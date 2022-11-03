A 34-year-old man is now in custody after he allegedly jumped his girlfriend before assaulting her "as if he was trying to break her neck,” according to the incident report. A Douglas Police Department report indicates that on Halloween, around 1:44 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a home on Chester Avenue after a female called 911 to report that her boyfriend had jumped her.

DOUGLAS, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO