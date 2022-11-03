Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office need your help in identifying theft suspects

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in identifying and locating two males suspected in stealing items from a business in Harrison Twp., according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) social media page.

Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, two men were seen taking items from over the counter at Worldwide Equipment on Poe Ave, the spokesperson for MCSO said.

Both suspects stole approximately $3 thousand worth of battery packs before fleeing the scene in a dark colored Chevy Impala, the spokesperson said.

Deputies ask that anyone who recognizes these two individuals to please contact Detective Dan Casey at 937-890-3430 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP, the spokesperson said.

