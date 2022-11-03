Read full article on original website
How the North Dakota Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
Democratic candidates share views, stories at Waterloo forum event
WATERLOO – Mike Franken said a small company he saw prosper and say no to acquisition while based in Stuttgart, Germany, is emblematic of the America he wants to see in the future. The former admiral in the U.S. Navy, the Democratic candidate on Tuesday’s election ballot for U.S....
Judge: Not counting military ballots could “disenfranchise” military voters
(The Center Square) – A judge will not delay counting military ballots in Wisconsin. A Waukesha County judge on Monday refused to sequester military ballots until they can be verified. I felt that that was a drastic remedy, that I felt that it was at least at a minimum...
Voters in dry Wisconsin town to vote on allowing alcohol sales for the first time
Amid the high-stake races for governor and senate, one Wisconsin community is asking voters to decide on an issue closer to home: Should their dry town stay dry?. Voters in the rural Barron County town of Stanfold will vote on a non-binding referendum Tuesday, asking whether the community should allow alcohol sales for the first time. The question on the ballot is the result of the small town’s political debate over a local couple’s dream of opening a winery.
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:. (two, fifteen, twenty, twenty-seven, forty-three) (five, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty; Star Ball: nine; ASB: four) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 154,000,000. NORTH5. 05-11-13-15-27 (five, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-seven) Estimated jackpot: $28,000. Pick 3. 4-8-6 (four, eight, six) Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 1,900,000,000.
Officials urging you to get your seasonal flu shot as Thanksgiving approaches
(Undated) Minnesota doctors are urging everyone to get a seasonal flu shot and COVID booster as soon as possible. Minnesota Medical Association President Will Nicholson says this is a great time to get vaccinated with Thanksgiving just over two weeks away. He says "it does take a little while for...
Election Day 2022 has arrived, polls open until 8 p.m. tonight
(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota voters today (Tuesday) are deciding who wins control of the Legislature for the next two years. Currently, the Democrats are the majority in the Minnesota House and Republicans have the Senate, but both parties hold slim majorities. Republicans are confident that they will gain control of both chambers, pointing to concerns about inflation, crime, and Joe Biden's presidency.
Rain likely for Minnesota with some snow possible this week
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says the state of Minnesota could finally see some much-needed moisture this week. Officials say a strong storm system will impact the Upper Midwest Tuesday through Saturday. The forecast track of the storm would result in widespread rainfall for central and southern Minnesota into and west central Wisconsin.
Rain, thunderstorms, falling temperatures and snow all in our future this week
Undated)--Winter may be officially weeks away, but Minnesota is expecting its first snowstorm of the season. The National Weather Service says that showers and thunderstorms will be possible today through Thursday and will turn to snow as temperatures fall heading into the weekend. Heavy snow and freezing temperatures hit the state Friday with the possibility of half to one foot of snow. They say that more than two-thirds of the state will be affected, including the Twin Cities.
St. Thomas beat Valparaiso 34-7 for eighth straight victory
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Grif Wurtz returned a fumble 79 yards for a touchdown and Owen Kanzler went 89 yards for a kickoff-return score and St. Thomas pulled away from Valparaiso 34-7 on Saturday for its eighth-straight win. The Tommies (8-1, 6-0 Pioneer Football League) had three touchdown plays...
