ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Scooter's Coffee relocates headquarters to northwest Omaha

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LiNw7_0ixnnqd000

Scooter’s Coffee announced Thursday it has relocated its Omaha headquarters with the goal of enhancing collaboration and innovation.

The coffee shop is fast approaching 1,000 stores by 2024.

The new headquarters is located on the fourth floor of 11808 Miracle Hills Drive.

“As Scooter’s Coffee continues its commitment to intentional growth, it’s critical to keep our core values of integrity, love, humility and courage at the heart of what we do,” said Mikala Friedrich, Vice President of Human Resources at Scooter’s Coffee. “Collaboration, connections and our working relationships form a foundation of trust that inspires our employees to thrive, innovate and propel Scooter’s Coffee forward.”

Scooter’s Coffee’s former headquarters on Sapp Brothers Drive will still be open to support the Harvest Roasting section of the company.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Underground pedestrian tunnel in Omaha adds extra security

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A well-traveled underground passageway in Omaha has added extra security after a recent string of crime. Called the “Dodge Street Subway,” the tunnel is located at 51st and Dodge Streets. “We use it all the time,” said Dundee resident Lisa Corbin. “Everyone in the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Portion of Omaha’s Dodge Street to have lane closure for one year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha drivers can expect to see several lane closures, including one affecting a portion of Dodge Street. According to Omaha Public Works, there will be several lane closures on different streets beginning Monday at 9 a.m. Dodge Street between North 38th Avenue and North 40th Street...
OMAHA, NE
Midlands Business Journal

Lockwood Development’s New Little King Location Opens in Omaha

After acquiring the Little King franchise operation in 2021, Lockwood Development is announcing that the firm’s first Omaha Little King store will open to the public on November 1, with a Grand Opening featuring the Creighton Volleyball team scheduled for Saturday, November 5. The store, located at 8602 West...
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Woman, 20, fatally shot in Omaha's Benson neighborhood

Omaha police have identified the 20-year-old Omaha woman fatally shot early Sunday in the Benson neighborhood. DaeTiauna Kellogg was found suffering from gunshot wounds about 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 49th Avenue and Miami Street. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition and later died. Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
etxview.com

Lincoln's Mill to open first Omaha coffee shop

The Mill Coffee & Tea is expanding outside Lincoln for the first time and also adding a new feature. The Lincoln-based company has announced plans for a location in a newly renovated 1920s Art Deco building at 31st and Leavenworth streets in midtown Omaha. The coffee shop, which is slated to open next month, also will be the first Mill with a drive-thru.
OMAHA, NE
a-z-animals.com

Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha

Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha. There’s plenty of aggression, speed, and power in the gorilla confrontation in this video but there’s also a surprising amount of elegance and style about it too! There is clearly an issue between these two huge silverbacks, but, as startling as the fight is, you cannot help but admire how sure-footed and nimble these huge creatures are as they chase each other around the enclosure. They cross narrow bridges and climb up and down rocks with the skill of an accomplished gymnast.
OMAHA, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Walmart hosts grand reopening celebration in Nebraska City

After several months of being “under construction,” the Nebraska City Walmart Supercenter hosted a grand reopening celebration on Friday, Oct. 28. The event kicked off with a performance by the Nebraska City High School band, who played a variety of music, from “Thriller” to “Sweet Caroline.”
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One in hospital after Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man is in the hospital after a reported shooting. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of 47th Ave. and Cuming St. around 12:40 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. According to authorities, they did not find a victim when they...
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy