ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Autoweek.com

How Joey Logano Captured His Second NASCAR Cup Championship

Joey Logano led five times for 187 of the 312 laps in beating teammate Ryan Blaney, Championship 4 contender Ross Chastain, Chase Briscoe, and former champion Kevin Harvick. It was a somber day in NASCAR as Joe Gibbs Racing announced shortly before the start of Sunday's race that team co-owner Coy Gibbs, the 49-year-old son of Joe Gibbs and father of newly crowned Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs, had died in his sleep overnight.
Autoweek.com

Jimmie Johnson Credits Chip Ganassi for Helping Light Team Ownership Fire

Jimmie Johnson is testing the ownership waters with Petty GMS Racing, but he's not closing the book on driving. Johnson plans to race a limited NASCAR Cup schedule in 2023 that will include the Daytona 500. The seven-time NASCAR Cup champion is leaving the door open for other racing disciplines...
Autoweek.com

Apologetic Ty Gibbs Ends Dominant Playoff Run with NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

Ty Gibbs is the fourth Xfinity champion for his grandfather Joe Gibbs' team, after Kyle Busch in 2009, Daniel Suarez in 2016, and Daniel Hemric last year. After the win, Gibbs didn’t let a moment pass without apologizing for wrecking teammate Brandon Jones en route to winning at Martinsville last weekend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy