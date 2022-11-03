ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

These are the most bed bug-infested buildings in NYC: report

By Mary K. Jacob
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lEQsY_0ixnno6m00

Good night, sleep tight, don’t let the bed bugs bite — unless your building has an infestation.

No New Yorker wants to think about bed bugs — heck, New Yorkers don’t even dare speak their name. And if your skin doesn’t feel itchy yet, a new third-quarter study is out from the no-fee rental listings portal Rent Betta to show the city’s worst bed bug-infested buildings, or at least the ones known to be alleged creepy-crawler hotbeds between the months of July and September.

Among the report’s findings, the top three alleged offenders during that span of time are all located in Brooklyn.

To claim the title of one of the worst-infested buildings, Rent Betta determined whether a property had 10 or more units — all of which reported bed bug infestations to New York City’s office of Housing Preservation & Development.

Most buildings immediately take action to treat all units and report no re-infestations. By law, a building must hire an exterminator at no cost to the tenant.

But there are other landlords who ignore the situation or let the problem drag on, their residents charge.

“I had bed bugs in an apartment in Queens, and it took two months of fumigating the place to get rid of them,” Ze Xu, who now lives on the Upper West Side, told The Post. “I’m glad there’s an easy way to see if a building has a history of bed bugs.”

In the third quarter of 2022, there were 13 buildings around town where every unit reported bed bugs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rUG7k_0ixnno6m00
A look at the findings.
Rent Betta / NY Post composite

Of the 13, the building that earned the title of the city’s most infested building goes to 944 42nd St. in Brooklyn’s Borough Park neighborhood, where all 42 of their units reported bed bugs. What’s more, none of the building’s units were reported as treated, with the study showing a 100% infestation for that building.

There are currently no active listings there, and a two-bedroom apartment was last listed for $2,100 per month in July.

Up next, a 37-unit rental building in East Flatbush located at 948 Clarkson Ave. There are no active listings there either, but all 37 units reported infestations, which Rent Betta says remain untreated. Meanwhile, No. 3 on the list, 8609 Bay 16th St. in Brooklyn, had all of its 33 units treated for bed bugs, the report adds.

The Post has reached out to all 13 of the building units for comment.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brickunderground.com

How to find a rent-stabilized apartment in NYC

Finding a rent-stabilized apartment in New York City can be life changing and here’s why: You get automatic lease renewals and your rent increases are capped by the Rent Guidelines Board, typically 5 percent a year or lower. But even though there are one million rent-stabilized apartments in NYC, they can be difficult to find—unless you know where to look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn worker, 25, found dying inside iconic Williamsburg social club Toñitas

A 25-year-old worker was found dying inside legendary Brooklyn social club Toñitas, police said Monday. Police responding to a 911 call discovered Mario Xo-Pop bruised with cuts on his back and hip inside the lively watering hole also known as Caribbean Social Club in Williamsburg about 9:45 p.m. Sunday. Medics rushed Xo-Pop to Woodhull Hospital, but he could not be saved. Local residents and ...
BROOKLYN, NY
stupiddope.com

How to Get The Best Weed in Brooklyn

Smoking weed in Brooklyn is legal, and you can find it everywhere you go. Because of the current weed laws in Brooklyn, it is imperative that you know how to get the best weed in the city in a safe manner. You can rest assured that if you decide to go with delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in Brooklyn if you follow these two very easy steps to make it happen.
BROOKLYN, NY
multihousingnews.com

Affordable Housing Project Unveiled in Brooklyn

Breaking Ground has redeveloped a former hotel into a residential property with on-site supportive services. Supportive housing developer Breaking Ground has completed 90 Sands, a conversion of a one-time Jehovah’s Witnesses hotel into an affordable and supportive apartment community in Brooklyn’s Dumbo section. The building offers 491 units, of which 185 are affordable to a broad array of New York City residents ranging from extremely low- to moderate-income households, 305 will house formerly homeless people, and one unit is reserved for an on-site building superintendent.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Two robbed at knifepoint at 42nd Street subway station in Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY – For many years, Times Square has been one of the safest places in New York City. That has changed. Crime, stabbings, assaults and robberies are on the rise in the heart of the Big Apple. On Tuesday, two people were robbed at knifepoint inside the usually busy subway station at 8th Avenue and 42nd Street. According to police, at around 4:40 am, two suspects approached the two passengers and robbed them at knifepoint. The NYPD Midtown South precinct is investigating. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Two robbed at knifepoint at 42nd Street subway station in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Female Bronx worker robbed at gunpoint

NEW YORK, NY – A woman working inside a business at West 183rd Street in the Bronx was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday. The New York City Police Department is now seeking to identify a suspect wanted for the armed robbery. According to police, at around 9:25 am, a single black male walked into the business and approached the 28-year-old female employee and pointed his gun at her. He demanded her money, then robbed her of cash and a cell phone before fleeing. At this time no arrests have been made. The post Female Bronx worker robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
6sqft

2,600 supportive housing units in NYC remain vacant despite new developments

The city has delivered on its promise to create more housing for homeless and mentally ill New Yorkers but has had trouble actually filling the units, according to a new report. Data released by the city last week obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request showed that 2,600 supportive housing units are still vacant despite New York City’s urgent housing crisis and despite Mayor Eric Adams’ pledge to streamline the application process for these apartments, as first reported by the New York Times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Subway rider stabbed on 4 train in the Bronx

NEW YORK - There was more violence on the subway late Sunday night. Police said around 9 p.m. in the Bronx, a passenger riding a 4 train noticed a man bothering a woman. When he tried to intervene, he was stabbed in the elbow. Officers arriving at the 149th Street and Grand Concourse station managed to arrest the 42-year-old suspect and recovered a knife.The 54-year-old victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition. 
BRONX, NY
Bridget Mulroy

Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes

I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.
PLAINVIEW, NY
Daily News

Two women wounded in Harlem shooting, NYPD says

Two women were shot and wounded during a late-night clash in Harlem, police said Saturday. The women were standing on W. 143rd St. near Adam Clayton Powell Blvd. outside NYCHA’s Samuel Houses about 11 p.m. Friday when a group of men in ski masks opened fire from across the street. One woman, 35, was shot in the left shoulder, cops said. The second woman, 19, was shot four times in the arm and ...
MANHATTAN, NY
chainstoreage.com

Most ‘interesting store in the world’ opens in Brooklyn

Showfields has unveiled a new retail concept in New York City. The lifestyle retailer’s new House of Showfields format is located in the the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. The 11,560-sq.-ft. store is designed as a six-room home, with each of the rooms displaying product in a room-appropriate location. Showfields...
BROOKLYN, NY
Thrillist

These 10 NYC Neighborhoods Are the Best for Apartment Hunters Right Now

The last year in NYC real estate has been a nightmare, with everything from rent-stabilized apartments to high-end condos seeing skyrocketing prices. But with rising interest rates upending the housing market, things are finally starting to cool off, especially in a few neighborhoods. A new StreetEasy report analyzes NYC neighborhoods...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Transportation Today News

New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures

As Daylight Savings Time ends, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the city will return to its annual “Dusk and Darkness” traffic enforcement measures to keep pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users safe during the evenings. The Dusk and Darkness campaign begins with the end of daylight savings time on Nov. 6. This year, […] The post New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures appeared first on Transportation Today.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] New York City's Underwater Highway Explained

A tunnel between Brooklyn and the Battery in Lower Manhattan was one of several traffic-relief projects in the late 1930s conceived by Mayor Fiorello H. La Guardia to remedy vehicular congestion on New York City’s existing thoroughfares. Extending just over 9,000 feet, the tunnel is the longest continuous underwater road in North America. Upon its construction, it has been featured in popular movies, served an essential purpose in one of the city’s darkest days, and was even the cause of some destruction. This New York City tunnel has been a part of many historic moments.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
60K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy