Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Backstage Reaction to Crown Jewel, WWE Officials Pleased With Logan Paul and Omos
During the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, Logan Paul challenged to Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns successfully defended his championship by pinning his opponent following a Superman Punch and a spear. Omos was defeated by Braun Strowman in a singles match thanks to Strowman’s power...
PWMania
Video: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character Following His WWE Crown Jewel Segment
Bray Wyatt made a live appearance on Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. He continued his storyline, and there are many unanswered questions. Uncle Howdy reappeared, and the lights went out once more. Wyatt exited through the crowd after the segment, but despite the fact that his segment ended on a...
PWMania
Triple H “Has an Idea” on Who Will End Roman Reigns’ WWE Title Reign
Roman Reigns was able to successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE. As PWMania.com previously reported, the general consensus is that Reigns will retain his championship through the build-up to WrestleMania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com reports,...
PWMania
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW (10/31/22) – American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX – 8,505 sold. AEW Dynamite (11/2/22) – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD – 2,732 sold. AEW Rampage (11/4/22) – Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ – 2,689 sold.
PWMania
Jim Cornette Believes the Return of Several Released WWE Stars is “Triple H’s Mistake”
On his show “The Jim Cornette Experience,” Jim Cornette shared his opinions and perspectives on a variety of topics. During the podcast, Cornette mentioned that he thought Triple H was wrong to bring back Hit Row:. “This is Triple H’s mistake. He was trying to bring back all...
PWMania
Backstage News on Jake Paul’s WWE Future Following Crown Jewel
Following his involvement in the main event of this year’s WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, where Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, fans have speculated on whether Jake could do more in the WWE. When The Usos got involved in the match, Jake...
PWMania
Former WWE Manager Claims Vince McMahon Stopped Caring Towards End of His Tenure
In the beginning of this year, Vince McMahon stepped down from his positions as Chairman and CEO of WWE in the midst of allegations of misconduct against him. On a recent episode of Sportskeeda’s Smack Talk podcast, wrestling veteran and former WWE manager Dutch Mantell discussed the changes. He gave the impression that he didn’t believe McMahon cared about anything by the time he finished his term as Chairman.
PWMania
WWE’s Original Plan for Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley’s Third Match
At the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event from Saudi Arabia, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley faced off for the second time in the ring. Lesnar pushed Lashley off the turnbuckle and landed on Lashley for the pinfall win. This annoyed Lashley, who attacked Lesnar and put him back in The Hurt Lock after the match.
PWMania
WWE Officials Believe NXT Star Could Become the “Next Sasha Banks”
With Triple H’s support, who is in charge of the WWE’s creative, Cora Jade seems to have a bright future. Jade joined NXT last year and was pushed as a babyface star before attacking Roxanne Perez and turning heel. It was revealed by WrestleVotes during a conversation with...
PWMania
Former WWE Announcer Reveals Who Could Drink ‘Almost’ as Much as Andre the Giant
Andre the Giant was well-known for his great accomplishments in the ring, but he was also well-known for some of the things he was capable of doing outside of the ring, particularly when it came to drinking. Hulk Hogan, one of his most fierce opponents, asserted that the first person...
PWMania
Nick Jackson Makes His First Public Appearance Following AEW All Out (Video)
The Young Bucks have been quiet since the AEW All Out weekend as the investigation into the events following the media scrum has concluded. There has been no public word from Matt or Nick Jackson, but Nick Jackson made his first public appearance last night at a Los Angeles Clippers game.
PWMania
What Crown Jewel Said About WWE
Amid reports of a potential threat from Iran, the WWE was full steam ahead for its propaganda tour and most lucrative event in Saudi Arabia this weekend for Crown Jewel. While the controversy persisted, many wondered if the mega cash that the government pays for these tours would be worth the money. In the past, names like Goldberg, The Undertaker, Shawn Micheals, and others made the trip for the almighty dollar, making millions for just one match in the process. Granted, there’s a certain level of sleaze with these shows because essentially, any moral compass an individual might have is ignored for a specific amount of cash. On the other hand, you can’t be surprised when the pro wrestling business doesn’t have standards, and the entire point of the industry is to make money.
PWMania
Ricky Starks Reveals Lofty Goals For His Future In AEW
Ricky Starks recently spoke with the Asylum Wrestling Store for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, “Absolute” spoke about his lack of interest in pursuing further work in AEW’s tag-team division after his partnership with Powerhouse Hobbs broke up. He also claimed to have his sights set on every singles title in the company.
PWMania
Final Card for Today’s WWE Crown Jewel
The 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will air later today. We will have live coverage of Crown Jewel beginning at 11 a.m. ET with the one-hour Kickoff pre-show. Today’s card is as follows:. Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match. Logan Paul...
PWMania
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * In-ring promo with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, leading to...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/7/22)
WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, following Saturday’s Crown Jewel. As of this writing, WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s RAW, but the show will feature Crown Jewel fallout, including new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL.
PWMania
Exclusive: Al Snow Opens Up About WWE Shifting Into Triple H’s Vision, His New Comic Book, AEW’s Issues
Wrestling veteran and former WWE Superstar Al Snow recently joined PWMania.com’s T.J. Stephens for an exclusive interview. Snow discussed his upcoming comic book, WWE shifting into Triple H’s vision, his wrestling school, doign stand-up comedy, AEW’s issues, and much more. Below is the complete PWMania.com interview with...
PWMania
Nikki Cross Crowned New WWE 24/7 Champion and Disposes Title (Video)
A new champion has been crowned in the return of the WWE 24/7 Championship. The new Nikki Cross challenged Dana Brooke for the 24/7 Championship this week on WWE RAW. In a competitive match, Cross won the title in under five minutes. Cross recently made a comeback, dropped the superhero...
PWMania
Uncle Howdy Sends Bray Wyatt a Message at WWE Crown Jewel (Video)
Bray Wyatt made a live appearance at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Bray mentioned that he came from a wealthy family and that wanting to be great wasn’t enough because he wanted to be greater than all of them. Bray claimed that when he wore the mask, he...
PWMania
Billy Corgan Comments on If He’s Interested In Bringing CM Punk to NWA
Billy Corgan recently spoke with Steve Fall of Ten Count for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Corgan was asked if he would be interested in bringing CM Punk into the NWA:. “I know him personally and I haven’t talked wrestling with him for years,...
Comments / 0