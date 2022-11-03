From getting outdoors to grabbing a bite at a local eatery, or catching a show, Beaumont offers a number of options for Seniors to get out in the community and enjoy the area. In Beaumont, we have no shortage of fun things to do. With a rich history and interesting aspects of the area, our museums offer a plethora of information that the local community and visitors can both enjoy. Visit historical homes including the McFaddin-Ward House, John Jay French Museum, and Chambers House, offering varying time frames, family classes, and interesting stories that go with each. The Art Museum of Southeast Texas and Dishman Art Museum offer exhibitions of world-class artists. The Texas Energy Museum, Fire Museum of Texas, and Spindletop - Gladys City showcase unique aspects of the area and state.

