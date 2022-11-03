Read full article on original website
Related
Autoweek.com
How Joey Logano Captured His Second NASCAR Cup Championship
Joey Logano led five times for 187 of the 312 laps in beating teammate Ryan Blaney, Championship 4 contender Ross Chastain, Chase Briscoe, and former champion Kevin Harvick. It was a somber day in NASCAR as Joe Gibbs Racing announced shortly before the start of Sunday's race that team co-owner Coy Gibbs, the 49-year-old son of Joe Gibbs and father of newly crowned Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs, had died in his sleep overnight.
Autoweek.com
Finally! Zane Smith Wins NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship in Overtime
Zane Smith held off defending champion Ben Rhodes by .236 seconds at the end of a wild final two laps of Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150,. For the final restart, Smith chose to line up behind fellow Championship 4 qualifier Rhodes, rather than to his outside. From that position,...
Autoweek.com
Jimmie Johnson Credits Chip Ganassi for Helping Light Team Ownership Fire
Jimmie Johnson is testing the ownership waters with Petty GMS Racing, but he's not closing the book on driving. Johnson plans to race a limited NASCAR Cup schedule in 2023 that will include the Daytona 500. The seven-time NASCAR Cup champion is leaving the door open for other racing disciplines...
Autoweek.com
Apologetic Ty Gibbs Ends Dominant Playoff Run with NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
Ty Gibbs is the fourth Xfinity champion for his grandfather Joe Gibbs' team, after Kyle Busch in 2009, Daniel Suarez in 2016, and Daniel Hemric last year. After the win, Gibbs didn’t let a moment pass without apologizing for wrecking teammate Brandon Jones en route to winning at Martinsville last weekend.
Autoweek.com
Don't Blame Shenanigans for NASCAR's Uncanny 8-Year Streak at Championship 4
NASCAR's Championship 4 format calls for the highest finishing driver among the Championship 4 qualifiers at the season finale to be crowned champion. That means the series champion could finish first, 10th, 20th or even 33rd this week at Phoenix, so long as the other three qualifiers finish behind him.
Comments / 0