ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDM-TV

LISD two-day closure of campuses due to "recent spike in several illnesses"

LUMBERTON — Lumberton ISD has sent emails to the families of LISD students regarding the two-day closure of campuses due to "recent spike in several illnesses." LISD will close its campuses on Monday and Tuesday, November 7 and 8 to allow for deep cleaning and sanitization by the custodial staff, according to an advisory sent to LISD parents.
LUMBERTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Texas Roadhouse officially opens Beaumont location

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Beaumont's first Texas Roadhouse is now open. Texas Roadhouse, located at 6165 U.S. 69 in Beaumont, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday at 2 p.m., then officially opened its doors to customers at 4 p.m. Managing Partner Steve...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Beaumont man accused of running illegal game room in Polk County

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says a Beaumont man has been arrested and is accused of running an illegal game room in Polk County. PolkCountyToday.com is reporting that officers have arrested 29-year-old Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty and he’s been charged with;. ~ Possession of a Gambling Device, Equipment, or...
POLK COUNTY, TX
mysoutex.com

Davis inducted into LU Hall of Honor

Sinton resident Donald Davis was one of five Lamar University alumni athletes to be inducted into the university’s Cardinal Hall of Honor Saturday, Oct. 22, during the Beaumont school’s 42nd induction ceremony. The event was held at 10 a.m. in the Setzer Center Ballroom in Beaumont. That afternoon,...
BEAUMONT, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Head-on collision in Lacassine claims life of Texas woman

A Texas woman was killed Friday and a 3-year-old seriously injured Friday as the result of a head-on crash on Interstate 10 in Jeff Davis Parish. The fatal crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit, according to State Police. The crash claimed the life of...
ORANGE, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 4, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 4, 2022. Matthew Jay Bennett, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice. Cord Michal Richardson, 36, Lake Charles: Simple battery; home invasion; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000. Joshua Jamal Cole,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
MySanAntonio

Sidnee Lewis named Director of Finance and Administration for Beaumont Chamber

Sidnee Lewis has joined the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce as its Director of Finance and Administration as of Nov. 1. Paul A. Robbins of San Augustine has been appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott as District Attorney of the First Judicial District in Sabine and San Augustine Counties for a term set to expire Dec. 31, 2024 or until his successor is duly elected and qualified.
BEAUMONT, TX
beaumontcvb.com

Top 5 Things to Do for Seniors

From getting outdoors to grabbing a bite at a local eatery, or catching a show, Beaumont offers a number of options for Seniors to get out in the community and enjoy the area. In Beaumont, we have no shortage of fun things to do. With a rich history and interesting aspects of the area, our museums offer a plethora of information that the local community and visitors can both enjoy. Visit historical homes including the McFaddin-Ward House, John Jay French Museum, and Chambers House, offering varying time frames, family classes, and interesting stories that go with each. The Art Museum of Southeast Texas and Dishman Art Museum offer exhibitions of world-class artists. The Texas Energy Museum, Fire Museum of Texas, and Spindletop - Gladys City showcase unique aspects of the area and state.
BEAUMONT, TX
East Texas News

Wagner arraigned for teen's death

Roy Grant Wagner, 41 of The Woodlands, was arraigned Tuesday in the 258th District Court before visiting Judge Larry Standley of Harris County. Wagner was indicted by a Polk County grand jury in September for the felony charges of murder, manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid (fatality collision) stemming from the Sept. 24, 2021 crash on FM 350 South which took the life of 18-year-old Livingston High School Senior Cole Overstreet.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Head-On Crash on I-10 in Louisiana Claims Life of Texas Driver After Truck Jumped the Median

Head-On Crash on I-10 in Louisiana Claims Life of Texas Driver After Truck Jumped the Median. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 5, 2022, that on November 4, 2022, soon after 6:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit (LA Hwy 101) in Jefferson Davis Parish. Gay Dale Ferguson, 61, of Orange, Texas, was killed in the crash.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont local news

 https://www.12newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy