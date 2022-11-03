ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willacoochee, GA

Comments / 2

Related
douglasnow.com

Jeff Davis County officers round up suspects on variety of charges

The Jeff Davis County Drug Unit has made several arrests in the last few weeks. From proactive street presence to search warrants and even someone who inadvertently turned herself in, officers have dropped a heavy hammer on a few unsuspecting subjects. On October 13, 2022, drug investigators were conducting an...
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Ben Hill officers serve search warrant, arrest three on drug charges

On October 31, in the early morning hours, the Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office Special Operations team conducted an undercover narcotics operation in Ben Hill County. During the operation, agents and deputies served a search warrant at 408 West Magnolia Street in Fitzgerald. During the execution of the search, agents...
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Nicholls woman allegedly knocks boyfriend unconscious with a log

A 65-year-old Nicholls woman, Lavonia Brinson, was recently charged with aggravated assault after her boyfriend was found lying in the street after she allegedly knocked him unconscious with a piece of wood. According to a Nicholls Police Department report, on October 31, a NPD officer was dispatched to Burdell Avenue...
NICHOLLS, GA
douglasnow.com

DPD charges one for allegedly assaulting girlfriend

A 34-year-old man is now in custody after he allegedly jumped his girlfriend before assaulting her "as if he was trying to break her neck,” according to the incident report. A Douglas Police Department report indicates that on Halloween, around 1:44 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a home on Chester Avenue after a female called 911 to report that her boyfriend had jumped her.
DOUGLAS, GA
douglasnow.com

Former Willacoochee police chief arrested by GBI

Wednesday, former Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams, who resides in Adel, was arrested and charged with burglary, according to a press release issued by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The release states that on Monday, October 31, 2022, the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office requested the GBI to conduct an investigation regarding Chief Williams' actions.
WILLACOOCHEE, GA
southgatv.com

Cordele drug bust leads to multiple arrests.

CORDELE, GA – Following a joint investigation by the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Americus Police Department, Kelvin Daniels, 43, Frederick Woods, 50, and Sonny Daniels, 42, were arrested by the GBI on 11/3/2022. SWRDEO agents and Crisp County...
CORDELE, GA
douglasnow.com

Brandon Williams, out on bond for alleged drug possession, arrested again

Brandon Earl Williams, who has been out on bond for drug charges, was recently busted by the Coffee County Drug Unit on similar offenses, including multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance and methamphetamine. According to a copy of a CCDU incident report, on October 27, around 3:27 p.m.,...
DOUGLAS, GA
valdostatoday.com

Angel Clark wanted by Valdosta police

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police are seeking assistance in locating Angel Clark, considered armed and dangerous, and wanted for aggravated assault. The police are asking that if anyone knows her location, please contact 911. Release:. Subject wanted: Angel Oriana Clark, African American female, 26 years of age, Valdosta resident. Victim:...
VALDOSTA, GA
News4Jax.com

JSO: Man charged with murder in shooting death of 35-year-old woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Jacksonville man for second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officials said Mose Durham, 29, shot and killed a 35-year-old woman on Melson Avenue on Sept. 25 in the West Jacksonville and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WALB 10

Man sought in Valdosta shooting arrested at motel

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man that was wanted in connection to an early October Valdosta shooting was arrested, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Lawerence Lee Williams, 28, was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Oct. 4. He was arrested at a motel on Oct....
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

City of Valdosta helping residents revitalize homes

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - City officials in Valdosta are looking to improve homes through a yearly grant. Since 2004, the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) has been helping families across Valdosta. City officials said this year, the city received 50 applications but could only revitalize 10 homes. Anetra Riley, neighborhood...
VALDOSTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

Atlanta, GA
23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

 https://www.thegeorgiasun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy