First Coast News

Police: Man shot at cell phone store in Mandarin area of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 30s is in the hospital in serious condition after a shooting at a cell phone store in the Mandarin area of Jacksonville, police said. Police arrived to the 11600 block of San Jose Boulevard around 2 p.m. Monday and found the man with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO investigates double shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville Monday morning. Officers were called to 22nd St W around 12:30 a.m. where they found a woman shot in her lower body, JSO said. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Young woman, man wounded in northside Jacksonville shooting

Jacksonville, Fl — A young woman and man were injured in an early morning shooting on Jacksonville’s northside Monday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:30 am to W. 22nd Street near I-95 and discovered woman with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville man charged in fentanyl-related death of young mother

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a prior, unrelated report) A Jacksonville man has been arrested in connection to the fentanyl-related death of a young mother last week. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged Mohamed Benjamen Sangare Jr., 21, with manslaughter. On Oct. 27, JSO says it...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO: Man charged with murder in shooting death of 35-year-old woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Jacksonville man for second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officials said Mose Durham, 29, shot and killed a 35-year-old woman on Melson Avenue on Sept. 25 in the West Jacksonville and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO investigating after man attacked near Lackawanna neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in critical condition after officers were called to a possible shooting near the Lackawanna area Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers arrived at Hunt Street, which is two blocks north of Lenox Avenue, around 1 a.m. where they found...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
