportation, citing civil war in their home country
The U.S. government on Friday made thousands of Ethiopian immigrants in the country eligible for deportation protections and work permits, citing the civil war in Ethiopia, which has displaced hundreds of thousands of civilians. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he would allow eligible Ethiopians who arrived in the U.S....
Mexican gunmen sentenced to life for killing U.S. consulate employee, 2 others
Two gunmen of the violent Mexican street gang Barrio Azteca were sentenced to life in prison on Monday for the 2010 murders of three people, including a U.S. consulate employee, in Juarez, Mexico.
Prosecutor in slaying of gay Puerto Rican rapper Kevin Fret says she was instructed to stop investigating
The prosecutor assigned to investigate the killing of gay Puerto Rican rapper Kevin Fret in 2019 said this week that she was instructed to stop her probe and was never given an explanation. Betzaida Quiñones Rodríguez made the allegations in multiple local media outlets in Puerto Rico. She said the...
Oregon gun supplier linked to downing of military helicopter in Mexico by cartel boss 'El Mencho'
Eight Mexican soldiers and a police officer died in the 2015 crash on a mission to arrest El Mencho, the world's most powerful cartel boss.
House January 6 committee interviewing Secret Service agents in Trump’s motorcade on day of attack
The House January 6 select committee is getting a window into former President Donald Trump’s motorcade on the day of the US Capitol attack, interviewing on Friday the Secret Service agent who was in the lead car on January 6 and scheduling testimony from the driver of Trump’s presidential vehicle as soon as next week, multiple sources tell CNN.
FBI says fugitive arrested in Mexico was returned to LA
A fugitive wanted for his alleged involvement in a murder and attempted murder in 2009 was arrested and returned to Los Angeles this week, the FBI announced Friday. In December 2009, Steven Aguilar-Medina allegedly shot two Los Angeles gang rivals, one of whom died, according to Don Alway, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office.
U.S. sanctions Haitian Senate president for narcotics trafficking, 'extrajudicial killing'
Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert was sanctioned by both the U.S. State Department and the Treasury Department for alleged narcotics trafficking and "gross violation of human rights."
Zahedan violence: Iran regime forces shoot dead worshippers after prayers as protests widen
Iranian regime forces attacked protesters with live fire after Friday prayers in the city of Zahedan, killing at least seven people and perpetrating the second-mass casualty event in the ethnic Baluch stronghold in less than a month.Gunfire erupted and smoke rose from the desert city of some 500,000 which lies on the Pakistan border. Video footage showed scenes of panic, with blood splattered on tiled floors.Witnesses in videos said regime gunmen opened fire directly on unarmed protesters emerging from Friday prayers.“They are hitting the people with the bullets of war,” said a man in one video as another held...
Trump adviser Kash Patel testified to grand jury investigating Mar-a-Lago documents
Kash Patel, an adviser to Donald Trump, testified on Thursday before a federal grand jury investigating the handling of records taken to the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home and resort, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN. A federal judge had ordered Patel to testify before the grand jury,...
Mexico City autopsy says woman slain, disputing state study
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City prosecutors say an autopsy on a local woman found dead in the neighboring state of Morelos shows she was killed by blunt force trauma. The announcement Sunday contradicts a Morelos state forensic exam that suggested the woman choked on her own vomit as a result of intoxication. The contrasting studies suggest there may have been some attempt to write off her death as something other than murder. In Mexico, women’s killings have risen in recent years and the families of many victims say police have been slow, negligent and unwilling to adequately investigate their deaths.
US midterms: Five pivotal Senate battlegrounds
The US midterm elections have been seen for much of the year as a likely landslide victory for Republicans, with President Joe Biden's approval ratings slumping amid spiraling inflation, record migrant arrivals and rising violent crime. The midterms don't get the attention that presidential elections command, but they are crucial in determining which party has control of Congress -- and the power to advance or frustrate the president's agenda.
US sanctions Haitian politicians on drug trafficking claims
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Haitian politicians are facing U.S. sanctions over allegations they abused their positions to traffic drugs in collaboration with gang networks and directed others to engage in violence. The Treasury Department said Friday it was imposing sanctions on Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert and former Sen. Youri Latortue, who are accused of using their official roles to engage in the drug trade. Lambert was also designated by the State Department for diplomatic sanctions and visa restrictions. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says there’s “credible information” of Lambert’s involvement in a killing. Spokespeople for Lambert and Latortue haven’t returned WhatsApp messages seeking comment.
Even the head of the House Democratic campaign arm is worried about keeping his seat
Earlier this year, when New York’s redrawn House district lines were handed down after months of squabbling and legal challenges, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney made his move. The Democrat announced he would run for reelection in the Lower Hudson Valley’s 17th Congressional District, home to his residence in Cold Spring, but where only about 30% of his current constituents live. The decision was pilloried by some on the left, who said that by running for a seat seen as safe for Democrats, Maloney was placing his own fortunes ahead of the majority he’s charged to protect as chair of the party’s House campaign arm.
Teacher asks court to restore suit on trans student pronouns
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Supreme Court of Virginia has heard arguments in the case of a high school teacher who was fired after he refused to use a transgender student’s pronouns. Lawyers for French teacher Peter Vlaming argued Friday that West Point High School violated his constitutional right to speak freely and exercise his religion. But an attorney for the school told the high court that the teacher violated the school’s anti-discrimination policy. Vlaming appealed a lower court’s ruling dismissing the lawsuit and is asking the Supreme Court to reinstate it. The justices did not indicate how soon they could rule.
