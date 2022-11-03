Read full article on original website
Hatcher, Preston Eugene
Preston Eugene Hatcher, 95 of Floyd, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022. He is survived by his son & daughter-in-law, Robert & Linda Hatcher; granddaughters, Karen West (Kevin) and Vicky Diamond (Clinton); and great-grandchildren, Sarah Siegfried (Andrew), Michael Bearden, Natasha Bearden, John Diamond, Hunter Diamond, and Kaitlyn Diamond. A...
Thwaites IV, Thomas Sunderland
Thomas Sunderland Thwaites IV, 68 of Blacksburg, VA departed this life on November 6, 2022 in the care of Heritage Hall-Montgomery. Born on December 15, 1953 in Puerto Rico, Thomas was the son of Aide Capella and the late Thomas Sunderland Thwaites Jr. In addition to his father, Thomas is...
Ball, Gary Wayne
Gary Wayne Ball, also known as “Rev”, age 66, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at his home in Bozoo, WV. Born December 11, 1955, in Bozoo, WV, he was the son of Juanita Yvonne Pennington Ball McGuire of Bozoo, WV, and the late Joseph “Jack” Ball.
Hypes, Billy Ray
Billy Ray Hypes, age 79, of Blacksburg, died, Friday, November 4, 2022, at Pulaski Health and Rehab. He was born in Montgomery County, VA on June 27, 1943 to the late Vernie and Gladys Jones Hypes. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Edwin Hypes and Robert Hypes; niece, Theresa Reed.
Warden, Sr., Ronald James
Ronald James “Bob” Warden, Sr., age 73, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Lewis Gale Montgomery Hospital in Blacksburg, VA. Born December 12, 1948, in Bluefield, WV, he was the son of the late Ronald B. and Betty Jane Flowers Warden. Bob was a U.S....
Wimmer, Anita Whitlock
Anita Whitlock Wimmer, 59 of Floyd, VA, passed away peacefully on Friday November 4, 2022, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ashley Brent Wimmer; niece Megan Radford; brother-in-law, Freeman “FM” Slusher. She is survived by her parents, D....
Hanks, Joretta Jones
Joretta Jones Hanks went to her heavenly home on November 4, 2022. She was born in Pulaski, Virginia on May 16, 1937. She was a graduate of Pulaski High School and attended the University of Delaware. She married Elray Hanks on September 1, 1956 and recently celebrated 66 years of marriage. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sylvia Jones; father, Clifton Jones and sister, Janice Jones.
Hixon, Micah Edward
Micah Edward Hixon, of Blacksburg died, Friday, November 4, 2022, at Lewis Gale Hospital- Montgomery. He was born in Blacksburg on January 11, 1983. He was preceded in death by his father William Wayne Hixon. He is survived by his mother, Tammie Smith Hixon. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday,...
Kinser, Sterling Smith
Sterling “Stubby” Smith Kinser, age 82 of Pulaski passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 3, 2022. Born October 8, 1940 in Pulaski he was the son of the late Elbert E. Kinser and Ruby Pauline Lewis Kinser. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Jane Kinser, brother, Elbert E. Kinser, Jr. “June Bug” and sisters, Patsy Pagan and Lily Jean Kinser.
Kanode, Dorothy Price
Dorothy Gale Kanode, 64 of Eggleston, VA departed this life November 4, 2022 in the care of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born in Covington, VA on November 20, 1957 Dorothy was a daughter of the late Anor Price and Gracie Whittaker Price. In addition to her parents, Dorothy is preceded...
Hutchison, Joyce Barker
Joyce Ann Barker Hutchison, age 85 went to be with the Lord November 1, 2022. She died peacefully at home with her beloved husband of 64 years. She is preceded in death by her oldest son, William Douglas Hutchison. She is survived by her husband and soul mate of 64...
Hobbs, Herbert Gray
The Reverend Herbert Gray Hobbs, of Roanoke, Va., took his final step of faith, passing from this life on the evening of Friday, October 28, 2022. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Evelyn Clemens Hobbs; two children who loved him well, Karen Hobbs Lee and her husband, Wes; and Steve Hobbs and Dana; his grandchildren, Andrea Brevard and her husband, Kenny, Jansen Lee, and Zac Lee and his wife, Rachael; and his great-grandsons, Charlie and Benji Brevard.
Leighton, Lena Pugh
Lena Tea Pugh Leighton, 88, of Christiansburg, VA, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, and is now in heaven with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents, Posey and Ersula Pugh; her husband, Wilbur R. Leighton; and her son, Jerry Vest. She...
Turpin, Roger
Roger Turpin, 47 of Radford passed away on October 25, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Turpin. Roger is survived by his mom, Sharon Turpin; children, Layla Turpin, Colin Turpin, Abby Turpin, Bryan Turpin, Cynthia Turpin, Joshua Turpin, Kayla Bullion, and Jessice Bullion; grandchild, Harmony Turpin; and brother, Donnie Turpin.
WDBJ7’s Robin Reed a hero to budding meteorologists over four decades
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As WDBJ7′s Robin Reed announces his retirement at the end of 2022, we wanted to take a look back at his impeccable career as a meteorologist, news anchor and public servant to those in the WDBJ7 viewing area. In the spring of 1982, a young...
Virginia General Election Results for Wythe County on Nov. 8, 2022
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – The 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8. You can find results for Wythe County here. This includes how the county voted in the Rural Retreat Town Council race, the Wytheville Town Council race, and the District 9 House of Representatives race. Wythe...
New Melrose Avenue Project Honors Sisters / Brings Hope to NW Roanoke
I want to express my deep gratitude to the City of Roanoke, Goodwill Industries of the Valley, HUD, and other community partners who are responsible for the Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project and the recently announced “Goodwill Project” on Melrose to include: an adult high school, a grocery store, a wellness center, and banking services […]
Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas
There is always something interesting to do in the Roanoke Valley if you know where to look for and weekends especially can be fun. It's typical for the happenings to be in downtown Roanoke or close to it but on November 5 the action is happening in other locations. Following is a list of events taking place on Saturday, November 5 in various locations beginning in the early morning until noon and lasting as long as 6:00 pm. You can obtain additional information by clicking on the links.
New Owner, Same Great Place
Local Roots celebrates multiple Dining Awards wins, as well as a new owner to herald them into a new year of local ingredients and favorite menu items. Platinum: Best Healthy Eating, Best Farm to Table Menu. Gold: Best Vegetarian Menu, Best Brunch, Best Brunch Drinks. Silver: Best Fried Chicken, Best...
Body found Friday in Claytor Lake
PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A male was found dead in Claytor Lake Friday near Bear Drive off State Park Road. The Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office found the white male in the water after getting a report around 12:15 p.m. from a citizen regarding a possible body. He has...
