Much of San Diego County will receive at least a half an inch of rain this week. The rain comes as parts of San Diego County are in varying degrees of a drought. “A drought is really negative because most wells like mine, if you don’t have that water to recharge the aquifer, well either can go dry or you have a lot less water, so you need that recharge water coming into the ground to supply your well and keep soil moisture,” Hillcrest Farmers Market Manager Mark Larson said.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO