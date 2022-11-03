Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
K & W cafeteria offers customers a Thanksgiving Day specialCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Junior League will present Stocked Market from November 11-13 at the Berglund CenterCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Live music Saturday night in Downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke's annual Thanksgiving Day events give back to the local community in a big wayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Retro Rail ‘80s Party is Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Do you miss the ‘80s? The decade is back, at least for a night, in Roanoke. The Retro Rail ‘80s party is set for Saturday, November 12, at the Virginia Transportation Museum from 6-9:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30. The band Fuzzy Logic will...
WDBJ7.com
“I Matter” campaign focuses on Roanoke youth
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Prevention Alliance along with the Resiliency Collective have kicked off the “I matter” campaign, which focuses on area youth and making them feel more connected to their community. Christine Gist talked with us on Here @ Home to discuss how the two...
WDBJ7.com
Community organizations continue to look for solutions for Roanoke’s ongoing opioid crisis
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke community organizations are working on solutions and strategies to address the ongoing opioid crisis in the Valley. As overdose numbers continue to rise, organizations like the Council of Community Services Drop In Center North are ramping up their outreach programs. The center’s harm reduction manager explained the main concern is preventing fatal outcomes from fentanyl.
WDBJ7.com
Police: Man found with gunshot wounds in NW Roanoke dies
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man found with gunshot wounds in NW Roanoke Sunday night has died, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say they responded at 9:30 p.m. to the 700 block of 29th St NW where they found a man outside a home with what they say looked to be critical gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial hospital for treatment.
WDBJ7.com
Two taken to hospital after Lynchburg crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg crash at Waterlick Road and Leesville Road left two people in the hospital Monday. According to the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department, two vehicles that both sustained heavy damage were involved.
WDBJ7.com
Gas in Roanoke 5.9 cents higher than a month ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 5.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 14.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $5.32 per gallon.
WDBJ7.com
Troutville man identified as victim of Botetourt County crash
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Troutville man has been identified as the man who died in a crash Friday. River Scott Lawson, 25, died at the scene of the crash November 4 at 9:58 p.m. on Route 676, half a mile north of Route 670 in Botetourt County. Virginia...
WDBJ7.com
Woman taken to hospital after Lynchburg shooting along Grove Street
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Lynchburg Police are working on a malicious wounding case after a woman was shot and taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries. Lynchburg Police responded at around 9:15 p.m. to the 400 block of Grove Street for reports of shots fired and found the woman.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Council meets to discuss recent gun violence prevention efforts
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Council heard the results of recent gun violence prevention efforts at Monday afternoon’s meeting. The reports come after Roanoke experienced two shootings this past weekend. Roanoke’s Chief of Police reported that officers responded to four shootings with injuries in October. The organization...
WDBJ7.com
One man, house hit in Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident. Police say just after 10:35 p.m. Saturday, the department responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Pierce Street. While officers responded to that address, they got another call for a man located in...
WDBJ7.com
Take the challenge: Slow Down and Be Grateful
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In our fast-paced lives, it’s easy to lose ourselves or forget about feeling grateful for what we have. We talked with Tiffany Bradbury, the Director of Communications for Botetourt County, about this challenge that is designed to guide us and remind us to slow down and take notice of the small things in life.
WDBJ7.com
Community leaders urging the public for help as crime rises in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg has recently seen an uptick in crime. The city is one of more than ten areas in Central Virginia listed under Attorney General Miyares-Cease Fire program. “I think we as community leaders as a whole need to revolve around and come around and try to...
WDBJ7.com
VA-18 closed due to vehicle crash in Covington
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash has closed VA-18 in Covington Monday night. The crash was near E Carolton Dr; FR-204E/W, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
WDBJ7.com
Radford Police situation cleared, suspect in custody
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “The incident has been resolved and a suspect is in custody. Thank you for your patience as we assisted local and federal agencies attempting to apprehend a wanted subject.”. EARLIER STORY: A large police presence has converged in the 700 block of Auburn Ave....
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke residents try their luck for Powerball $1.9 million jackpot
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Lottery’s Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.9 billion, the highest in its history. “People are buying like crazy. Last week I sold more than $8,000 on just only Powerball. So people keep buying, keep buying,” said Gaurang Chaudhari, who works at the One Stop Market on Williamson Road.
WDBJ7.com
Radford women publish book about children with disabilities
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “Seth and the Secret of the Butterfly” is a story about not just Seth (a young child with Cerebral Palsy), but about other children – real and imaginary- who have disabilities that make life difficult and makes them different from others in their world.
WDBJ7.com
Free health webinar set for parents with special needs children
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Family Wellness Roanoke and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare recognize that parenting a child is rewarding, yet challenging. Cynthia Levasseur joined us on Here @ Home to talk about some of the evidence-based program options for parents that may help make their parenting job a little easier and helps to strengthen the family bond. Cynthia talks from the perspective of having raised her own two children.
WDBJ7.com
Two taken to hospital after Bedford crash
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries after an early-morning crash in the 1800 block of Forbes Mill Road. The Bedford Fire Department was called around 4:12 a.m. Saturday with a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries. Crews were told there was one person who had been confirmed ejected and the other trapped in the vehicle.
WDBJ7.com
Rock band Foreigner headed to Salem Civic Center
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The rock band Foreigner is headed to the Salem Civic Center in May. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 11th. Foreigner has ‘70s and ‘80s hits including “Waiting For a Girl Like You,” “Long, Long Way From Home,” the number one “I Want to Know What Love Is” and rock classics including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Urgent,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Head Games” and “Feels Like The First Time” among others.
WDBJ7.com
Non-profit tries to reduce Black maternal mortality rate in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time, Birth in Color RVA provided doula training in Roanoke. Their goal is to train doulas of color in underrepresented communities at no cost. “Black women are dying; they’re afraid to even give birth when that’s supposed to be one of the joyous...
Comments / 0