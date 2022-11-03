Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therecord-online.com
Strickland crowned champion; LH Men’s Wrestling opens season at Princeton Open
PRINCETON, N.J. – The Lock Haven men’s wrestling team opened the 2022-23 season on Sunday at the Princeton Open, and six Bald Eagles placed, including one champion. Gable Strickland (Benton, Pa./Benton) topped the field at 133-pounds, behind a 4-0 day and a major decision victory over Hofstra’s Joe Sparracio, 11-2, in the championship bout.
therecord-online.com
LHU: Hines cracks top-10, leads Men’s Cross Country to 5th place finish at PSAC Championships
MANSFIELD, PA – Chris Hine (Plains, Pa./Holy Redeemer) ran to All-Conference status and led the way today for the Lock Haven University men’s cross country team at 2022 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Championship, hosted by Mansfield University at the Lamb’s Creek Recreation Area Course in Tioga County.
therecord-online.com
Shufeldt and Stem claim titles as LH Women’s Wrestling opens season in style
PRINCETON, N.J. – The Lock Haven women’s wrestling team crowned two individual champions and opened the 2022-23 season and a new era under head coach Matt Lackey with flair at the Princeton Open on Sunday. A pair of freshmen competing for the first time as Bald Eagles both...
therecord-online.com
CM’s Wolfe with solid showing at state cross country meet
HERSHEY, PA – Central Mountain senior Abbey Wolfe competed at the 2022 PIAA AAA XC State Championships on Saturday in Hershey. Abbey finished 89th out of 233 girls in a time of 21:15.40. She improved her time from over one minute from last year’s state championships. Afterwards, Coach...
therecord-online.com
LHU:Volleyball closes 2022 regular season at East Stroudsburg
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA – The Lock Haven volleyball team (1-24, 1-13 PSAC East) finished off the regular season with a road match at East Stroudsburg University (14-13, 8-6 PSAC East) in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division action, which saw the Warriors defend their court, winning the match, 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-10).
therecord-online.com
LH Football celebrates Senior Day against Shippensburg, falls 44-7
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven football team (1-9, 0-7 PSAC East) hosted Shippensburg University (4-6, 3-4 PSAC East) on Saturday afternoon in the Bald Eagles final home contest of 2022. The Raiders took the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division contest, 44-7. Prior to kickoff, the Bald Eagles honored the Senior Class of 2022: Austin Barber (Johnstown, Pa./Greater Johnstown), Justin White (Philadelphia/Ben Franklin), Easton Turner (Ashburn, Va./Stone Bridge (Assumption)) and Thomas KaiKai (Philadelphia/Lenape).
therecord-online.com
Bucks drop road contest to CMVT, 32-8
BLOOMSBURG, PA – Bucktail’s football game at Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech Saturday was a loss, but Buck fans are hopeful the season-ender against the Rams was the next step in a turn-around in the football program’s fortunes. Bucktail went winless in 2021 but under first-year head coach Frank Sutliff finished 2-7 this year and was competitive in most games. And with only one senior on the squad and all the skill position personnel returning next season, further improvement would appear at hand in 2023.
therecord-online.com
Nittany Lions overwhelm the Hoosiers, 45-14
BLOOMINGTON, IND – The No. 15/16/16 Penn State football team (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) defeated the Indiana Hoosiers (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten), 45-14, Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The game featured a complementary effort on both sides of the ball with the offense racking up 483 total yards and...
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven University Foundation celebrates donor generosity and student success with annual Scholarship Brunch
LOCK HAVEN, PA – More than 130 donors and scholarship recipients recently attended the Lock Haven University Foundation’s ninth annual James C. Reeser Scholarship Brunch. The brunch is an annual celebration of donor generosity and student success at Commonwealth University-Lock Haven. The event provides donors the chance to...
therecord-online.com
Four dead in Lycoming County shooting incident
UNITYVILLE, PA – State police continue to investigate a mass shooting incident near the Lycoming – Columbia County line Saturday morning. Police from the Bloomsburg and Montoursville barracks responded to the call of a woman being shot. Troopers from Bloomsburg were first on the scene and said they...
therecord-online.com
Pine Creek Township Police “Operation Christmas Program” signups start Nov. 4
PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA -The Pine Creek Township Police Department will be accepting families for their “Operation Christmas” program, a help fund designed to provide Christmas gifts to families in need in the Avis Borough, Dunnstable Township, Wayne Township, and Pine Creek Township areas. Application forms can be...
therecord-online.com
Charles J. “Bud” Hallberg
Charles J. “Bud” Hallberg, 91, of Renovo, died Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Bucktail Medical Center, Renovo. He was born in Renovo on February 22, 1931 and was the son of the late Gustauv A. and Anna B. (Schell) Hallberg. He served his country proudly in the United...
therecord-online.com
Police release identities of victims in Saturday morning Lycoming County shooting spree
UNITYVILLE – Four people are dead after a Saturday morning shooting spree in eastern Lycoming County. It ended when state police returned fire and killed the man responsible, they say, for murdering his wife, his sister, and a friend. Police identified the assailant as Brian Taylor. They said Sunday...
therecord-online.com
LH city council nixes Housing Coalition scaled back Dickey School housing plan
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Lock Haven City Council, on a 4-3 vote Monday night, effectively all but killed off a Clinton County Housing Coalition proposal to acquire the old Dickey Elementary School on S. Fairview Street and convert it to housing units. The Coalition came before council with a revised proposal, 11 units of housing with 25 on-site parking spaces.
Comments / 0