Harris, Mizeur face off in final First District forum

STEVENSVILLE — As the sun set on the first day of early voting Thursday, Oct. 27, incumbent Rep. Andy Harris and Democratic challenger Heather Mizeur faced off in a final candidate forum for the First Congressional District.

The forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Mid-Shore, Kent County and Queen Anne’s County and moderated by Sam Shoge of Rivers and Roads Consulting, asked the two candidates their thoughts on voting rights, reproductive healthcare and the greatest threats to democracy in the United States.