Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Beaumont City Council, BISD Board members brainstorm how to tackle safety, violence issues in schools
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City Council and the Beaumont Independent School District School Board held a meeting together Monday to brainstorm solutions to the challenges facing the city's youth. The groups met at the Beaumont Event Centre with the primary focus being violence in the city and in schools.
KFDM-TV
LISD two-day closure of campuses due to "recent spike in several illnesses"
LUMBERTON — Lumberton ISD has sent emails to the families of LISD students regarding the two-day closure of campuses due to "recent spike in several illnesses." LISD will close its campuses on Monday and Tuesday, November 7 and 8 to allow for deep cleaning and sanitization by the custodial staff, according to an advisory sent to LISD parents.
MySanAntonio
Texas Roadhouse officially opens Beaumont location
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Beaumont's first Texas Roadhouse is now open. Texas Roadhouse, located at 6165 U.S. 69 in Beaumont, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday at 2 p.m., then officially opened its doors to customers at 4 p.m. Managing Partner Steve...
Employees at Chick-fil-A in Orange holding benefit after body of beloved co-worker was found in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Friends and co-workers of a Beaumont mother are working to raise money to help with funeral expenses after her ex-boyfriend led investigators to her body Saturday. On Friday, officials issued a CLEAR alert for Marilu Lopez-Berrios. She had last been seen on Wednesday, November 2, 2022,...
10 Lamar University students to be featured in award-winning series 'The College Tour'
BEAUMONT, Texas — Ten students from Lamar University will star in an award-winning series streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Stephanie Barron, Jay Fields, Antonio Lopez Maldonado, Allaina Melancon, Alexis Miller, Zaid Mohammed, Jacob Murphy, Hannah Norwood, Landon Richard, and Emily Smith will star in the next episode of “The College Tour.”
False gunfire report triggers brief lockdown Wednesday morning at Memorial High School
BEAUMONT, Texas — If you saw police cars and ambulances outside Memorial High School or got an alarming text from your student there this morning there's no reason to worry. The campus was put on a brief lockdown Wednesday morning due to a false report of gunfire. The Port...
kjas.com
Beaumont man accused of running illegal game room in Polk County
The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says a Beaumont man has been arrested and is accused of running an illegal game room in Polk County. PolkCountyToday.com is reporting that officers have arrested 29-year-old Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty and he’s been charged with;. ~ Possession of a Gambling Device, Equipment, or...
mysoutex.com
Davis inducted into LU Hall of Honor
Sinton resident Donald Davis was one of five Lamar University alumni athletes to be inducted into the university’s Cardinal Hall of Honor Saturday, Oct. 22, during the Beaumont school’s 42nd induction ceremony. The event was held at 10 a.m. in the Setzer Center Ballroom in Beaumont. That afternoon,...
Southeast Texans test their luck, hoping to claim $1.9B prize from Monday's Powerball drawing
SOUR LAKE, Texas — Southeast Texans are testing their luck Monday, hoping to claim a big prize from the Powerball drawing. Monday night’s estimated $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot and will keep growing until someone finally wins the prize.
Outage leaves more than 4K Entergy customers in parts of Jefferson County without power
NEDERLAND, Texas — More than 4,000 Jefferson County Entergy customers in parts of Nederland and Port Neches could be without power for a few hours due to an outage. At least one transformer blew and a power line is down, according to a Port Neches Police Department release. No fire has been reported.
KFDM-TV
BPD returns to field off Broussard to investigate after ex-boyfriend leads them to body
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police officers returned Sunday afternoon to a field off Broussard Road to continue their investigation after a man led them to his ex-girlfriend's body Saturday night. Police say Jose Lopez, 37, of Beaumont, confessed to killing Marilu Lopez-Berrios, 39, of Beaumont. Justice of the Peace Ben...
Lake Charles American Press
Head-on collision in Lacassine claims life of Texas woman
A Texas woman was killed Friday and a 3-year-old seriously injured Friday as the result of a head-on crash on Interstate 10 in Jeff Davis Parish. The fatal crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit, according to State Police. The crash claimed the life of...
Nederland ISD to receive $54K worth of STEMscope kits from Beaumont Children's Museum, Indorama Ventures
NEDERLAND, Texas — Some Nederland Independent School District students will have a new and enhanced way to learn thanks to a generous donation. Nederland ISD is set to receive $54,000 in STEMscope kits from the Beaumont Children’s Museum and Indorama Ventures. The donation will be presented Tuesday at...
Mom now says investigators 'evaluating bullet wound' in body of Lumberton man who died in 2018
LUMBERTON, Texas — The mother of a Lumberton man, whose 2018 death was ruled a drowning, is now saying forensic investigators are currently investigating a possible bullet wound on his body. Kolby Kulhanek's mother, Susan Kulhanek and other family members watched Tuesday morning at Old Hardin Cemetery near Kountze...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 4, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 4, 2022. Matthew Jay Bennett, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice. Cord Michal Richardson, 36, Lake Charles: Simple battery; home invasion; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000. Joshua Jamal Cole,...
Sentencing phase for former Beaumont ISD electrical contractor could begin soon
BEAUMONT, Texas — A sentencing phase is just days away after the state's highest court upheld the guilty sentence of a former Beaumont Independent School District electrical contractor. Calvin Gary Walker was found guilty of felony fraud in September 2019. Walker's electric company was contracted for electrician services for...
MySanAntonio
Sidnee Lewis named Director of Finance and Administration for Beaumont Chamber
Sidnee Lewis has joined the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce as its Director of Finance and Administration as of Nov. 1. Paul A. Robbins of San Augustine has been appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott as District Attorney of the First Judicial District in Sabine and San Augustine Counties for a term set to expire Dec. 31, 2024 or until his successor is duly elected and qualified.
beaumontcvb.com
Top 5 Things to Do for Seniors
From getting outdoors to grabbing a bite at a local eatery, or catching a show, Beaumont offers a number of options for Seniors to get out in the community and enjoy the area. In Beaumont, we have no shortage of fun things to do. With a rich history and interesting aspects of the area, our museums offer a plethora of information that the local community and visitors can both enjoy. Visit historical homes including the McFaddin-Ward House, John Jay French Museum, and Chambers House, offering varying time frames, family classes, and interesting stories that go with each. The Art Museum of Southeast Texas and Dishman Art Museum offer exhibitions of world-class artists. The Texas Energy Museum, Fire Museum of Texas, and Spindletop - Gladys City showcase unique aspects of the area and state.
East Texas News
Wagner arraigned for teen's death
Roy Grant Wagner, 41 of The Woodlands, was arraigned Tuesday in the 258th District Court before visiting Judge Larry Standley of Harris County. Wagner was indicted by a Polk County grand jury in September for the felony charges of murder, manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid (fatality collision) stemming from the Sept. 24, 2021 crash on FM 350 South which took the life of 18-year-old Livingston High School Senior Cole Overstreet.
Head-On Crash on I-10 in Louisiana Claims Life of Texas Driver After Truck Jumped the Median
Head-On Crash on I-10 in Louisiana Claims Life of Texas Driver After Truck Jumped the Median. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 5, 2022, that on November 4, 2022, soon after 6:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit (LA Hwy 101) in Jefferson Davis Parish. Gay Dale Ferguson, 61, of Orange, Texas, was killed in the crash.
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
Comments / 1