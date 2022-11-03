Read full article on original website
Jeff Davis County officers round up suspects on variety of charges
The Jeff Davis County Drug Unit has made several arrests in the last few weeks. From proactive street presence to search warrants and even someone who inadvertently turned herself in, officers have dropped a heavy hammer on a few unsuspecting subjects. On October 13, 2022, drug investigators were conducting an...
Ben Hill officers serve search warrant, arrest three on drug charges
On October 31, in the early morning hours, the Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office Special Operations team conducted an undercover narcotics operation in Ben Hill County. During the operation, agents and deputies served a search warrant at 408 West Magnolia Street in Fitzgerald. During the execution of the search, agents...
Nicholls woman allegedly knocks boyfriend unconscious with a log
A 65-year-old Nicholls woman, Lavonia Brinson, was recently charged with aggravated assault after her boyfriend was found lying in the street after she allegedly knocked him unconscious with a piece of wood. According to a Nicholls Police Department report, on October 31, a NPD officer was dispatched to Burdell Avenue...
Douglas native one of 17 alleged gang members charged in Barrow County
State officials, including Governor Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr, announced the indictments of 17 alleged gang members on Thursday. One of those alleged gang members, Tonisha “Princess” Wilson, 30, is a Douglas native. Officials say the suspects are all members of the 1-8 Trey Bloods, a...
Discovery of drugs, firearms leads to arrest of four during Valdosta traffic stop
Four people were arrested following a traffic stop in Valdosta. Just before 5 a.m. on November 1, Valdosta police responded to the Jolly Inn, located in the 1700 block of Ellis Drive, after a citizen called E911 to report people looking into vehicles. As officers arrived on the scene, they...
DPD charges one for allegedly assaulting girlfriend
A 34-year-old man is now in custody after he allegedly jumped his girlfriend before assaulting her "as if he was trying to break her neck,” according to the incident report. A Douglas Police Department report indicates that on Halloween, around 1:44 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a home on Chester Avenue after a female called 911 to report that her boyfriend had jumped her.
Former Willacoochee police chief arrested by GBI
Wednesday, former Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams, who resides in Adel, was arrested and charged with burglary, according to a press release issued by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The release states that on Monday, October 31, 2022, the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office requested the GBI to conduct an investigation regarding Chief Williams' actions.
Cordele drug bust leads to multiple arrests.
CORDELE, GA – Following a joint investigation by the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Americus Police Department, Kelvin Daniels, 43, Frederick Woods, 50, and Sonny Daniels, 42, were arrested by the GBI on 11/3/2022. SWRDEO agents and Crisp County...
VPD searching for suspect in Friday shooting
Valdosta Police Department is searching for 26-year-old Angel Oriana Clark in connection to a shooting that occurred on Oct. 28.
Brandon Williams, out on bond for alleged drug possession, arrested again
Brandon Earl Williams, who has been out on bond for drug charges, was recently busted by the Coffee County Drug Unit on similar offenses, including multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance and methamphetamine. According to a copy of a CCDU incident report, on October 27, around 3:27 p.m.,...
Angel Clark wanted by Valdosta police
VALDOSTA – Valdosta police are seeking assistance in locating Angel Clark, considered armed and dangerous, and wanted for aggravated assault. The police are asking that if anyone knows her location, please contact 911. Release:. Subject wanted: Angel Oriana Clark, African American female, 26 years of age, Valdosta resident. Victim:...
‘I woke up to a young man losing his life this morning’: Fatal Sylvester shooting under investigation
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A shooting incident that left one man dead in Sylvester is under investigation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI is investigating the shooting that led to the death of Kentravis Rutland, 32. Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 600...
JSO: Man charged with murder in shooting death of 35-year-old woman
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Jacksonville man for second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officials said Mose Durham, 29, shot and killed a 35-year-old woman on Melson Avenue on Sept. 25 in the West Jacksonville and...
Georgia Election Results: Appling County, Bulloch County, Bryan County, Effingham County
There are several seats up for grabs in the 2022 midterm impacting Effingham, Appling, Bulloch and Bryan counties. Georgia state seats: Secretary of State, etc. In addition to Effingham and Bulloch County Commissioner seats and Bryan County Board of Education seats, voters will be able to vote on measures affecting sales tax and alcohol sales.
Man sought in Valdosta shooting arrested at motel
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man that was wanted in connection to an early October Valdosta shooting was arrested, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Lawerence Lee Williams, 28, was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Oct. 4. He was arrested at a motel on Oct....
Dash-cam video shows Florida Highway Patrol troopers chasing Dodge Hellcat going 160 mph
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Newly released dash cam video shows the high-speed chase where the Florida Highway Patrol said a Dodge Hellcat hit speeds of 160 miles per hour while on Interstate 75. This started Friday at 6:23 a.m., when the FHP communications center in Jacksonville got a call...
Election Results: Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne counties
Above file video: Early voting breaks record in Georgia. Several seats are up for grabs in Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne County in 2022. Georgia state seats: Secretary of State, etc. Many of those races surround board of commissioners positions. In addition, voters will decide the future of...
Mother of 5 killed in accident in Charlton, Goergia
A mother from Fernandina Beach was killed in an accident in Georgia over the weekend. The other driver is being charged with a DUI.
Hear detail about Georgia official that stood out to legal analyst
CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen weighs in on the video, newly obtained by CNN, that shows a former Georgia Republican Coffee County official escorting two operatives, hired by an attorney for former president Donald Trump, into the county's election offices on the same day a voting system there was illegally breached.
City of Valdosta helping residents revitalize homes
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - City officials in Valdosta are looking to improve homes through a yearly grant. Since 2004, the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) has been helping families across Valdosta. City officials said this year, the city received 50 applications but could only revitalize 10 homes. Anetra Riley, neighborhood...
