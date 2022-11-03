Read full article on original website
WATCH: Pueblo police investigating possible drive-by shooting
Carjacking in north Colorado Springs under investigation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed suspect forced people out of their vehicle at gunpoint and drove off in their car Sunday night. The victims told police they were parked on Rangewood near Vickers when a person carrying a gun approached the car and ordered them to get out. The suspect told them hand over various items, then got in the vehicle and left the victims stranded. No injuries were reported.
Homicide investigation at a homeless camp in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A death investigation was underway Monday in Colorado Springs after police say a body was found at a homeless camp. KKTV 11 News learned about the investigation after a viewer noticed the police activity in a field near S. Union Boulevard and Highway 24 on the south side of the city. As of 3:15 p.m., police were still in the area with crime tape up.
Pueblo police arrest suspect in shooting that left two injured
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Pueblo's south side early Saturday morning, leaving two people injured. Saturday, Nov. 5, officers with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) Dispatch received a call from a business in the 900 block of W. Northern Ave. at 12:41 a.m. on reports of multiple shots The post Pueblo police arrest suspect in shooting that left two injured appeared first on KRDO.
Police investigate reported armed carjacking in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported armed carjacking in northeast Colorado Springs late Sunday. At 11 p.m., police said they responded to the 7000 block of Rangewood Dr. for a "carjacking involving a gun." At the scene, police said they learned that an armed suspect with a handgun approached a parked The post Police investigate reported armed carjacking in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Police continue to search for suspect in deadly 2013 shooting in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday marks nine years since 22-year-old Carlos Steven Espinoza was shot and killed. Police are still searching for answers about what happened that November night. On Nov. 7, 2013, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to shots fired call in the area of Murray Boulevard and Bryon Drive around 8:40 The post Police continue to search for suspect in deadly 2013 shooting in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Carjacking with a firearm in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A carjacking with a firearm occurred late Sunday, Nov. 6 near the intersection of Vickers Drive and Rangewood Drive, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). CSPD said at around 11 p.m. officers were called to a carjacking involving a gun. Officers learned the victims were parked in their vehicle when […]
Victim threatened with baseball bat & gun, 1 arrested
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a woman after she and another suspect were reported for threatening a victim with weapons late Saturday night on Nov. 5. Police are still searching for the second suspect. Bethany Wood, 34, was arrested for First Degree Burglary and Menacing. Police have an arrest warrant […]
Dorchester Park homicide victim identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has completed the autopsy of 35-year-old Bradly Miller, whose death at Dorchester Park on Thursday, Nov. 3 is being investigated as a homicide. On Nov. 3 at around 7:15 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to Dorchester Park at 1130 South Nevada […]
Two robberies in Colorado Springs appear connected
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a pair of robberies that happened late Sunday, Nov. 6 are connected. The first robbery happened around 9 p.m. at a business in the 7000 block of Commerce Center Drive near East Woodman Road and I25. CSPD said a suspect entered the store and took […]
WATCH: 2 minors charged in deadly Colorado fire
Suspected drunk driver lands on top of utility box
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver is being charged with DUI after causing a chaotic scene in northeast Colorado Springs Monday morning. Police tell 11 News the driver crashed into several parked cars at the New Summit Charter School before hitting a security guard and fleeing the scene. The driver made it about half a mile before careening into a utility box on Union Jack Way, leaving the vehicle teetering on top of it.
Family grieving man killed in Pueblo shooting
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Family members of a Pueblo man they said was killed Friday night are grieving the man they described as a light to all. Leo Leonardo’s family told 11 News he was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Constitution Road, off of Troy Avenue on the northeast side of Pueblo.
Victim identified in fatal stabbing at Colorado Springs' Dorchester Park
The victim of a fatal stabbing Thursday at Dorchester Park has been identified as 35-year-old Bradly Miller, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Monday. The incident was first reported around 7:15 p.m., when police responded to the park south of downtown. The El Paso County Coroner's Office will officially announce...
Homicide unit investigates body found near MLK Bypass
UPDATE: MONDAY 11/7/2022 8:31 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD said the homicide unit is investigating after a body was found off of South Union Boulevard and the MLK Bypass, near Evergreen Cemetery. CSPD said officers responded to the area just after 3 p.m. after a call was received regarding a possible dead body. Officers found […]
1 killed & 1 injured after drive-by shooting in Pueblo
MONDAY 11/7/2022 11:38 A.M. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating its 23rd homicide of 2022 after a man was found dead following reports of a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning on Nov. 6. The Pueblo County Coroner has now identified the man who died on scene as 51-year-old Shannon Moreno of […]
WATCH: New video from moments after a suspected DUI crash in northeast Colorado Springs
WATCH: Fiancee of man killed in Pueblo talks to 11 News
Police investigating homicide in Pueblo, 22nd this year
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is dead and a homicide investigation is underway in Pueblo Saturday morning on the northeast side of town, according to the Pueblo Police Department. Police said they responded to the 1700 block of Constitution Road around 10 p.m. Friday for a shooting. They found a man dead once on The post Police investigating homicide in Pueblo, 22nd this year appeared first on KRDO.
WATCH: Driver who hit 2 police cruisers remains at large
