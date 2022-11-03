ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Retro Rail ‘80s Party is Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Do you miss the ‘80s? The decade is back, at least for a night, in Roanoke. The Retro Rail ‘80s party is set for Saturday, November 12, at the Virginia Transportation Museum from 6-9:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30. The band Fuzzy Logic will...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

“I Matter” campaign focuses on Roanoke youth

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Prevention Alliance along with the Resiliency Collective have kicked off the “I matter” campaign, which focuses on area youth and making them feel more connected to their community. Christine Gist talked with us on Here @ Home to discuss how the two...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community organizations continue to look for solutions for Roanoke’s ongoing opioid crisis

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke community organizations are working on solutions and strategies to address the ongoing opioid crisis in the Valley. As overdose numbers continue to rise, organizations like the Council of Community Services Drop In Center North are ramping up their outreach programs. The center’s harm reduction manager explained the main concern is preventing fatal outcomes from fentanyl.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Police: Man found with gunshot wounds in NW Roanoke dies

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man found with gunshot wounds in NW Roanoke Sunday night has died, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say they responded at 9:30 p.m. to the 700 block of 29th St NW where they found a man outside a home with what they say looked to be critical gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial hospital for treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two taken to hospital after Lynchburg crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg crash at Waterlick Road and Leesville Road left two people in the hospital Monday. According to the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department, two vehicles that both sustained heavy damage were involved.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Gas in Roanoke 5.9 cents higher than a month ago

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 5.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 14.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $5.32 per gallon.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman taken to hospital after Lynchburg shooting along Grove Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Lynchburg Police are working on a malicious wounding case after a woman was shot and taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries. Lynchburg Police responded at around 9:15 p.m. to the 400 block of Grove Street for reports of shots fired and found the woman.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City Council meets to discuss recent gun violence prevention efforts

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Council heard the results of recent gun violence prevention efforts at Monday afternoon’s meeting. The reports come after Roanoke experienced two shootings this past weekend. Roanoke’s Chief of Police reported that officers responded to four shootings with injuries in October. The organization...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

One man, house hit in Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident. Police say just after 10:35 p.m. Saturday, the department responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Pierce Street. While officers responded to that address, they got another call for a man located in...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Take the challenge: Slow Down and Be Grateful

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In our fast-paced lives, it’s easy to lose ourselves or forget about feeling grateful for what we have. We talked with Tiffany Bradbury, the Director of Communications for Botetourt County, about this challenge that is designed to guide us and remind us to slow down and take notice of the small things in life.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Radford Police situation cleared, suspect in custody

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “The incident has been resolved and a suspect is in custody. Thank you for your patience as we assisted local and federal agencies attempting to apprehend a wanted subject.”. EARLIER STORY: A large police presence has converged in the 700 block of Auburn Ave....
RADFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke residents try their luck for Powerball $1.9 million jackpot

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Lottery’s Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.9 billion, the highest in its history. “People are buying like crazy. Last week I sold more than $8,000 on just only Powerball. So people keep buying, keep buying,” said Gaurang Chaudhari, who works at the One Stop Market on Williamson Road.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Radford women publish book about children with disabilities

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “Seth and the Secret of the Butterfly” is a story about not just Seth (a young child with Cerebral Palsy), but about other children – real and imaginary- who have disabilities that make life difficult and makes them different from others in their world.
RADFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Free health webinar set for parents with special needs children

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Family Wellness Roanoke and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare recognize that parenting a child is rewarding, yet challenging. Cynthia Levasseur joined us on Here @ Home to talk about some of the evidence-based program options for parents that may help make their parenting job a little easier and helps to strengthen the family bond. Cynthia talks from the perspective of having raised her own two children.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two taken to hospital after Bedford crash

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries after an early-morning crash in the 1800 block of Forbes Mill Road. The Bedford Fire Department was called around 4:12 a.m. Saturday with a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries. Crews were told there was one person who had been confirmed ejected and the other trapped in the vehicle.
BEDFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Rock band Foreigner headed to Salem Civic Center

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The rock band Foreigner is headed to the Salem Civic Center in May. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 11th. Foreigner has ‘70s and ‘80s hits including “Waiting For a Girl Like You,” “Long, Long Way From Home,” the number one “I Want to Know What Love Is” and rock classics including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Urgent,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Head Games” and “Feels Like The First Time” among others.
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Non-profit tries to reduce Black maternal mortality rate in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time, Birth in Color RVA provided doula training in Roanoke. Their goal is to train doulas of color in underrepresented communities at no cost. “Black women are dying; they’re afraid to even give birth when that’s supposed to be one of the joyous...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy