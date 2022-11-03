HOW TO WATCH: Upcoming rallies for Senate candidates in the Miami Valley

Campaign rallies for the candidates of Ohio’s open Senate seat will be in the Miami Valley in the coming days, both of which you can watch in their entirety on WHIO.com and on the WHIO News App.

>>WATCH LIVE at 6:45 p.m.: Senate candidate Tim Ryan holds campaign rally in Vandalia Thursday

Democratic candidate for Senator Tim Ryan is in Vandalia Thursday night for a “Dayton Workers First Rally” that begins at 6:45 p.m. You can watch the rally in its entirety by clicking this link, or by going to our WHIO News App.

On Monday, Republican candidate JD Vance will also be in Dayton for a final campaign rally before Election Day, where several other GOP candidates and former President Donald Trump will all be in attendance and will speak.

The Vance rally is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. with the first remarks, followed by the Trump address scheduled around 8 p.m. The rally, in its entirety, will also be streamed live on WHIO.com and on the WHIO News App.

