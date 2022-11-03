ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christiansburg, VA

NRVNews

Hatcher, Preston Eugene

Preston Eugene Hatcher, 95 of Floyd, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022. He is survived by his son & daughter-in-law, Robert & Linda Hatcher; granddaughters, Karen West (Kevin) and Vicky Diamond (Clinton); and great-grandchildren, Sarah Siegfried (Andrew), Michael Bearden, Natasha Bearden, John Diamond, Hunter Diamond, and Kaitlyn Diamond. A...
FLOYD, VA
NRVNews

Thwaites IV, Thomas Sunderland

Thomas Sunderland Thwaites IV, 68 of Blacksburg, VA departed this life on November 6, 2022 in the care of Heritage Hall-Montgomery. Born on December 15, 1953 in Puerto Rico, Thomas was the son of Aide Capella and the late Thomas Sunderland Thwaites Jr. In addition to his father, Thomas is...
BLACKSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Ball, Gary Wayne

Gary Wayne Ball, also known as “Rev”, age 66, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at his home in Bozoo, WV. Born December 11, 1955, in Bozoo, WV, he was the son of Juanita Yvonne Pennington Ball McGuire of Bozoo, WV, and the late Joseph “Jack” Ball.
BOZOO, WV
NRVNews

Hypes, Billy Ray

Billy Ray Hypes, age 79, of Blacksburg, died, Friday, November 4, 2022, at Pulaski Health and Rehab. He was born in Montgomery County, VA on June 27, 1943 to the late Vernie and Gladys Jones Hypes. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Edwin Hypes and Robert Hypes; niece, Theresa Reed.
BLACKSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Warden, Sr., Ronald James

Ronald James “Bob” Warden, Sr., age 73, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Lewis Gale Montgomery Hospital in Blacksburg, VA. Born December 12, 1948, in Bluefield, WV, he was the son of the late Ronald B. and Betty Jane Flowers Warden. Bob was a U.S....
BLACKSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Wimmer, Anita Whitlock

Anita Whitlock Wimmer, 59 of Floyd, VA, passed away peacefully on Friday November 4, 2022, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ashley Brent Wimmer; niece Megan Radford; brother-in-law, Freeman “FM” Slusher. She is survived by her parents, D....
FLOYD, VA
NRVNews

Hanks, Joretta Jones

Joretta Jones Hanks went to her heavenly home on November 4, 2022. She was born in Pulaski, Virginia on May 16, 1937. She was a graduate of Pulaski High School and attended the University of Delaware. She married Elray Hanks on September 1, 1956 and recently celebrated 66 years of marriage. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sylvia Jones; father, Clifton Jones and sister, Janice Jones.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NRVNews

Hixon, Micah Edward

Micah Edward Hixon, of Blacksburg died, Friday, November 4, 2022, at Lewis Gale Hospital- Montgomery. He was born in Blacksburg on January 11, 1983. He was preceded in death by his father William Wayne Hixon. He is survived by his mother, Tammie Smith Hixon. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Kinser, Sterling Smith

Sterling “Stubby” Smith Kinser, age 82 of Pulaski passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 3, 2022. Born October 8, 1940 in Pulaski he was the son of the late Elbert E. Kinser and Ruby Pauline Lewis Kinser. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Jane Kinser, brother, Elbert E. Kinser, Jr. “June Bug” and sisters, Patsy Pagan and Lily Jean Kinser.
PULASKI, VA
NRVNews

Kanode, Dorothy Price

Dorothy Gale Kanode, 64 of Eggleston, VA departed this life November 4, 2022 in the care of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born in Covington, VA on November 20, 1957 Dorothy was a daughter of the late Anor Price and Gracie Whittaker Price. In addition to her parents, Dorothy is preceded...
EGGLESTON, VA
NRVNews

Hutchison, Joyce Barker

Joyce Ann Barker Hutchison, age 85 went to be with the Lord November 1, 2022. She died peacefully at home with her beloved husband of 64 years. She is preceded in death by her oldest son, William Douglas Hutchison. She is survived by her husband and soul mate of 64...
BLACKSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Hobbs, Herbert Gray

The Reverend Herbert Gray Hobbs, of Roanoke, Va., took his final step of faith, passing from this life on the evening of Friday, October 28, 2022. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Evelyn Clemens Hobbs; two children who loved him well, Karen Hobbs Lee and her husband, Wes; and Steve Hobbs and Dana; his grandchildren, Andrea Brevard and her husband, Kenny, Jansen Lee, and Zac Lee and his wife, Rachael; and his great-grandsons, Charlie and Benji Brevard.
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Leighton, Lena Pugh

Lena Tea Pugh Leighton, 88, of Christiansburg, VA, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, and is now in heaven with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents, Posey and Ersula Pugh; her husband, Wilbur R. Leighton; and her son, Jerry Vest. She...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Turpin, Roger

Roger Turpin, 47 of Radford passed away on October 25, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Turpin. Roger is survived by his mom, Sharon Turpin; children, Layla Turpin, Colin Turpin, Abby Turpin, Bryan Turpin, Cynthia Turpin, Joshua Turpin, Kayla Bullion, and Jessice Bullion; grandchild, Harmony Turpin; and brother, Donnie Turpin.
RADFORD, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas

There is always something interesting to do in the Roanoke Valley if you know where to look for and weekends especially can be fun. It's typical for the happenings to be in downtown Roanoke or close to it but on November 5 the action is happening in other locations. Following is a list of events taking place on Saturday, November 5 in various locations beginning in the early morning until noon and lasting as long as 6:00 pm. You can obtain additional information by clicking on the links.
ROANOKE, VA
theroanoker.com

New Owner, Same Great Place

Local Roots celebrates multiple Dining Awards wins, as well as a new owner to herald them into a new year of local ingredients and favorite menu items. Platinum: Best Healthy Eating, Best Farm to Table Menu. Gold: Best Vegetarian Menu, Best Brunch, Best Brunch Drinks. Silver: Best Fried Chicken, Best...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Body found Friday in Claytor Lake

PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A male was found dead in Claytor Lake Friday near Bear Drive off State Park Road. The Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office found the white male in the water after getting a report around 12:15 p.m. from a citizen regarding a possible body. He has...
PULASKI, VA

