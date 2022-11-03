ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

VHSL releases first-round playoff football pairings

The Virginia High School League announced Sunday the first-round pairings for the regional football playoff. Below are the local first-round matchups: All games begin Friday, 7 p.m. Class 6 Region B. No. 8 Gar-Field (5-5) at No. 1 Freedom-Woodbridge (10-0) No. 7 Colonial Forge (5-5) at No. 2 Battlefield (10-0)
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Langley, Madison football teams win district titles

With victories in their final regular-season games the night of Nov. 4, the Langley Saxons and Madison Warhawks clinched outright league football championships. The Concorde District crown was the third straight for Madison (7-3, 5-0), all with undefeated district records. For Langley (7-3, 5-1) the Liberty District title was its first since the high-school team won a co-championship in 2004.
VIENNA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy