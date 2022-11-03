ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty queens Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina marry in a secret ceremony

By Gloria Oladipo
 4 days ago

The former pageant queens Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina have revealed a romantic secret: not only have they been in a relationship, but last weekend they tied the knot.

After two years together, Fabiola Valentín of Puerto Rico and Mariana Varela of Argentina posted an Instagram reel celebrating their romance.

Fabiola Valentín and Mariana Varela (Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina) getting married. Photograph: Instagram

“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to you on a special day,” the caption said, surrounded by heart and ring emojis.

The video showed highlights from their time together, including travel, cuddles and the wedding proposal. The couple got married on 28 October in a Puerto Rico courthouse dressed in white.

The post has received almost 10,000 comments. “Omg congratulations MGI brought together a beautiful union,” said Miss Grand International 2020 winner Abena Akuaba, referring to the international beauty pageant.

“Congratulations beautiful, God bless your union and long live love!!!!” wrote Valentina Figuera, the previous year’s winner.

The pair appear to have met while competing at the Miss Grand International pageant in Thailand, reported NBC news . They both made it to the Top 10.

Same-sex marriage is legal in Argentina and has been legal in Puerto Rico since 2015 following a US supreme court ruling.

