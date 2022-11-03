Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Motorist Alert: 2 new road projects, closures announced in Fleming IslandZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Paris Winningham from NBC’s ‘The Voice’ to perform National Anthem for Tynes Elementary Veterans Day celebrationZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park committee considers business improvement micro-grantJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Fugitive Friday: $3,000 cash reward for information leading to arrest, sheriff saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
First Coast News
Police: Man shot at cell phone store in Mandarin area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 30s is in the hospital in serious condition after a shooting at a cell phone store in the Mandarin area of Jacksonville, police said. Police arrived to the 11600 block of San Jose Boulevard around 2 p.m. Monday and found the man with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
News4Jax.com
JSO investigates double shooting in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville Monday morning. Officers were called to 22nd St W around 12:30 a.m. where they found a woman shot in her lower body, JSO said. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Young woman, man wounded in northside Jacksonville shooting
Jacksonville, Fl — A young woman and man were injured in an early morning shooting on Jacksonville’s northside Monday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:30 am to W. 22nd Street near I-95 and discovered woman with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
JSO: Body of adult male found on Orion Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Around 4 a.m., JSO responded to 2500 block of Orion Street to assist JFRD with a call about an adult male laying in the roadway. Officials stated that the victim is between 50 and 60 years-old and was found with at least one fatal gunshot wound.
Bodycam video shows Columbia County deputy mistake cane for firearm, arrest visually-impaired man
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — An arrest made by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office is going viral. In the body camera video, attached to this story and embedded below, a deputy stops a visually-impaired man, identified as James Hodges, who had a cane in his back pocket. First Coast News...
First Coast News
Jacksonville man charged in fentanyl-related death of young mother
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a prior, unrelated report) A Jacksonville man has been arrested in connection to the fentanyl-related death of a young mother last week. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged Mohamed Benjamen Sangare Jr., 21, with manslaughter. On Oct. 27, JSO says it...
First Coast News
Viral body cam video shows deputies mistaking cane for firearm in Columbia County
The man in this video, James Hodges, is visually-impaired. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is aware of the incident and investigating.
Swastika painted on Jacksonville Beach bar, witness captures video of alleged suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A stun gun was used by Jacksonville Beach police on an individual after they allegedly painted a swastika and the word 'Neo' on a bar on 1st Street North. Mitchell Fjeran, daytime manager at Mangos Beach Bar (aka Mangos 2.0), tells First Coast News that the...
Officer-involved shooting on Philips Highway: Suspect in critical condition
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Saturday morning at 5:15 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted about an officer-involved shooting in the area of 2400 Philips Highway. JSO reported that at approximately 3:13 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the Scottish Inn Motel on Phillips Highway. JSO says that somebody had...
Update: Unclear if death investigation connected to officer involved shooting in San Marco
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting in San Marco Saturday, according to an early morning tweet from The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say a call came in around 3:13 a.m. for a possible person shot at the Scottish Inns Hotel on Philips...
First Coast News
Woman tasered by Jacksonville Beach Police after allegedly vandalizing nearby bar, per witnesses
Multiple witnesses tell First Coast News that the woman spray-painted a swastika on a nearby bar and ran to the beach. This is not confirmed by police.
Clay County Sheriff’s Office: Successful Fentanyl bust
CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Following Operation Lucky 777′s drug bust where 2,000 grams of Fentanyl were taken off the streets of Clay County, DUI Deputy S. Adams continues to keep dangerous drugs out of the community. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Clay County reports that last...
News4Jax.com
Thousands of dollars in jewelry stolen from Jacksonville store, owners say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville jewelry store owners are calling out the people they say broke into their store this weekend and stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. Julie and Saki Mihalakos own Julie’s Jewelry and Appraisals on Atlantic Boulevard near Girvin Road. “They know what they are...
‘Things happen so fast’: Motorcyclists talk safety amid weekend deadly crashes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Police are investigating three separate crashes in what’s been a deadly weekend for motorcyclists in Duval. The first crash happened on Friday night at the intersection of Southside Boulevard and Beach Boulevard. A Florida Highway Patrol report says a Nissan hit a motorcyclist, his passenger...
Victim of workplace related shooting on the Westside identified by police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a prior report) The Jacksonville Beach Police Department has identified the man that died in a workplace related shooting at Mobile Communications America on the Westside last month. "The Jacksonville Beach Police Department sends their thoughts and prayers to the family...
First Coast News
'Known fentanyl dealer' killed in Jacksonville officer-involved shooting identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man killed in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday, who the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said was a "known fentanyl dealer," was identified as Matthew Orlando Dilworth. JSO said that a Narcotic Overdose Squad was conducting an investigation into Dilworth, who may be related to an overdose death...
News4Jax.com
Suspected fentanyl dealer killed by officers in Paxon shootout identified as 50-year-old man
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released the identity of a suspected fentanyl dealer who was killed Wednesday afternoon in a shootout with detectives in the Paxon neighborhood. Matthew Dilworth, 50, was killed by detectives after he ran from a traffic stop and fired several...
News4Jax.com
New JSO bodycam footage released in high-speed chase that left several cars damaged, 1 injured
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New bodycam footage released by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shows the up-close moments of a high-speed chase that ended with a police cruiser plowing through a fence on the Westside. In October, the pursuit happened after JSO officers spotted two men wearing full facemasks while...
News4Jax.com
JSO: Man charged with murder in shooting death of 35-year-old woman
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Jacksonville man for second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officials said Mose Durham, 29, shot and killed a 35-year-old woman on Melson Avenue on Sept. 25 in the West Jacksonville and...
News4Jax.com
JSO investigating after man attacked near Lackawanna neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in critical condition after officers were called to a possible shooting near the Lackawanna area Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers arrived at Hunt Street, which is two blocks north of Lenox Avenue, around 1 a.m. where they found...
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 0