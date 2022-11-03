Undated)--Winter may be officially weeks away, but Minnesota is expecting its first snowstorm of the season. The National Weather Service says that showers and thunderstorms will be possible today through Thursday and will turn to snow as temperatures fall heading into the weekend. Heavy snow and freezing temperatures hit the state Friday with the possibility of half to one foot of snow. They say that more than two-thirds of the state will be affected, including the Twin Cities.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO