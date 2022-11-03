Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Nov. 3 high school roundup: Forest Park volleyball back in states for first time since 2013
Forest Park returned to the state volleyball tournament for the first time since 2013 following Thursday’s 3-2 win over No. 1 overall seed and host Battlefield in the Class 6 Region B semifinals. Zoe Strachan led the Bruins (16-7) with 18 kills, 3 blocks and 6 digs. Jasmine Okeoma...
Inside Nova
VHSL releases first-round playoff football pairings
The Virginia High School League announced Sunday the first-round pairings for the regional football playoff. Below are the local first-round matchups: All games begin Friday, 7 p.m. Class 6 Region B. No. 8 Gar-Field (5-5) at No. 1 Freedom-Woodbridge (10-0) No. 7 Colonial Forge (5-5) at No. 2 Battlefield (10-0)
Inside Nova
Langley, Madison football teams win district titles
With victories in their final regular-season games the night of Nov. 4, the Langley Saxons and Madison Warhawks clinched outright league football championships. The Concorde District crown was the third straight for Madison (7-3, 5-0), all with undefeated district records. For Langley (7-3, 5-1) the Liberty District title was its first since the high-school team won a co-championship in 2004.
Inside Nova
Brian Westhoff is the go-to expert for local high school football teams seeking clarity about their playoff chances
Earlier in the week, Amare Campbell direct messaged Brian Westhoff with a question about Unity Reed’s playoff possibilities. Westhoff had only met the Lions’ standout once, but he understood the reason behind Campbell’s request. It’s something Westhoff has grown accustomed to over the last three weeks.
Inside Nova
All-Cedar Run District field hockey team: Battlefield's Natalie Moul is the player of the year
Player of the Year: Natalie Moul, Midfielder, Battlefield.
Inside Nova
Nov. 4 high school football roundup: Colton Kilmer throws five touchdown passes as Gainesville tops Osbourn in OT
GAINESVILLE 33, OSBOURN 32 (OT): Colton Kilmer connected with Aidan McClafferty on a 10-yard touchdown pass on the Cardinals' first possession in overtime and Nicolas Sanchez converted the extra point in the Cedar Run District win at home Friday. Osbourn (2-5, 5-5) had the ball first in overtime and scored...
