Pennsylvania State

TaxBuzz

PA Gov. Quietly Signs $2 Billion Energy Tax Credit Package

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf (D) has quietly signed a $2 billion tax credit package for the energy industry. Credit: Karl Hendon (Getty Images) Wolf, 73, has served as the Keystone State's governor since 2015. Last week, he signed House Bill 1059 into law, benefitting the hydrogen production, milk processing, and biomedical research industries.
WYTV.com

Who’s running for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s main party candidates for Lt. Governor have been projected by the Associated Press as Republican State Representative Carrie DelRosso and Democratic State Representative Austin Davis. The candidates will run with their party’s respective gubernatorial nominees, Doug Mastriano for the Republicans and Josh Shapiro...
J.R. Heimbigner

Up to $975 coming to many people in Pennsylvania

photo of money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Here's some good news for hundreds of thousands of residents in Pennsylvania. More than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities started receiving part of a massive $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. There are some income limits in place, so you'll want to verify the details with the state of Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Senate needs to give Pennsylvanians a gift ban

It’s November. The time to think about gift giving, to make lists and budgets and plans. This year, what if we focused on drawing a line in the sand when it comes to gifts? Let’s stop the sleigh when it comes to Harrisburg’s elected officials. This year,...
PennLive.com

The colonel’s brigade: If Doug Mastriano wins this election, he’ll have a grassroots army to thank

According to conventional wisdom, Doug Mastriano should be the leader of a lost cause in this year’s Pennsylvania governor’s race. He’s been outspent by a 30-1 margin on television advertising - still the medium by which most casual voters are reached. He was left at the altar by most major Republican political action committees and their big-pocketed donors.
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Celebrates $22.5M in Conservation Funding for Farmers

Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and conservation partners visited a no-till, rotational grazing farm Monday in Lancaster County to highlight the $22.5 million in state conservation funding provided since the 2019 creation of the Pennsylvania Farm Bill. The 28-acre host farm received a Conservation Excellence Grant, part of the Pennsylvania...
NorthcentralPA.com

The top 4 false or misleading claims being pushed ahead of Pa.’s 2022 election

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Since 2020, when former President Donald Trump and his allies began spreading conspiracy theories that the presidential election had been stolen, such falsehoods have become a prevalent feature of U.S. local, state, and national elections. That’s especially true...
WITF

As midterms near, clergy in Pennsylvania and other states preach politics and civics lessons

“God is greater than parties. If we catch some of that spirit, perhaps we can begin to heal the deep divisions that beset our nation and our world.”. Across America, faith leaders have squeezed in some final messages about the midterm elections during their worship services this weekend. Some passionately took stands on divisive issues such as immigration and abortion; others pleaded for an easing of the political polarization fracturing their communities and their nation.
thecentersquare.com

Barriers mean Pennsylvania parents can't easily switch from one public school to another

(The Center Square) – In Pennsylvania, like much of America, parents will struggle if they want to transfer their children from one public school to another. In a new policy brief, the Reason Foundation found that only 11 states have mandatory open enrollment laws to let parents transfer children to another public school. Furthermore, if families do switch schools, 26 states let public schools charge tuition for transfer students, making it harder for poorer families to choose a different school.
