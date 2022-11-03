ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peterstown, WV

Reed, Sr., Kenneth Alvin

Kenneth Alvin “Butch” Reed, Sr., 78, passed away at his home in Radford on Sunday, November 6, 2022. He was employed with Reed Auto Parts for over 40 years, was a lifetime member of the Radford Fire Department and attended Central United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald “Mutt”; and his brother, Billy Reed.
RADFORD, VA
Hatcher, Preston Eugene

Preston Eugene Hatcher, 95 of Floyd, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022. He is survived by his son & daughter-in-law, Robert & Linda Hatcher; granddaughters, Karen West (Kevin) and Vicky Diamond (Clinton); and great-grandchildren, Sarah Siegfried (Andrew), Michael Bearden, Natasha Bearden, John Diamond, Hunter Diamond, and Kaitlyn Diamond. A...
FLOYD, VA
Ball, Gary Wayne

Gary Wayne Ball, also known as “Rev”, age 66, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at his home in Bozoo, WV. Born December 11, 1955, in Bozoo, WV, he was the son of Juanita Yvonne Pennington Ball McGuire of Bozoo, WV, and the late Joseph “Jack” Ball.
BOZOO, WV
Hanks, Joretta Jones

Joretta Jones Hanks went to her heavenly home on November 4, 2022. She was born in Pulaski, Virginia on May 16, 1937. She was a graduate of Pulaski High School and attended the University of Delaware. She married Elray Hanks on September 1, 1956 and recently celebrated 66 years of marriage. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sylvia Jones; father, Clifton Jones and sister, Janice Jones.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Hypes, Billy Ray

Billy Ray Hypes, age 79, of Blacksburg, died, Friday, November 4, 2022, at Pulaski Health and Rehab. He was born in Montgomery County, VA on June 27, 1943 to the late Vernie and Gladys Jones Hypes. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Edwin Hypes and Robert Hypes; niece, Theresa Reed.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Thwaites IV, Thomas Sunderland

Thomas Sunderland Thwaites IV, 68 of Blacksburg, VA departed this life on November 6, 2022 in the care of Heritage Hall-Montgomery. Born on December 15, 1953 in Puerto Rico, Thomas was the son of Aide Capella and the late Thomas Sunderland Thwaites Jr. In addition to his father, Thomas is...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Kinser, Sterling Smith

Sterling “Stubby” Smith Kinser, age 82 of Pulaski passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 3, 2022. Born October 8, 1940 in Pulaski he was the son of the late Elbert E. Kinser and Ruby Pauline Lewis Kinser. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Jane Kinser, brother, Elbert E. Kinser, Jr. “June Bug” and sisters, Patsy Pagan and Lily Jean Kinser.
PULASKI, VA
Kanode, Gary Lynn

Gary Lynn Kanode, age 65 of Christiansburg, died Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born in Radford, Virginia on October, 14th, 1957. Gary’s love of cars led him to owning his own dealership, Kanode Motors, for 40 years. He never met a stranger. His greatest joy was his two daughters, Alex and Sidney. He taught them the love of fast cars and rock n’ roll music. Just an amazing husband, son and father.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
Warden, Sr., Ronald James

Ronald James “Bob” Warden, Sr., age 73, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Lewis Gale Montgomery Hospital in Blacksburg, VA. Born December 12, 1948, in Bluefield, WV, he was the son of the late Ronald B. and Betty Jane Flowers Warden. Bob was a U.S....
BLACKSBURG, VA
Kanode, Dorothy Price

Dorothy Gale Kanode, 64 of Eggleston, VA departed this life November 4, 2022 in the care of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born in Covington, VA on November 20, 1957 Dorothy was a daughter of the late Anor Price and Gracie Whittaker Price. In addition to her parents, Dorothy is preceded...
EGGLESTON, VA
Hixon, Micah Edward

Micah Edward Hixon, of Blacksburg died, Friday, November 4, 2022, at Lewis Gale Hospital- Montgomery. He was born in Blacksburg on January 11, 1983. He was preceded in death by his father William Wayne Hixon. He is survived by his mother, Tammie Smith Hixon. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Annual BRAA Holiday Market

This year, marks the second holiday season for the Blacksburg Regional Art Association in The Artful Lawyer at 318 N. Main Street in Blacksburg. It has been a good year for the more than 16 artists selling their original works of art. The eclectic inventory in the small shop includes...
BLACKSBURG, VA

