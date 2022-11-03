BLOOMSBURG, PA – Bucktail’s football game at Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech Saturday was a loss, but Buck fans are hopeful the season-ender against the Rams was the next step in a turn-around in the football program’s fortunes. Bucktail went winless in 2021 but under first-year head coach Frank Sutliff finished 2-7 this year and was competitive in most games. And with only one senior on the squad and all the skill position personnel returning next season, further improvement would appear at hand in 2023.

