Pregnant woman victim of cash for bail scam at gunpoint in North Jersey
MORRIS PLAINS – A pregnant woman was the latest victim in an ongoing cash-for-bail scam that is being perpetrated across New Jersey and beyond. Today, the New Jersey State Police released a sketch of the suspect and are asking the public to assist in identifying him. According to police, On October 21, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the suspect called the victim pretending to be a New York prosecutor and advised that a family member had been in a car accident with a pregnant woman. “The suspect stated that the family member needed cash for bail money and instructed the victim The post Pregnant woman victim of cash for bail scam at gunpoint in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shoplifting ring stole $60K in merchandise at NJ shopping outlet
JACKSON — A two-month investigation at the Jackson Premium Outlets led to the arrests of four members of a professional shoplifting ring. Jackson police determined that the Baltimore-based ring targeted the 70-store outlet off Route 195 among several around the northeast. The ring allegedly stole $60,000 worth of items in Jackson alone.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Surveillance Video: Teens Break into Shul in Lakewood, Attempt to Steal Pushkas
Three teens broke into a Shul in Lakewood overnight and allegedly attempted to steal the Pushkas (charity boxes). Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department.
Virginia Residents Arrested In Home Invasion Robbery On Jersey Shore: Prosecutor
A pair of Virginia residents has been arrested and charged with conspiring to orchestrate an armed home invasion and robbery in Marlboro Township, authorities said. Acori Knox, 21, of Hampton, VA, and Lauren McNeil, 24, of Newport News, VA, are each charged with second-degree conspiracy to commit burglary, second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, and second-degree attempted burglary, they said.
Sayreville man arrested by U.S. Marshals for Long Island armed robbery
SAYREVILLE, NJ – A New Jersey man was arrested at his Sayreville home by U.S. Marshals for a robbery he committed in October in Long Island. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, the man robbed a man and woman at gunpoint in Coram on October 27. “Following an investigation, the man was located at his Sayville home, attempting to hide in a closet to avoid arrest,” the department said. “A handgun, which had been reported stolen in Florida, that matched the description of the gun used in the Coram robbery was found.” The suspect’s name was not released at The post Sayreville man arrested by U.S. Marshals for Long Island armed robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
Toms River man charged with four counts of arson in Monmouth County
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Detectives in Wall Township have linked a Toms River man to a fire set at a local business that destroyed six vehicles in September. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, of Toms River, was charged with four counts of second-degree arson, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. On September 26th, Ward is alleged to have set a fire at a business on Atlantic Avenue. Police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a fire. Upon their arrival, officers found six vehicles engulfed in flames. The estimated damage of the fire was $1,000,000. Ward was identified The post Toms River man charged with four counts of arson in Monmouth County appeared first on Shore News Network.
North Carolina man arrested with illegal guns after crash in Evesham
EVESHAM, NJ – A Raleigh, North Carolina man has been arrested after police responded to a motor vehicle crash in Evesham on Wednesday. According to police, officers responded to the area of Route 73 and Brick Road for the report of a motor vehicle collision. “While officers were on the scene, investigating the collision, one of the drivers was found to be in possession of illegal firearms,” the Evesham Police Department reported. Police seized a Ruger Model 10 with several high capacity magazines and a Rugar Mark II handgun. All of the firearms, magazines and ammunition were seized and the The post North Carolina man arrested with illegal guns after crash in Evesham appeared first on Shore News Network.
Couple arrested after failed attempt to rob N.J. home at gunpoint
A Virginia couple was arrested Wednesday after being accused of orchestrating and attempting an armed home invasion robbery in Marlboro in September, authorities said. The incident happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 when the Marlboro Police were called to a home where a man, identified Thursday as 21-year-old Hampton resident Acori Knox, had allegedly attempted to enter the house through a rear patio door while holding an AK-47-style rifle, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.
Hopewell Police searching for fugitive wanted for probation violation
The Hopewell Police Department is currently searching for a wanted fugitive.
Woman shot in Windsor Mill overnight, 60-year-old man in custody
WINDSOR MILL – A 60-year-old man is in custody, and a woman he is accused of shooting is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound. The Baltimore County Police Department responded to the 2500 block of Carnaby Drive at around 9:30 pm Thursday night after a 911 caller reported a shooting. Upon their arrival, officers located the woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. The suspect was also at the scene and surrendered to police without incident. He is described as a 60-year-old man. No further details were The post Woman shot in Windsor Mill overnight, 60-year-old man in custody appeared first on Shore News Network.
North Jersey fugitive wanted for murder captured in Guatemala
PLAINFIELD, NJ – A man wanted for a fatal stabbing that took place in Plainfield in 2003 has been arrested in Guatemala this week. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested the 56-year-old fugitive back in March, and he was extradited to New Jersey early Friday morning. 56-year-old Fausto Ramiro Santos Carill was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree and fourth-degree weapons offenses in connection with the death of 49-year-old Martha Morales. According to police, on July 23, 2003, members of the Plainfield Police Department responded to the 600 block of East Third Street and found Morales inside an apartment she shared with Fausto Carillo.Morales had sustained multiple fatal stab The post North Jersey fugitive wanted for murder captured in Guatemala appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bill dispute at classy Manhattan steakhouse leads to stabbing
Joan Thompson, a regular customer at the Manhattan Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on West 51st Street was arrested after she stabbed a man she had a physical altercation with inside the restaurant Friday night. According to police, a large party complained to the hostess about a bill at the expensive steakhouse. That dispute got loud and other diners began chiming in. One of those diners was Thompson who was seated nearby. After a person at Thompson’s table made a comment, a brawl broke out. Thompson and another woman began fighting. A man who was with the complaining party began attacking and The post Bill dispute at classy Manhattan steakhouse leads to stabbing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Toms River real estate agent accused of million-dollar arson in Monmouth County
Harcourt "Paul" Ward, of Ward Real Estate, is accused of torching commercial vehicles at a local business in Wall on Atlantic Avenue.
Princeton police seek public assistance in ongoing investigation
Princeton police are looking to speak to the driver of a white colored SUV that was observed at approximately 9 p.m. Nov. 4 traveling north on Walnut Lane in the area of Guyot Avenue. The vehicle in question is possibly a newer model Acura. Police would like to speak with...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Portsmouth, Va. man arrested on drug charges after Salvo search
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Portsmouth, Va. man on drug charges. According to a DCSO press release, on October 28, 2022 at approximately 5 p.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force was working an investigation involving a person believed to be coming in from Virginia selling illegal narcotics in and around the Shell Road area of Salvo.
wrnjradio.com
Wanted man found hiding in garage in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man has been arrested he was trying to hide from police in garage in Flemington Borough, police said. On September 29, an officer was in the area of Hunter Hills Apartment complex when he observed Petey Demott, 39, of Flemington who was a wanted person, police said.
Newark Police Department searching for missing woman
By Newark Police Department NEWARK, NJ – Police Seek the Public’s Help in Locating Missing 56-Year-Old Woman Suffering from Schizophrenia Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé seeks the public’s help in locating Patricia Farmer, 56, reported missing on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Ms. Farmer, who suffers from schizophrenia, was last seen at approximately 11 a.m. in the area of Richelieu Terrace near Cliff Street. Detectives investigating this incident seek the public’s help in quickly locating Ms. Farmer, who resides in East Orange but was visiting a family member when she went missing. Ms. Farmer is described as 5’6” tall The post Newark Police Department searching for missing woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Sentenced 16 Years For Leading Drug Ring
MANASQUAN – A local man received more than 16 years in prison for his part in distributing cocaine and a fentanyl analogue, police said. Richard Dobin, 30, of Manasquan, was sentenced to 188 months for leading a drug trafficking organization based in Monmouth County, police said. He sold the drugs locally and on the internet from February through August of 2017. At the time of his arrest, he was working on making his own pills in a stash house in Middletown. A search of his property uncovered more than nine kilograms of fentanyl pills and nearly five kilograms of cocaine.
Police investigating after Brooklyn home shot at
BROOKLYN, MD – Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating after a Brooklyn home was shot Thursday night. At around 6 am, officers responded to a home on the 5300 block of Disney Avenue on the report of a shot fired in the area overnight. Occupants inside the home told police they heard what they believed to be a gunshot and a speeding vehicle outside of their residence. “The victim was not physically injured during the incident and was unaware that a projectile had struck their home,” police said. “The victim went on to say that when they awoke on The post Police investigating after Brooklyn home shot at appeared first on Shore News Network.
Newark Officer Shot In Neck Gets Emotional Clapout From Hospital (VIDEO)
The Newark police officer who was shot in the neck while tracking down a shooting suspect has been released from the hospital after a two-day stay. Just before being wheeled out the front doors into the crowd, Johnny Aquino was greeted by fellow Newark officer Jabril Paul, who was shot in the leg Tuesday, Nov. 1, while trying to serve a warrant.
