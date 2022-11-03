Read full article on original website
Republicans look to win back power in Congress, stop Biden
WASHINGTON (AP) — Energized Republicans are eager to claw back power in Congress, working to break the Democrats’ one-party hold in Washington and putting the future of President Joe Biden’s agenda at stake this Election Day. With the narrowly held House and an evenly split Senate, Democrats...
Trump aides scrambled to stop him announcing his presidential candidacy on the eve of the midterms and upending the election: Report
The former president has long been stirring rumours off another bid for office, but has so far restricted himself to increasingly obvious hints.
Why is the 'grifter-in-chief' running free two years after failed overthrow? |Opinion
William DiMascio is a former AP Bureau chief for the state of Ohio, executive editor of the Cleveland Press and communications consultant. Now retired, he lives in Upper Arlington. I simply cannot believe there is any right-thinking individual in this country who believes Donald Trump and his cronies should not be imprisoned. ...
