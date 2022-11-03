Vehicles for A Change opens Full Circle Training Center in Salisbury, offering ex-cons a chance to become certified automotive technicians in local dealerships

Read full article on original website
New funding greenlights construction on historic buildings in Maryland, push for economic growth
BERLIN, Md.- $19 million in tax credit funding was granted from the Maryland Historical Trust division, part of the Maryland Department of Planning, to renovate several historic buildings across the state. The goal is to make needed improvements while preserving the rich history that lives in the walls of these...
This Maryland Town has Been Named the Most Charming in the State
For residents of Maryland, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Line State? It appears that Maryland's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Travel and Leisure article, the town of Easton has been dubbed the most charming in the state, keep reading to learn more.
WMDT.com
Ocean City Fire Department hands out fire alarms, and reminds residents to change batteries
OCEAN CITY, Md- Members of the ocean city fire department today- doorknocking across Worcester county, reminding residents to keep their smoke alarms in check, and to replace any that may be old or faulty. Fire officials say when you change your clocks to also check your alarms too. That means...
delawarepublic.org
Air monitoring project to be done in Sussex County thanks to federal funding
A Delaware non-profit receives a nearly $500,000 federal grant for a community air pollution monitoring project. The Socially Responsible Agriculture Project in Claymont received a $497,861 grant to focus on underserved and historically marginalized communities overburdened by pollution. Maria Payan is with the Socially Responsible Agriculture Project. She explains what...
WBOC
Local Police Departments Struggle to Recruit New Officers
SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and the Salisbury Police Department say they are struggling to recruit new officers. Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis says people are not interested in a career in law enforcement the way they used to be. “We are digging holes where we have never...
VIDEO: Md. Boy Follows Message in a Bottle to Ireland
When an Ocean City teen tossed a message in a bottle into the Atlantic Ocean, he never dreamed he’d be forever connected to a couple in Ireland, who found the bottle washed up on the beach 3,000 miles from where it started, against all odds. But this fall the...
The Dispatch
Former Berlin Town Administrator Under Investigation For Theft
(The following is a press release from the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation with a released statement from Berlin’s mayor. This story will be updated.) BERLIN — Investigators with the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation were requested to investigate a fraud involving a recently retired employee for the Town of Berlin. Investigators met with the complainant and learned that Jeffery Thomas Fleetwood of Delmar Delaware recently retired from his position as Town Administrator. Investigators were advised that during a recent audit, discrepancies were discovered involving Fleetwood’s leave balances.
WMDT.com
Police investigating Dover business burglary
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating after a local business was burglarized Sunday morning. We’re told police were contacted shortly before 8 a.m. regarding a burglary that had happened at OG ISH, located at 111 South West Street. It was learned that the incident took place just after 4 a.m., when the suspect broke a front window to the business. The suspect then reportedly stole an unknown amount of money from the business before fleeing the area.
‘Never mind, we are staying open’: Fans turn around beach town deli’s plan to close
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — After a twist of fate, Rosenfeld’s Jewish Delicatessen announced that it will, in fact, remain open in Ocean City. “Okay everyone, so here goes,” began the traditional, kosher-style deli in a Facebook post. Rosenfeld’s shared it will be staying put in its present resort town location through Labor Day of 2024.
Cape Gazette
Dogfish dining benefits Springboard Pallet shelter village Nov. 9, 23
To raise funds for the Springboard Pallet shelter village project in Georgetown, Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats will host Beer and Benevolence nights from 5 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. A portion of sales proceeds will be donated to support the project.
WMDT.com
Dover residence, vehicle damaged by gunfire
DOVER, Del. – A shooting that damaged a vehicle and residence in a Dover neighborhood Sunday evening is under investigation. Monday morning, troopers responded to a residence in the Capitol Park neighborhood for a late-reported shooting. It was learned that at around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle and home were both damaged by gunfire. The residence was occupied by a 46-year-old woman, 64-year-old man, and 15-year-old juvenile at the time of the incident. No one in the home or the surrounding area was injured.
WMDT.com
Former Berlin Town Administrator charged with fraud
BERLIN, Md. – A recently retired Town of Berlin employee has been charged with fraud following an investigation. We’re told investigators were recently requested to investigate a fraud involving a recently retired employee for the Town of Berlin. It was learned that Jeffery Fleetwood of Delmar recently retired from his position as Town Administrator and that during a recent audit, discrepancies were discovered involving Fleetwood’s leave balances.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Two Young People Killed In Felton Head-On Collision
Delaware State Police have identified the two victims who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on November 4, 2022, in the Felton area as Marissa Monteverde, 25, of Camden, Delaware, and Mathew Dixon Jr., 17, of Harrington, DE. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal...
Calvert County Sheriff Drops Razors To Raise Money For Girl Critically Injured In Maryland
With the calendar turning from October to November, members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office will be ditching their razors for a good cause. Each year, the sheriff's office participates in “No Shave November,” when Sheriff Mike Evans waives the agency's standard facial hair grooming policies to support a good cause.
WMDT.com
DSP investigating early morning armed robbery at Lewes convenience store
LEWES, Del. – An early morning armed robbery is under investigation in Lewes. According to Delaware State Police, the incident happened just before 6:30 a.m., at the BP Gas Station, located at 17580 Coastal Highway. Further investigation revealed that an unknown male suspect walked into the store and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect allegedly displayed a sharp object and threatened to harm the cashier if he did not comply. When the cashier refused to comply, the suspect then lunged at the cashier, who defended himself with his own knife. The suspect then fled from the store.
WMDT.com
“Two days of magic and creativity:” Inaugural Hoopers Island Chalk Arts Festival makes bold mark, brings awareness to mental health
HOOPERS ISLAND, Md.- “They don’t realize the beauty of an island in Dorchester County. They kind of stop at the Blackwater Refuge or the beautiful Harriet Tubman Museum. If they go just a couple more miles down, they’re going to see so much more art and culture,” The Bungalow Owner Kelly Ellis-Neal said.
WMDT.com
UMES, Salvation Army hold food giveaway
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – The Salvation Army and UMES SGA partnered with alumni for a food giveaway for Campus Community Week. That’s awesome seeing the UMES community helping each other out, especially when food prices are so high right now. We want to hear your good news, just...
Cape Gazette
Crash damages headstones at Conley’s Chapel Cemetery
A crash Oct. 26 damaged gravestones at Conley’s Chapel Cemetery, but church officials are grateful to those who helped put them back together. Louise Finn, cemetery coordinator for Conley’s Chapel, said a Facebook post following the crash alerted a Millsboro company, which helped restore the headstones. “On Friday,...
WBOC
Suspect Sought in Lewes Armed Robbery
LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police are looking for a suspect wanted for holding up a Lewes convenience store at knifepoint early Monday morning. It happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. at the BP located at 17580 Coastal Highway. Police said an unknown male suspect entered the store and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect displayed a sharp object and threatened to harm the cashier if he did not comply. When the cashier refused to comply, the suspect lunged at the victim. The cashier defended himself with his own knife, and the suspect fled from the area in a vehicle. The 68-year-old cashier suffered a small cut to his finger in the altercation.
Ocean City Today
Former Berlin admin. charged with felony forgery, theft
Berlin, MD – Today, the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation (WCBI) announced that charges were filed against former Berlin Town Administrator Jeffrey Fleetwood. Fleetwood is charged with six counts of Forgery of Private Documents, Theft $1,500 to under $25,000, and Theft Scheme $1,500 to under $25,000. During the annual...
