ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

HOW TO WATCH: Upcoming rallies for Senate candidates in the Miami Valley

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ylBHP_0ixnoGFz00

Campaign rallies for the candidates of Ohio’s open Senate seat will be in the Miami Valley in the coming days, both of which you can watch in their entirety on WHIO.com and on the WHIO News App.

>>WATCH LIVE at 6:45 p.m.: Senate candidate Tim Ryan holds campaign rally in Vandalia Thursday

Democratic candidate for Senator Tim Ryan is in Vandalia Thursday night for a “Dayton Workers First Rally” that begins at 6:45 p.m. You can watch the rally in its entirety by clicking this link, or by going to our WHIO News App.

>>RELATED: Tim Ryan to hold ‘Workers First’ rally in Vandalia Thursday

On Monday, Republican candidate JD Vance will also be in Dayton for a final campaign rally before Election Day, where several other GOP candidates and former President Donald Trump will all be in attendance and will speak.

The Vance rally is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. with the first remarks, followed by the Trump address scheduled around 8 p.m. The rally, in its entirety, will also be streamed live on WHIO.com and on the WHIO News App.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Arizona county's plan to hand-count ballots blocked by judge

PHOENIX — (AP) — A judge on Monday blocked a rural Arizona county's plan to conduct a full hand-count of ballots from the current election — a measure requested by Republican officials who expressed unfounded concerns that vote-counting machines are untrustworthy. The ruling from Pima County Superior...
ARIZONA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Fierce fights over US House, LA mayor top California ballot

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Candidates across California knocked on voters’ doors and pleaded for support at rallies in a late-hour campaign push Monday, hoping to sway the outcome in races that will play into control of the U.S. House, determine the next mayor of Los Angeles and test the longstanding Democratic grip on the nation’s most populous state.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WHIO Dayton

How crime came to haunt the Democrats

With Election Day looming, Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Manhattan last Thursday for a campaign stop few Democrats would have thought necessary over the summer, as Kathy Hochul, the incumbent governor of New York, opened a commanding lead over her Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin. In a season full of political uncertainties, at least her tenure in the governor's mansion in Albany seemed secure.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC4 Columbus

What issues matter most to Ohioans on Election Day 2022

The video above is the Sunday, Oct. 30 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall.” COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Former President Bill Clinton’s 1992 campaign manager had a point – at least among Ohio voters – when he coined the phrase, “It’s the economy, stupid.” Since 2016, the number of voters in […]
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

AP sources: Justice Dept. watchdog probing Mass. US attorney

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Justice Department's inspector general has opened an investigation of the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, prompted by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins' appearance at a political fundraiser featuring first lady Jill Biden, The Associated Press has learned. An investigation by the department's internal watchdog...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WHIO Dayton

‘Multiple’ people reportedly injured after crash on US 35 in Dayton

DAYTON — “Multiple” people were reportedly injured after a crash on U.S. 35 Eastbound in Dayton Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to a crash in the area of U.S. 35 EB near James H. McGee Boulevard, according to a social media post from Dayton Police and Fire. The crash was reported around 10:57 a.m., according to initial reports.
DAYTON, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it?

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio lawmakers want to slam the breaks on “hooning,” or reckless driving, putting forward a […] The post What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
100K+
Followers
137K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy